ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Biscayne, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
islandernews.com

For the record: Final vote totals from the election in Key Biscayne, M-D County and key state races

As the dust settled after Tuesday’s election, here is how things shook out in South Florida, as well as in key races throughout the state. In Key Biscayne, Joe Rasco will assume the role of Mayor for the third time. He will be joined on the Village Council by two new Councilmembers – Oscar Sardiñas and Fernando Vazquez – as well as Ed London, who was voted back to the dais, re-joining sitting Councilmembers Frank Caplan, Allison McCormick and Brett Moss.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Miami New Times

Moderate Messaging by Democrat Janelle Perez Falls Short in State Senate Race

While pollsters projected many Republican wins throughout Florida ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, the race for the District 38 state senate seat appeared to be anything but a surefire Republican victory. Two first-time candidates, former GOP staffers, and descendants of Cuban exiles — Democrat Janelle Perez and Republican Alexis...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade Schools Weathered the Referendum Storm

Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials were stressed and seriously concerned about the fate of the renewal referendum. With inflation impacting everyone, they were worried that voters would not tax themselves again to invest in public education, especially with the Miami-Dade Republican Party having recommended voting “no” on the referendum issue. But the measure passed easily.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

First-time Republican candidate Alexis Calatayud secures Senate seat serving southeast Miami-Dade

She will represent Cutler Bay, Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest, South Miami, parts of Homestead and Coral Gables and several unincorporated neighborhoods. Voters in Senate District 38, which spans a swath of southeast Miami-Dade County, chose Republican first-time candidate Alexis Calatayud on Tuesday to represent their interests in Tallahassee. With all 231...
CORAL GABLES, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava vetoes controversial Urban Development Boundary

MIAMI - On Thursday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava vetoed the controversial measure to expand the Urban Development Boundary just north of the Homestead Air Reserve Base.The Miami-Dade commission had voted 8-4 in favor of expanding the Urban Development Boundary by adding acres of sprawling development in the heart of South Dade's agricultural community. The passing of the measure did not sit well with the mayor.The mayor had warned, "It is within my power to veto and I am looking at all those options." The vote came after Commissioner Raquel Regalado dropped her opposition to the South Dade Logistics and...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
rtands.com

Florida Department of Transportation Will Contribute Funding to Commuter Rail Line

The Florida DOT announced it will help fund a new commuter line between Fort Lauderdale and Aventura. In a letter posted on the FDOT Twitter site, the agency told Broward County Administrator Monica Cepero that Florida will commit state funds for capital improvements on the Broward Commuter Rail (BCR) South project which, the department said, “will continue our support of this key re-initiative towards enhanced regional mobility.”
FLORIDA STATE
islandernews.com

K-8 Center, MAST and all Miami-Dade Public schools to reopen Thursday

After deciding to close a schools Wednesday, the M-DCPS schools district announced that schools will reopen as usual on Thursday, November 10, 2022. This after the Tropical Storm Watch in place for Miami-Dade County was lifted on Wednesday. The district said the decision was based on the latest information from...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Miami-Dade mayor asks residents to prepare for storm

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava asked residents to prepare for Tropical Storm Nicole during a news conference on Tuesday, in Miami. Levine Cava met with Pete Gomez, the county’s director of the office of emergency management, at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center, at 111 NW 1st St., in Downtown Miami.
MIAMI, FL
floridapolitics.com

Marleine Bastien wins District 2 seat on Miami-Dade Commission

She will succeed Commissioner Jean Monestime, who must leave office due to term limits. After decades of community service and government advocacy, nonprofit director Marleine Bastien is headed to County Hall to take the District 2 seat on the Miami-Dade Commission. She is the first Haitian American woman to win...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Rising water levels in canals threaten Lauderdale Isles residents

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole was approaching Florida, it rained for most of Wednesday in Broward County. During high tide, the water levels rose in the canals surrounding Lauderdale Isles, a waterfront neighborhood of homes in Fort Lauderdale. Usually, the water levels recede in between high tides,...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
flkeysnews.com

When will Miami and the rest of Florida feel Tropical Storm Nicole’s rain and wind?

Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to make landfall along Florida’s east coast this week, bringing heavy rain, dangerous storm surge and strong winds to the state. Florida is under several watches and warnings for the system, which is forecast to be at or near Category 1 hurricane-level strength when it nears Florida’s east coast Wednesday night. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 34 counties.
FLORIDA STATE
southdadenewsleader.com

Small Business Owners graduate from Homestead’s Small Business Clinic

Thursday, November 3, 2022, was an important milestone for two dozen local small business owners. In a notice from the Director, Homestead Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), a ceremony was held in the City Council Chambers. “After 4 weeks of meeting for 3 hours, 2 evenings per week, 24 Homestead-based businesses...
HOMESTEAD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy