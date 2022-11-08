Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opened another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersCutler Bay, FL
Trans Influencer Nikita Dragun placed in men's jail after arrestSuccex.OMiami Beach, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
Frozen with Desire Diamond Sculpture at Art MiamiNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryMiami, FL
Handgun found inside raw chicken in luggage at South Florida airportApril McAbeeFort Lauderdale, FL
Can the bell be unrung? Warning signs for Key Biscayne on big projects
NEWS ANALYSIS Sea level rise was on the ballot in Key Biscayne, and the results of election 2022 showed major warning signs about $250 million in public works projects the barrier island is pursuing. That’s true despite Joe Rasco’s landslide 62-38 victory over Fausto Gomez, which came tethered to a staggering level of campaign spending […]
islandernews.com
For the record: Final vote totals from the election in Key Biscayne, M-D County and key state races
As the dust settled after Tuesday’s election, here is how things shook out in South Florida, as well as in key races throughout the state. In Key Biscayne, Joe Rasco will assume the role of Mayor for the third time. He will be joined on the Village Council by two new Councilmembers – Oscar Sardiñas and Fernando Vazquez – as well as Ed London, who was voted back to the dais, re-joining sitting Councilmembers Frank Caplan, Allison McCormick and Brett Moss.
Miami New Times
Moderate Messaging by Democrat Janelle Perez Falls Short in State Senate Race
While pollsters projected many Republican wins throughout Florida ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, the race for the District 38 state senate seat appeared to be anything but a surefire Republican victory. Two first-time candidates, former GOP staffers, and descendants of Cuban exiles — Democrat Janelle Perez and Republican Alexis...
islandernews.com
The day after… final vote tabulations of Key Biscayne and other races of interest
We know Joe Rasco will, for the third time, be assuming the role of Village of Key Biscayne Mayor, and will seat along two new Councilmembers in Oscar Sardiñas and Fernando Vazquez, but what else happened in other key races impacting the island and Florida?. In addition to Rasco...
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Schools Weathered the Referendum Storm
Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials were stressed and seriously concerned about the fate of the renewal referendum. With inflation impacting everyone, they were worried that voters would not tax themselves again to invest in public education, especially with the Miami-Dade Republican Party having recommended voting “no” on the referendum issue. But the measure passed easily.
Florida’s Miami-Dade County turns red for DeSantis: First GOP gov to win in two decades
Miami-Dade County in South Florida had a change of heart Tuesday and went red as voters supported Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis who is projected to be the first GOP governor to win the county in two decades. The county’s shift from blue to red was part of a predicted successful...
floridapolitics.com
First-time Republican candidate Alexis Calatayud secures Senate seat serving southeast Miami-Dade
She will represent Cutler Bay, Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest, South Miami, parts of Homestead and Coral Gables and several unincorporated neighborhoods. Voters in Senate District 38, which spans a swath of southeast Miami-Dade County, chose Republican first-time candidate Alexis Calatayud on Tuesday to represent their interests in Tallahassee. With all 231...
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava vetoes controversial Urban Development Boundary
MIAMI - On Thursday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava vetoed the controversial measure to expand the Urban Development Boundary just north of the Homestead Air Reserve Base.The Miami-Dade commission had voted 8-4 in favor of expanding the Urban Development Boundary by adding acres of sprawling development in the heart of South Dade's agricultural community. The passing of the measure did not sit well with the mayor.The mayor had warned, "It is within my power to veto and I am looking at all those options." The vote came after Commissioner Raquel Regalado dropped her opposition to the South Dade Logistics and...
rtands.com
Florida Department of Transportation Will Contribute Funding to Commuter Rail Line
The Florida DOT announced it will help fund a new commuter line between Fort Lauderdale and Aventura. In a letter posted on the FDOT Twitter site, the agency told Broward County Administrator Monica Cepero that Florida will commit state funds for capital improvements on the Broward Commuter Rail (BCR) South project which, the department said, “will continue our support of this key re-initiative towards enhanced regional mobility.”
islandernews.com
K-8 Center, MAST and all Miami-Dade Public schools to reopen Thursday
After deciding to close a schools Wednesday, the M-DCPS schools district announced that schools will reopen as usual on Thursday, November 10, 2022. This after the Tropical Storm Watch in place for Miami-Dade County was lifted on Wednesday. The district said the decision was based on the latest information from...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade mayor asks residents to prepare for storm
MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava asked residents to prepare for Tropical Storm Nicole during a news conference on Tuesday, in Miami. Levine Cava met with Pete Gomez, the county’s director of the office of emergency management, at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center, at 111 NW 1st St., in Downtown Miami.
floridapolitics.com
Marleine Bastien wins District 2 seat on Miami-Dade Commission
She will succeed Commissioner Jean Monestime, who must leave office due to term limits. After decades of community service and government advocacy, nonprofit director Marleine Bastien is headed to County Hall to take the District 2 seat on the Miami-Dade Commission. She is the first Haitian American woman to win...
Broward Declares Local State Of Emergency Ahead Of Tropical Storm Nicole
The Broward Emergency Operations Center is partially activated as storm preparation continues.
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade and Broward Schools to Close Wednesday Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
Miami-Dade and Broward County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday due to possible impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. All Broward schools and district offices will be closed and all before and after-school activities have been canceled, including field trips and night classes. Aftercare will also not be available. The district...
Click10.com
Business owners, officials in flood-prone Brickell prepare for Nicole
MIAMI – Despite the worst of Hurricane Nicole being forecast to hit well north of Miami-Dade County, businesses in Miami’s flood-prone Brickell neighborhood are preparing for heavy rain. City officials also brought out pumps to move water out of the lowest-lying areas. “We’re just gonna hang out until...
islandernews.com
Celebrating Key Biscayne military veteran and Unity Church minister Bill Cameron
Reverend Bill Cameron, the retired minister of Unity on the Bay, lives with his wife, Dori, on Sunrise Drive. Now 95, Cameron is working on a book and describes Key Biscayne as “a wonderful place to live – one like nowhere else.” Dori was born in Cuba and has lived on the Key since 1960.
Click10.com
Rising water levels in canals threaten Lauderdale Isles residents
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole was approaching Florida, it rained for most of Wednesday in Broward County. During high tide, the water levels rose in the canals surrounding Lauderdale Isles, a waterfront neighborhood of homes in Fort Lauderdale. Usually, the water levels recede in between high tides,...
flkeysnews.com
When will Miami and the rest of Florida feel Tropical Storm Nicole’s rain and wind?
Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to make landfall along Florida’s east coast this week, bringing heavy rain, dangerous storm surge and strong winds to the state. Florida is under several watches and warnings for the system, which is forecast to be at or near Category 1 hurricane-level strength when it nears Florida’s east coast Wednesday night. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 34 counties.
southdadenewsleader.com
Small Business Owners graduate from Homestead’s Small Business Clinic
Thursday, November 3, 2022, was an important milestone for two dozen local small business owners. In a notice from the Director, Homestead Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), a ceremony was held in the City Council Chambers. “After 4 weeks of meeting for 3 hours, 2 evenings per week, 24 Homestead-based businesses...
southbeachtopchefs.com
Miami-Dade dumps monorail plan to pursue Metromover expansion to connect Miami and Miami Beach
Miami-Dade County is scrapping a proposed $1.3 billion plan to build a monorail across Biscayne Bay, choosing instead to pursue an extension of the Metromover to connect Miami and Miami Beach. Why it matters: For decades, county officials have discussed building rapid transit between mainland Miami and the Beach as...
