nystateofpolitics.com
Erie County Democrats excited about electing one of their own as governor
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Erie County Democratic Committee is entering uncharted territory. Chair Jeremy Zellner expects it can only be good Gov. Kathy Hochul was elected this week to four more years after finishing Andrew Cuomo's term. She's the first governor from Buffalo to get elected since Grover Cleveland. "No...
wskg.org
Democrat Lea Webb declares victory over Republican Rich David in state Senate race
UPDATE: 11/09/22 4:40 P.M. Rich David conceded to Lea Webb on Wednesday. Democrat Lea Webb declared victory over her opponent Republican Rich David in the race for New York’s 52nd State Senate District Tuesday night. Webb leads by less than two percentage points, or 1,500 votes, according to election...
Rich David concedes State Senate race
Republican Rich David has conceded the race for the newly drawn 52nd New York State Senate seat.
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul sticks with New York Democrats boss despite calls for resignation
New York Democrats are gathering in Puerto Rico for an annual political conference that takes place after every general election. Fresh off her victory, Gov. Kathy Hochul was in a dancing mood after she arrived in San Juan and paid a visit to a local school. There, she offered some insight into the election results.
Hochul Wins, U.S. 19th Congressional District Too Close to Call
Western New Yorker, Democrat Kathy Hochul makes history again, being elected the first woman Governor in the Empire State. In results posted by the New York State Board of Elections, statewide voters have handed Hochul a full term in the job, becoming the first woman elected New York Governor. She outright wins the office she took over in 2021 when former Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) resigned.
nystateofpolitics.com
Several New York counties experienced reporting issues on election night
Three separate New York counties had issues reporting election results Tuesday night, leaving uncertainty about the outcomes of various races even Wednesday morning. However, New York State Board of Elections spokesperson John Conklin said it wasn't that unusual. "Last night was a big election. Any even numbered year is a...
Broome Voters Take a Hard-Right, Bucking Statewide Trends
Broome County voters were apparently seeing red when they headed to the polls November 8, filling in the black circle next to the names of many Republican candidates. In the race for New York Governor, Broome County went against the average in the rest of the state backing the Republican/ Conservative challenger to sitting Governor, Democrat Kathy Hochul, who is actually the projected winner of the Governor's race.
nystateofpolitics.com
4 post-election questions for New York politics
With Election Day now behind us, there are a host of outstanding issues facing New York's state government, its economy and its political leadership in Albany. While most of the races are settled across the state, the new political landscape is different than the one at the start of the year. Here are four burning questions facing New York.
Webb has slight lead over David in Senate race
According to the State Board of Election, Democrat Lea Webb is leading Republican Rich David by 1,455 votes.
nystateofpolitics.com
Advocates fear super PAC spending could undermine public financing of campaigns
Millions of dollars in political giving during the race for New York governor came from one man who hoped to sway the election. Now good-government advocates are worried this could undermine a key change about to take effect for how politicial campaigns are funded. Big money in New York politics...
NewsChannel 36
Voters in Chemung County Elect Legislators
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Every seat in the Chemung County Legislative was up for grabs Tuesday night. Although some of the candidates ran unopposed, there were a few candidates who were not. For the 1st District, Lawana Morse pulled ahead of Jim Hassell with 69% of the votes. Tom Sweet...
wskg.org
2022 election results: See some of the key races we’re following
U.S. Senator (New York) At 9:00 p.m., the Associated Press projects Democrat Charles Schumer wins reelection to U.S. Senate over Republican Joe Pinion and Diane Sare on the LaRouche-party line. Attorney General. New York Democratic Attorney General Letitia James wins reelection, defeating Republican Michael Henry. Congress (19th Congressional District) Republican...
wellsvillesun.com
Hochul retains Governor seat; Allegany and Steuben county voters help Langworthy go to Congress
In New York, key races on Nov. 8 were for U.S. House seats from – on the grid left to right – Districts 18, 19 and 22, and the governor’s race. Respectively in the grid, those candidates are Pat Ryan and Colin Schmitt (bottom) in NY18, Josh Riley and Marc Molinaro (bottom) in NY19, Francis Conole and Brandon Williams (bottom) in NY22, and Gov. Kathy Hochul and U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin (bottom) for governor.
Governor Results are In! How did Your Upstate NY County Vote?
If you went out and voted yesterday, you did your civic duty - and congratulations to Governor Kathy Hochul who on Tuesday became New York’s first female elected governor. It's the day after Election Day and naturally, some of us are feeling pretty good this morning, some not so much, but regardless, we'll be okay.
queenseagle.com
New York's second-most powerful judge to step down
The second-most powerful judge in New York’s court system put in his two-week notice on Thursday. Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence K. Marks announced that he would be stepping down from his position at the end of November on Thursday in a letter addressed to his colleagues, which was obtained by the Eagle.
nystateofpolitics.com
Interactive: How New Yorkers voted in the 2022 election for governor
The 2022 race for New York governor wound up being the closest contest the state has seen for that office since George Pataki unseated Mario Cuomo in 1994. In the end, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul won a full term of her own, defeating Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin, becoming the first woman ever elected to the office and the first upstate governor in 100 years.
nystateofpolitics.com
Did Hochul and Zeldin fail to connect with independent voters?
Voters not aligned with either party had only two choices in the race for governor of New York. And an independent reform group on Thursday argued both Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin failed to adequately win them over in the election. The group Unite NY pointed...
City Attorney lashes out at “mob attack” from city employees; budget passes after four hour closed-door session
ITHACA, N.Y.—There have been uncomfortable moments in Ithaca politics from time to time, as there are in virtually any government. Those moments have seemed to come more frequently in the past 10 or so months as Common Council and Acting Mayor Laura Lewis adjust to their new leader and role, respectively, and two ethics investigations take place.
nystateofpolitics.com
State GOP Chair Nick Langworthy defeats Max Della Pia in race for NY-23 seat
State Republican Party Chair Nick Langworthy has bested Democrat Max Della Pia in the race for New York’s 23rd Congressional District, The Associated Press projected. Langworthy will fill the Western New York House seat that was vacated by Republican Rep. Chris Jacobs this spring when he decided not to run for re-election.
NewsChannel 36
New York State DOT Pays Tribute to Fallen Highway Worker
COHOCTON, N.Y. (WENY) - A plaque honoring a fallen state highway worker has been installed on the bridge carrying State Route 415 over the Cohocton River. Holmes Haight was an employee of the New York State Department of Public Works whose life was taken in 1961 while working on a project in the town of Cohocton in Steuben County.
