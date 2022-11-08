Read full article on original website
Dear Floyd Mayweather, please don’t fight a YouTuber – Part 2
Former pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather is no longer competing professionally, but that doesn’t stop the exhibitions rolling in. Mayweather is now gearing up to fight a non-boxer named Deji, who will only be known to those under 30 and kids who regularly sit in their bedrooms watching prank videos.
Jake Paul heading back to celebrity boxing versus Andrew Tate
Jake Paul is returning to celebrity boxing after reports of a deal to fight controversial reality TV star and ex-kickboxer Andrew Tate. Paul is still yet to convince boxing fans that he’s a boxer despite six victories over primarily MMA fighters. Showtime Boxing is seemingly at a crossroads regarding its deal with the ex-Disney kid star.
Deontay Wilder: If your culture hasn’t faced injustice, you’ll never understand
Deontay Wilder is not one to hide behind his beliefs. The former WBC heavyweight champion speaks up whenever he has something to say on delicate matters. On a recent appearance on The Pivot Podcast, this was no different for “The Bronze Bomber.”. Wilder discussed everything from his trilogy with...
Seniesa Estrada looks forward to Top Rank debut this weekend
After nearly 11 months out of the ring, Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada is ready to make up for lost time. Estrada, who signed a long-term promotional pact with Top Rank earlier this year, will defend her WBA minimumweight world title Saturday against Jazmin Gala Villarino at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.
Team USA’s Cornellio Phipps talks Youth World Championships
As talented featherweight Cornellio “Chada” Phipps prepares for the upcoming Youth World Championships, he admits to living the dream, and before he turns pro in a few years, the Olympic-style boxing plan for him is medaling in the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The 17-year-old Phipps, who fights out...
Conor Benn in a world of trouble, even promoter is braced for a ban
World Boxing News understands that Conor Benn looks to be in a world of trouble and could be banned from boxing for a year or more. The British welterweight began his hearing this week following Benn’s admission of two failed drug tests for the banned substance clomifene. Benn will...
Nick Ball pitted against Mexican foe on Nov 11 at York Hall
NICK BALL TAKES on a formidable Mexican test when he tops the bill at York Hall on Friday with a defence of his WBC Silver featherweight title, live on BT Sport. The 25-year-old goes up against Jesus Ramirez Rubio, defeated only once in 24 professional fights back in 2017 and unbeaten in 15 with two draws.
Possible date for Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr scrapped
One potential date for the Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr. WBC heavyweight title eliminator is no longer secured by Premier Boxing Champions. World Boxing News reported last month that Wilder vs Ruiz Jr. is on the cards for Las Vegas in the first half of 2023. Both men had...
New Zealand beats England in Women's Rugby World Cup final
Replacement winger Ayesha Leti-I'iga scored her second try in the 72nd minute as defending champion New Zealand rallied to beat top-ranked England 34-31 in a breathtaking final to the Women's Rugby World Cup
Pay Per View broadcast team set for Zepeda vs Prograis
Hall of Famers, Boxing Legends, World Champions and Boxing Celebrities will highlight the can’t miss “Battle of the Best” Pay-Per-View broadcast on Saturday, November 26 originating from ‘The War Grounds’, Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA, just outside of Los Angeles. Featured on the...
