Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls
The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
Kari Lake Makes Chilling Election Day Vow To Reporters
Republican candidate Kari Lake ominously told reporters Tuesday she planned to be their “worst fricking nightmare” for two terms if she wins Arizona’s gubernatorial race. The Donald Trump-backed nominee snapped at a reporter in Phoenix who said he wanted to follow up on a question about her...
Lauren Boebert - live: Republican celebrates as she inches past Democrat Adam Frisch in Colorado election
Lauren Boebert has pulled further ahead of Democratic challenger Adam Frisch in the surprisingly close race for the US House seat in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.After trailing for much of the race, the Donald Trump ally clawed her way back to a lead of 386 votes on Thursday, expanding that later in the afternoon to 794 votes.Ms Boebert is now leading with 50.1 per cent of votes to Mr Frisch’s 49.9 per cent, with 98 per cent of votes reported. The race is still too close to call.She celebrated the news of her initial lead with a tweet: “Winning!”The...
Grave People Can 'Peek Through' in Vermont Is Creepy Yet Fascinating
The grave was also built with a staircase.
waldina.com
Happy 106th Birthday Walter Cronkite
Today is the 106th birthday of Walter Cronkite. For nearly 50 years, he was considered the most trusted man in America. The country tuned into hear his reporting of the daily news for over 20 years and spend the next 20 years of his “retirement” on documentary and news focused projects that added clarity and truth to the American narrative. The world is a better place because he was in it and still feels the loss that he has left.
'Pawn Stars Do America': Rick Harrison Dishes on Favorite City and "Bizarre" Finds in Spinoff Series (EXCLUSIVE)
After filming more than 600 episodes at their Las Vegas–based World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, Rick Harrison and company are taking their business on the road and visiting eight different cities across the United States in the History Channel spinoff Pawn Stars Do America. Each two-hour episode...
Good News Network
A Homeless Man in Chicago Changed My Flat Tire: “He Really Saved Me”
One of the most popular posts this week on the massive Reddit community website evoked all the feels that come with a simple act of kindness—especially when the compassion is shown by a homeless man. The spontaneous helping hand was captured in a photo by a Reddit user who...
Funny parrot steals reporter's earphone on live TV while he talked about neighborhood thefts
'I considered the most prudent thing was to carry on with the broadcast.'
Stimulus Checks Could Be Coming to These 4 States Soon
The last federal stimulus check went out in 2021, but individual states are starting to come through with financial help for residents as record inflation continues to affect many Americans’ bottom lines and budgets. Explore: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job. See Our...
Jalopnik
Check Out Some of the Craziest Vanity Plate Applications in California
Vanity plates are weird and generally pretty lame. Oh, your Tesla has a plate that says “NO O1L”? Har, har, har. But at the same time, it’s endlessly entertaining seeing what people try to sneak past the DMV. Recently, we found an automated Twitter account called ca-dmv-bot...
