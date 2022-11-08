ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts MS-13 leader sentenced to prison, subject to deportation

BOSTON –The leader of a local MS-13 clique was sentenced on Nov. 8, 2022 in federal court in Boston. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Manuel Adan Yanez Cruz, a/k/a “Rocky,” a/k/a “Flaco,” 22, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to 162 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Yanez Cruz is an El Salvadoran citizen and will be subject to deportation proceedings upon completion of his sentence. On March 18, 2022, Yanez Cruz pleaded guilty to conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity, more commonly referred to as RICO or racketeering conspiracy.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Woman claiming to be Boston police officer tried to bring loaded gun on plane

A woman claiming to be a Boston police officer tried to bring a loaded gun in her carry-on onto a plane at Boston Logan International Airport on Wednesday, according to TSA. During security screenings on Wednesday morning, TSA officers detected a firearm in a passenger’s carry-on. The Massachusetts State Police were called, and they discovered a loaded .9 mm gun with a round chambered.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Man previously arrested for illegal re-entry, drug trafficking in Massachusetts, sentenced to time served

BOSTON – A Haitian man was sentenced on Friday in federal court in Boston for illegally reentering the United States. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 42-year-old Friendly Grandoit was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to time served (20 months in prison) and one year of supervised release. Grandoit will now be placed into removal proceedings that will likely result in his deportation. On Sept. 28, 2022, Grandoit pleaded guilty to one count of illegal re-entry into the United States after deportation.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

35-year-old Dorchester man identified as victim of shooting

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Boston police have identified the 35-year-old victim of a fatal shooting in Dorchester this week. Elijah Pinckney of Dorchester died after suffering gunshot wounds Wednesday in the area of Harvard and Paxton streets, Boston police, who responded...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Boston Police Officer Charged With Driving on Drugs

A Boston police officer has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs, according to the city's police department. Christopher Long, who is currently injured on duty and assigned to the Medically Incapacitated Unit, was arrested Monday by police in Haverhill, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Former Brockton Police Chief Emanuel Gomes’s motion to dismiss negligent driving charges denied

A negligent driving case against a former Brockton Police Chief will go forward after a Worcester District Court judge denied a motion to dismiss it Thursday. Emanuel Gomes was charged with negligent driving in connection with a May 2021 crash during which he veered off an on-ramp and struck a car in the breakdown lane in his department-issued vehicle, according to court documents. His police cruiser went on to strike another car, which flipped on its side due to the impact of the crash.
BROCKTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating deadly daytime shooting in Dorchester

Police are investigating a shooting death that occurred in Dorchester Wednesday afternoon. According to Boston Police, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of Harvard Street and Paxton Street at approximately 1:13 p.m. Responding officers arrived to find an adult male in his mid-30′s suffering from gunshot wounds. Boston EMS then pronounced the victim deceased.
BOSTON, MA

