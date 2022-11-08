Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts MS-13 leader sentenced to prison, subject to deportation
BOSTON –The leader of a local MS-13 clique was sentenced on Nov. 8, 2022 in federal court in Boston. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Manuel Adan Yanez Cruz, a/k/a “Rocky,” a/k/a “Flaco,” 22, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to 162 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Yanez Cruz is an El Salvadoran citizen and will be subject to deportation proceedings upon completion of his sentence. On March 18, 2022, Yanez Cruz pleaded guilty to conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity, more commonly referred to as RICO or racketeering conspiracy.
Woman claiming to be Boston police officer tried to bring loaded gun on plane
A woman claiming to be a Boston police officer tried to bring a loaded gun in her carry-on onto a plane at Boston Logan International Airport on Wednesday, according to TSA. During security screenings on Wednesday morning, TSA officers detected a firearm in a passenger’s carry-on. The Massachusetts State Police were called, and they discovered a loaded .9 mm gun with a round chambered.
FireRescue1
After discrimination case ruling, Mass. cancels upcoming fire civil-service exam
BOSTON — The state has canceled the upcoming fire civil-service promotional exam and “will not score” the recent statewide exam for police in light of a recent Boston-based court case. “Our members had the rug pulled out from underneath them,” Boston fire union International Association of Fire...
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Massachusetts was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Massachusetts organization builds houses free of charge for disabled veterans
TAUNTON, Mass — Veterans Day is a time to think about the price many brave men and women have paid in the name of freedom. Homes for our Troops, a national organization based in Taunton, does this 365 days a year. “The veterans that we support are among the...
Federal agents intercept crystal meth delivery, arrest Mass. man
Hector Gonzalez Michel, 31, of Lawrence, Mass. was charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances in excess of 500 hundred grams and distribution of controlled substances in excess of 500 grams.
Lawrence Man, 25, to Serve Three-Year Prison Sentence for Regional Fentanyl Dealing
Haverhill, Lawrence, Methuen, North Andover and other area police departments are being credited with playing roles leading to a three-year prison sentence for a Lawrence man involved in a Lawrence-based fentanyl drug trafficking organization. Last Friday, 25-year-old Elvin Mendoza of Lawrence was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Patti B....
fallriverreporter.com
Man previously arrested for illegal re-entry, drug trafficking in Massachusetts, sentenced to time served
BOSTON – A Haitian man was sentenced on Friday in federal court in Boston for illegally reentering the United States. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 42-year-old Friendly Grandoit was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to time served (20 months in prison) and one year of supervised release. Grandoit will now be placed into removal proceedings that will likely result in his deportation. On Sept. 28, 2022, Grandoit pleaded guilty to one count of illegal re-entry into the United States after deportation.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man charged in Rhode Island after over 3 pounds of crystal meth seized
PROVIDENCE – A Massachusetts man has been ordered detained in federal custody on drug trafficking charges after DEA Task Force agents and Boston Police detectives allegedly interrupted the delivery of more than three pounds of crystal methamphetamine, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. It is alleged in charging...
firefighternation.com
Firefighters: MA Throws Out Civil-Service Promotion Exams; Pauses Tests to Address Racial Bias
The state has canceled the upcoming fire civil-service promotional exam and “will not score” the recent statewide exam for police in light of a recent Boston-based court case. “Our members had the rug pulled out from underneath them,” Boston fire union International Association of Fire Fighters local 718...
Providence man gets prison time for COVID-relief fraud
Deeshawn Gadson, 32, pleaded guilty back in January to wire fraud after prosecutors said he received $7,170 through an online application that falsely stated he lived and worked in Arizona.
Bristol County Sheriff Hodgson ‘Shocked’ By Loss to Heroux
In his first full interview since losing Tuesday's election to Democrat Paul Heroux, Bristol County Sheriff and Republican Tom Hodgson said he was "shocked" by the election results. Hodgson said polling by the campaign "was telling me we were doing very strong." He said supporters have asked him, how did...
25 Investigates: 911 calls reveal what Boston’s Franklin Park neighbors report the most
BOSTON — Franklin Peralta and his two daughters visit Franklin Park almost every day, but they never come around after sundown. “It’s a solitary place at night so we try to stay away from it,” he said. Peralta, like most Boston residents, was deeply disturbed by the...
Former Boston nurse flies across country to deliver her baby at Brigham and Women’s
Despite living three thousand miles away, a mother-to-be knew there was only one place to bring her daughter into the world. Katie Shields, a former nurse at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, flew from San Diego to Boston to deliver the baby at her former workplace. Catalina Brigham Shields was...
Massachusetts man sentenced to prison for receiving shipment of cocaine from Puerto Rico
A Boston man pleaded guilty and was sentenced in connection with drug trafficking cocaine.
‘We are stressed’: ICU units full, kids waiting on treatment as RSV cases overwhelm Boston hospitals
BOSTON — Pediatric intensive care units are filled to capacity and many young children are waiting on emergency treatment as hospitals in Boston work to combat a surge in respiratory syncytial virus cases, officials said Thursday. The Mass General Brigham hospital system was inundated with 2,000 RSV cases in...
35-year-old Dorchester man identified as victim of shooting
Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Boston police have identified the 35-year-old victim of a fatal shooting in Dorchester this week. Elijah Pinckney of Dorchester died after suffering gunshot wounds Wednesday in the area of Harvard and Paxton streets, Boston police, who responded...
NECN
Boston Police Officer Charged With Driving on Drugs
A Boston police officer has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs, according to the city's police department. Christopher Long, who is currently injured on duty and assigned to the Medically Incapacitated Unit, was arrested Monday by police in Haverhill, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department.
Former Brockton Police Chief Emanuel Gomes’s motion to dismiss negligent driving charges denied
A negligent driving case against a former Brockton Police Chief will go forward after a Worcester District Court judge denied a motion to dismiss it Thursday. Emanuel Gomes was charged with negligent driving in connection with a May 2021 crash during which he veered off an on-ramp and struck a car in the breakdown lane in his department-issued vehicle, according to court documents. His police cruiser went on to strike another car, which flipped on its side due to the impact of the crash.
Police investigating deadly daytime shooting in Dorchester
Police are investigating a shooting death that occurred in Dorchester Wednesday afternoon. According to Boston Police, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of Harvard Street and Paxton Street at approximately 1:13 p.m. Responding officers arrived to find an adult male in his mid-30′s suffering from gunshot wounds. Boston EMS then pronounced the victim deceased.
