makeuseof.com
How Is Instacart for Same-Day Grocery Shopping?
Food delivery apps like Instacart have gained popularity for their convenience and same day services, especially during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. Instacart specializes in bringing groceries and other convenience and retail items straight to your door in as little as an hour from a variety of stores. But is it worth it? And what's the catch?
millennialmoney.com
How to Make $50 Dollars Fast
We’ve all been there. Whether an unexpected bill pops up, a concert ticket is calling your name, or you just want to cushion your emergency account, sometimes you need to make 50 dollars fast. We’ve listed several solid strategies that can help you get $50 instantly. You can make...
makeuseof.com
Could Shiba Inu Become Bigger Than Dogecoin?
The rise of Shiba Inu, a cryptocurrency created to emulate Dogecoin, which itself was built as a joke, is nothing short of spectacular. After one year following its 2020 launch, SHIB rallied to an all-time high in October 2021, which represented a rise of over 19,000,000% in just 11 months.
makeuseof.com
The 10 Best Discord Servers for Web Developers
Discord is a chatting app that used to be for gamers, but has recently evolved into a community where people with like interests converge online and discuss specific topics. The simplest way to grow in a profession is with a community.
makeuseof.com
The 7 Fastest Data Saving Browsers for Android
Modern advancements in the form of apps on our smartphones have left little reason for us to use outdated and less responsive web apps inside a browser. However, for anything that doesn't come packaged as a dedicated app on the Play Store, the default web browser is our best friend—or is it?
makeuseof.com
The 5 Best Free Project Management Tools Available on Windows
A team's success hinges in large part, on the ability to effectively plan and streamline the workflow. This is even more true of virtual teams, whose members could be spread all over the world and in different time zones. When used correctly, project management software alleviates a lot of the stress associated with managing tasks, and can unburden team members to spend less time on laborious admin work, and instead focus on doing what they do best.
makeuseof.com
What Is the VENOM Vulnerability and How Can You Protect Yourself From It?
The VENOM vulnerability affects all major CPU vendors, including Intel, AMD, and ARM. VENOM allows malicious actors to read the content of your computer's memory and potentially execute code remotely.
makeuseof.com
How to Install an Android 13 Tiramisu Emulator on Windows
Android 13 (known as "Tiramisu") is a modern release of the Android operating system. While Android 13 is not the biggest update in Android OS history, it's worth trying out to feel some of the feature updates.
makeuseof.com
What Are Soulbound Tokens? Everything You Need to Know
How would you feel if you knew that your valuable crypto collectibles were never to be sold or transferred? ERC-721 non-fungible tokens are designed to be soulbound (or non-transferable), meaning they have only one owner throughout the token's existence—even if the owner decides to change that status later in life or after death.
makeuseof.com
How to Manage Windows Better With Microsoft's PC Manager
Experienced Windows users should have a good idea of the built-in performance and maintenance tools available to them. This selection of tools is quite spread out, with some found in Settings and others slightly more hidden.
makeuseof.com
Need a Web Scraper? These 6 Chrome Extensions Make It Easy
If you need to extract a whole lot of data from websites, then there's no better thing for it than web scraping. But if you're new to programming, or even have no experience with it at all, it can be a pretty daunting task to get started with.
AdWeek
Awareness Isn't Cutting It for Cannabis Anymore
Today’s cannabis retail landscape—defined by striking consumer brands and increasingly mainstream marketing strategies—is nearly unrecognizable compared to the industry’s earliest innings. However, as more adult-use states reach a point of market saturation, cannabis brands must learn to holistically reach their target audiences to maintain and grow market share.
makeuseof.com
The 6 Best Mac Safari Extensions for Students
Extensions have long been used to improve the user experience on a browser. Most users install the extensions they like for a tailored web browsing experience. However, students have a different set of needs than most other people because of their focus on learning and building new skills.
makeuseof.com
How to Allow Others to Control Your Apple HomeKit Accessories
One downside of a smart home is that it's hard for house guests to use the technology. But an advantage of Apple's HomeKit protocol is that you can...
makeuseof.com
The 6 Best Steam Deck Protective Cases
Valve was kind enough to include a carrying case with the Steam Deck, but you'll still need a protective cover to keep it safe from scratches and bumps while using it.
makeuseof.com
How to Install Linux Mint on a PC
Linux Mint is at the forefront of making Linux accessible to beginners switching from other operating systems. Although Linux Mint tries its best to help newcomers transition to Linux successfully, its installation process is often what catches most people off-guard.
knowtechie.com
How to use AirPods as a spying device
Thanks to some tech trickery Apple added to iOS 12, you can turn the combo of your iPhone and AirPods into a makeshift spy gadget to eavesdrop on conversations. The feature is called Live Listen, and it lets you turn your iPhone into a directional microphone, transforming it into an accessibility hearing aid of sorts.
makeuseof.com
How to Rate Limit Go Applications
One of the factors you may want to consider while building your application is the amount of traffic you expect from users. The amount of traffic possibly decides more factors that may include resource allocation, especially if you're hosting your app on a cloud service provider.
makeuseof.com
Onyx Boox Mira Review: Great E-Ink Monitor, but Who Is It For?
If you're someone who suffers from eyestrain, migraine, or any other physical condition exacerbated by backlight technology, the Onyx Boox Mira is a worthy purchase. It offers a number of features that its only real competitor, the Dasung Paperlike, cannot match, including warm and cold LED frontlights, variable refresh modes, and USB Type-C input as well as HDMI input, as well as DP Alt Mode. At a cost that's only slightly higher than the Paperlike, the Mira is a better buy.
makeuseof.com
Bluetti AC500 to Hit Stores After Indiegogo Campaign Raises $11 Million
The brand new Bluetti AC500 portable power station is getting shipped soon after the Indiegogo campaign proved to be insanely successful, raising over $11 million during the entire campaign.
