South Carolina gives GOP a ruby-red bright spot in midterms
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The crowd at South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s election night party chanted along with the Republican incumbent as he closed his victory speech with a Tim McGraw lyric: “I like it, I love it, I want some more of it.”. It was a...
‘Giving all parties their day in court’: Parties in OTA lawsuit prepare for oral arguments
There are new developments related to a lawsuit against the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority for planned construction in its Access Oklahoma project, the projected $5 billion, 15-year-long-range turnpike expansion project announced in February of this year.
Mark Kelly wins (again). The party of McCain could have won this race
OPINION: After Mark Kelly's win, Republicans ought ask themselves what went wrong. The answer has nothing to do with Maricopa County's vote counting or printing problems at the polls. Arizona Republic. It seems fitting that Sen. Mark Kelly and Adrian Fontes would win their elections on Veteran’s Day. Kelly,...
