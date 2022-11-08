Read full article on original website
Trump blasts Maricopa County after Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters: 'Do Election over again!'
Former President Donald Trump made unfounded claims of "voter fraud" in Maricopa County after Republican Blake Masters, his endorsed senatorial candidate in Arizona, lost to Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly. The race was called late Friday evening. In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump claimed the result was "a scam"...
Mark Kelly wins (again). The party of McCain could have won this race
OPINION: After Mark Kelly's win, Republicans ought ask themselves what went wrong. The answer has nothing to do with Maricopa County's vote counting or printing problems at the polls. Arizona Republic. It seems fitting that Sen. Mark Kelly and Adrian Fontes would win their elections on Veteran’s Day. Kelly,...
