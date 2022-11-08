Seward County (KS) Approves Sale of Fire Truck to Liberal (KS)

Read full article on original website
Related
Districts weigh in on Kansas BOE decision to drop Native American mascots
Nearly two dozen Kansas schools could be getting a new mascot. That's if they were to follow a new recommendation from the Kansas Board of Education to remove all Native American mascots.
Two arrested on Railroad Ave. in Great Bend for drug charges
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, just before 11 p.m., Barton County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup in the 3900 block of Railroad Avenue, south of Great Bend. The vehicle was stopped for a traffic infraction. Deputies became suspicious of the occupants and received consent to search...
Comments / 0