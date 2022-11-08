Charles County (MD) Volunteer Fire & EMS Seeks $1.6M Bond for Two Fire Trucks

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a driver of a vehicle in Montgomery County Thursday evening. The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) responded to the area of Clubhouse Road and Brassie Place, off of Montgomery Village Avenue, in Montgomery Village around 6:30 p.m. after a report of the collision. The spokesperson for the MCFRS stated that one person was stuck under the vehicle.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO