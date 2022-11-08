ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Charles County (MD) Volunteer Fire & EMS Seeks $1.6M Bond for Two Fire Trucks

By Fireapparatus Magazine Review Content Directors
fireapparatusmagazine.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Bay Net

VIDEO: One Flown Out From Callaway With Burn Injuries

CALLAWAY, Md. — We are receiving reports of an incident earlier this afternoon that has sent one person to the hospital. At approximately 2:46 p.m. on November 12, first responders were dispatched to the 45000 block of Take It Easy Ranch Road for reports that one person was injured after putting out a fire.
CALLAWAY, MD
fox5dc.com

Driver killed in crash on Fairfax County Parkway

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A driver was killed in a crash Friday morning on Fairfax County Parkway. The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m. on the roadway near Whitlers Creek Drive in the Springfield area. The southbound lanes of Fairfax County Parkway were closed between Whitlers Creek Drive and Gambrill...
SPRINGFIELD, VA
Bay Net

Bicyclist Injured After Being Struck By Vehicle In California

CALIFORNIA, Md. –  On November 11, 2022 at approximately 8:31 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a bicyclist on Patuxent Beach Road at the intersection of Kingston Creek Road. Crews arrived and found one vehicle and a bicycle involved in a...
CALIFORNIA, MD
WUSA9

Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a driver of a vehicle in Montgomery County Thursday evening. The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) responded to the area of Clubhouse Road and Brassie Place, off of Montgomery Village Avenue, in Montgomery Village around 6:30 p.m. after a report of the collision. The spokesperson for the MCFRS stated that one person was stuck under the vehicle.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 17-Year-Old

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Abigail Daniel Tadesse, a missing 17-year-old from Potomac. Tadesse was last seen on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at approximately 8:30 a.m., in the 13000 block of Hayworth Lane in Potomac.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Update On Fire At Battle Creek Cypress Swamp Nature Center

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On the evening of Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, an electrical fire started in the basement storage room of the Battle Creek Cypress Swamp Nature Center. The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating the exact cause of the fire and will release further information after the investigation has concluded.
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
Bay Net

One Flown Out After Stabbing In Callaway

UPDATE – Lusby Man Arrested And Charged For Callaway Stabbing. CALLAWAY, Md. –  On November 9, 2022 at approximately 5:54 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a stabbing on Lady Lane. Crews arrived and found a man suffering from a stab wound in the back...
CALLAWAY, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Investigating Wednesday Evening Shooting; K9 Locates Deceased Person in Wooded Area

10PM Update: According to MCPD, “Officers responded to the back of the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road at approximately 6pm for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers located a male that was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition. During the investigation, K9 officers located a deceased person in a wooded area. MCPD is on scene and investigating the circumstances surrounding this person’s death.”
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Victim’s Identities Released as Detectives Investigate Double Fatality on School Drive

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a double pedestrian fatality that occurred on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. At approximately 7:20 a.m., officers from the Montgomery County and Gaithersburg City Police Departments along with Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area of School Drive near Muddy Branch Road for the report of two pedestrians struck.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Prince George's police ask public for help identify suspect in Landover fatal shooting

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County police need help to identify a suspect who shot and killed a man in Landover, Maryland on Thursday morning. The incident happened in the 7200 block of E Ridge Drive. When police arrived they found the victim, who was later identified as 30-year-old Walter Billy Manning III of Laurel outside suffering from a gunshot wound.
LANDOVER, MD
mocoshow.com

(Located) Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 15-Year-Old

Update: Kimari Monique Williams has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Kimari Monique Williams, a missing 15-year-old from Silver Spring. Williams was last seen on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 4 p.m., in the 11600 block of Stewart Lane in Silver Spring.
SILVER SPRING, MD
DC News Now

Person dead after shooting in Silver Spring

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigation a shooting in Silver Spring that left one person dead. The Montgomery County Department of Police said officers received a call about gunfire in the area of Colony Road and Northampton Drive around 4 a.m. When they got there, they found a body […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Two Separate Robberies of Montgomery County Fast Food Restaurants Occurred on Thursday Night

Two fast-food establishments in Montgomery County were robbed on Thursday night, according to our public safety reporter Cordell Pugh. The first occurred at approximately 7:20pm at the KFC/Taco Bell on Blair Road, just east of Georgia Avenue, in Silver Spring. A male armed with a handgun obtained an unknown s sum of cash. The second robbery occurred at Popeyes on Lockwood Drive, just off of Columbia Pike and New Hampshire Ave in White Oak. An unknown sum of cash was obtained at gun point.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

One Injured After Rear-End Collision On Three Notch Road

CALIFORNIA, Md. –  On November 8, 2022 at approximately 4:05 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road in the area of First Colony Boulevard. Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved in a rear-end collision with one occupant reportedly...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy