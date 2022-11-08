Charles County (MD) Volunteer Fire & EMS Seeks $1.6M Bond for Two Fire Trucks

Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Firefighters Attend Heavy Vehicle Stabilization Course
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — This past weekend the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department hosted Mid Atlantic Technical Rescue for a Heavy Vehicle Stabilization Course. We were able to provide spots in the course for 18 MVFD members. Also in attendance was:. Leonardtown VFD. Squad 1 – 5 members. Hollywood VFD....
Bay Net
VIDEO: One Flown Out From Callaway With Burn Injuries
CALLAWAY, Md. — We are receiving reports of an incident earlier this afternoon that has sent one person to the hospital. At approximately 2:46 p.m. on November 12, first responders were dispatched to the 45000 block of Take It Easy Ranch Road for reports that one person was injured after putting out a fire.
fox5dc.com
Driver killed in crash on Fairfax County Parkway
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A driver was killed in a crash Friday morning on Fairfax County Parkway. The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m. on the roadway near Whitlers Creek Drive in the Springfield area. The southbound lanes of Fairfax County Parkway were closed between Whitlers Creek Drive and Gambrill...
Bay Net
Bicyclist Injured After Being Struck By Vehicle In California
CALIFORNIA, Md. – On November 11, 2022 at approximately 8:31 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a bicyclist on Patuxent Beach Road at the intersection of Kingston Creek Road. Crews arrived and found one vehicle and a bicycle involved in a...
Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a driver of a vehicle in Montgomery County Thursday evening. The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) responded to the area of Clubhouse Road and Brassie Place, off of Montgomery Village Avenue, in Montgomery Village around 6:30 p.m. after a report of the collision. The spokesperson for the MCFRS stated that one person was stuck under the vehicle.
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 17-Year-Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Abigail Daniel Tadesse, a missing 17-year-old from Potomac. Tadesse was last seen on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at approximately 8:30 a.m., in the 13000 block of Hayworth Lane in Potomac.
Bay Net
Update On Fire At Battle Creek Cypress Swamp Nature Center
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On the evening of Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, an electrical fire started in the basement storage room of the Battle Creek Cypress Swamp Nature Center. The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating the exact cause of the fire and will release further information after the investigation has concluded.
Prince George’s County elected county council member shares vision for district
More than 90% of Prince George's County's voters in district 7 chose a new county council member on Tuesday. Krystal Oriadha has lived in the district for nearly a decade, and she plans to tackle safety, infrastructure, and unity with her new title.
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Montgomery County; body found in woods
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a shooting investigation led them to a person who’d been wounded Wednesday, as well as a body in a wooded area. The Montgomery County Department of Police said officers were in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Rd. after they received a report of a shooting […]
Man found shot to death in roadway in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNT, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating a deadly shooting that took place Friday night. The Prince George’s County Police Department said it happened around 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Madison St. Officers arrived and found a man in the roadway who had been hit by gunfire. […]
Bay Net
One Flown Out After Stabbing In Callaway
UPDATE – Lusby Man Arrested And Charged For Callaway Stabbing. CALLAWAY, Md. – On November 9, 2022 at approximately 5:54 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a stabbing on Lady Lane. Crews arrived and found a man suffering from a stab wound in the back...
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Wednesday Evening Shooting; K9 Locates Deceased Person in Wooded Area
10PM Update: According to MCPD, “Officers responded to the back of the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road at approximately 6pm for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers located a male that was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition. During the investigation, K9 officers located a deceased person in a wooded area. MCPD is on scene and investigating the circumstances surrounding this person’s death.”
mocoshow.com
Victim’s Identities Released as Detectives Investigate Double Fatality on School Drive
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a double pedestrian fatality that occurred on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. At approximately 7:20 a.m., officers from the Montgomery County and Gaithersburg City Police Departments along with Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area of School Drive near Muddy Branch Road for the report of two pedestrians struck.
WJLA
Prince George's police ask public for help identify suspect in Landover fatal shooting
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County police need help to identify a suspect who shot and killed a man in Landover, Maryland on Thursday morning. The incident happened in the 7200 block of E Ridge Drive. When police arrived they found the victim, who was later identified as 30-year-old Walter Billy Manning III of Laurel outside suffering from a gunshot wound.
mocoshow.com
(Located) Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 15-Year-Old
Update: Kimari Monique Williams has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Kimari Monique Williams, a missing 15-year-old from Silver Spring. Williams was last seen on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 4 p.m., in the 11600 block of Stewart Lane in Silver Spring.
Homeowner shoots, kills man on his property in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A man died after police said a homeowner shot him on his Oakton property on Wednesday evening. Police said the shooting took place on the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road. There was an altercation in the homeowner’s yard before the homeowner went back into his room. Police […]
WJLA
Couple struck, killed outside Montgomery County polling center Tuesday
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Maryland couple was struck and killed outside a Gaithersburg polling center Tuesday morning as they were headed to vote, 7News has confirmed. The couple's son spoke with 7News and identified them as 70-year-old Anna Ortiz and 65-year-old Miguel Ortiz. The Ortiz couple was...
Person dead after shooting in Silver Spring
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigation a shooting in Silver Spring that left one person dead. The Montgomery County Department of Police said officers received a call about gunfire in the area of Colony Road and Northampton Drive around 4 a.m. When they got there, they found a body […]
mocoshow.com
Two Separate Robberies of Montgomery County Fast Food Restaurants Occurred on Thursday Night
Two fast-food establishments in Montgomery County were robbed on Thursday night, according to our public safety reporter Cordell Pugh. The first occurred at approximately 7:20pm at the KFC/Taco Bell on Blair Road, just east of Georgia Avenue, in Silver Spring. A male armed with a handgun obtained an unknown s sum of cash. The second robbery occurred at Popeyes on Lockwood Drive, just off of Columbia Pike and New Hampshire Ave in White Oak. An unknown sum of cash was obtained at gun point.
Bay Net
One Injured After Rear-End Collision On Three Notch Road
CALIFORNIA, Md. – On November 8, 2022 at approximately 4:05 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road in the area of First Colony Boulevard. Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved in a rear-end collision with one occupant reportedly...
