Palmyra (MO) Fire Protection District Looks to Relocate, Expand

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
muddyrivernews.com
Unattended burning cigarette determined to be cause of Tuesday fire in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Fire Department was dispatched Tuesday by Northeast Missouri Emergency Communications (911) for a report of a structure fire at 3612 Iowa. All stations responded with 12 firefighters. Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters found smoke coming out of the structure. Firefighters found no one...
This Huge Flea Market in Missouri is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of amazing deals. You never know what sort of cool items you can find.
Four arrested, one wanted after stolen vehicle, meth busts in rural Missouri
Four people are behind bars and another person is wanted in a rural Missouri investigation linked to a stolen vehicle and meth possession.
khqa.com
Hannibal man killed after being ejected in crash
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A man from Hannibal was killed on Tuesday in a single car crash in Livingston County, Mo. The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on U.S. 36 at Medicine Creek Bridge about three miles west of Wheeling. Charles Bieber was driving a Chevy Camaro westbound...
kttn.com
Man from Hannibal dies in crash west of Wheeling on Highway 36
A car crash three miles west of Wheeling on Tuesday morning, November 8th has claimed the life of a Hannibal man. Thirty-three-year-old Charles Bieber was taken by the Livingston County Coroner to Lindley Funeral Home. The car traveled west on Highway 36 before running off the left side of the...
khqa.com
2 Lewistown teens injured after car goes airborne
Two Lewistown teens on Thursday were injured after their car went airborne in a single vehicle crash on Highway 6 about two miles west of Lewistown. A 16-year-old boy was driving eastbound around 4:30 a.m. when his Chrysler PT Cruiser swerved off the right side of the road, returned back to the roadway, then swerved off the left side of the road before becoming airborne, overturning, and smashing into a fence, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
khqa.com
2 arrested, 1 injured after shots fired in domestic disturbance
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Two people are facing charges after a fight led to shots being fired in Hannibal. Hannibal Police say officers were called a little after 9 a.m. on Saturday to a home in the 3600 block of McMasters for a domestic disturbance. Officers found Julia A....
ktvo.com
Rural hospitals struggle to keep their doors open
MEMPHIS, Mo. — Rural hospitals are crucial resources for their communities, with many residents being far away from medical care. "I live in an area where I'm 30 minutes from a hospital," said State Rep. Danny Busick (R-Newtown). "I had a situation with my mother the other day, and she took a fall, she's almost 90 years old, and it was a little difficult to get help there at the time. So if we, our rural hospitals disappear, it will be almost impossible to get help."
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Nov. 8, 2022
Kyle M Kuhlmeier (39) Homeless for Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle at 601 N 4th Lodged 147. Jason R Focall (45) 412 S 7th for FTA Stealing at 235 S 8th Lodged 121. Tiwana L Norris-Brandon (47) 1400 State for FTA Driving Revoked & Theft at 235 State Lodged 147.
Court documents: Baby spared in Columbia double killing
The man who shot two people dead late Saturday in northeast Columbia spared his infant child, according to documents filed in court. The post Court documents: Baby spared in Columbia double killing appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri mayor may be impeached after police chief’s arrest
A mayor in Louisiana, Missouri faced possible discipline on Wednesday, two weeks after the chief of police was arrested on drug charges.
khqa.com
Keokuk man accused of distributing meth
KEOKUK, Iowa, (KHQA) — A Keokuk man has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. Russell Vandermartin, 60, was arrested on Monday in the 1400 block of Palean Street after Keokuk police officers conducted a traffic stop on Vandermartin to take him into custody on pending felony and misdemeanor drug charges.
Pen City Current
Task force arrests Keokuk man on meth charges
KEOKUK - The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. On 11/7/2022, Russell Vandermartin, 60, of Keokuk, was arrested in the 1400 block of Palean Street. Officers with the Keokuk Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Vandermartin to take him into custody on pending felony and misdemeanor drug charges.
Comments / 0