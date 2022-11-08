Read full article on original website
Related
Thousands of Scottish teachers to strike on Thursday 24 November
Teachers to take action in nearly all Scotland’s schools after EIS union members reject 5% pay offer
Government refuses to extend free school meals eligibility despite cost of living crisis
The government is refusing campaigners’ calls to extend the eligibility of free school meals despite the devasting impact of the cost of living crisis. To make change happen, please sign the petition by clicking here. The Liberal Democrats, the Green Party, senior Labour and Tory MPs have backed the...
Nurses’ strike could delay surgery for up to 3m people in England
Those living in south-west, north-west and London most likely to have care disrupted, research suggests
BBC
Schools to cut staff in budget squeeze, union says
Many schools in England are considering cutting teachers or teaching hours to save money, says the head teachers' union, NAHT. Of the 11,000 respondents to NAHT's snapshot survey, 66% said they will have to make teaching assistants redundant or cut their hours. Half say they could do the same for teachers.
Government holds ‘constructive’ meeting with nursing strike organisers
Health Secretary Steve Barclay held “cordial” talks with the union leader behind the nurses’ strike as they seek to avert industrial action that will hit operations and appointments.The Cabinet minister said discussions with Royal College of Nursing (RCN) general secretary Pat Cullen were “constructive” and his focus was on patient safety and minimising disruption.But he was understood to be resistant to negotiating on pay, with the union demanding an increase of at least 15% compared with the £1,400 rise awarded earlier this year.The RCN announced on Wednesday that its members in the majority of NHS employers across the UK have...
Government has ‘contingencies in place’ if nurses go on strike
The Government says it has contingency plans for dealing with any strike by nurses amid the growing threat of widespread industrial action in the NHS.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) is expected to announce later this week that its members have voted for strikes over pay.Health workers in other unions, including ambulance staff, hospital porters and cleaners, are also voting on industrial action over pay.Unison and the GMB are set to announce ballot results later this month, while physiotherapists and midwives will start voting soon.If you are in the situation where you have a large number of nurses going out...
Rail strikes: what does November train driver stoppage mean for passengers?
The train drivers’ union, Aslef, has announced a one-day strike at a dozen train operators on Saturday 26 November. The walk out will trigger widespread cancellations – affecting Rugby fans heading for the last of the autumn internationals in Cardiff and Twickenham, and potentially millions more prospective travellers.It will be the fifth national strike by train drivers, in a year that has seen eight days of national strikes by the RMT union.Rail passengers in Britain are enduring the longest and most damaging series of strikes since the 1980s.Industrial action by rail workers has been taking place since June.Members of the...
BBC
Nurses set to hold biggest-ever strike
The biggest ever strike by nurses looks set to go ahead. The Royal College of Nursing is due to unveil the results of its ballot, which ended last week, in the next few days. The final results are being counted but RCN sources say a large majority of nurses have voted in favour of action in a dispute over pay.
Nurses ‘working one day a week for free’
Nurses work the equivalent of one day a week for free, according to a new analysis of pay.Researchers from London Economics, commissioned by the Royal College of Nursing, looked at pay in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland since 2010.They found that in real terms, based on a five-day week, the salary of an experienced nurse has fallen by 20%.A pay rise would help save NHS money because of how expensive it is to hire staff internationally, which is currently the main recruitment method adopted by the Government, according to the analysis.The high costs of staff turnover suggest that staff...
BBC
Nurses are traumatised and fed up, says strike supporter
Staff shortages and concerns about patient care are the main reasons nurses are backing a strike, a nurse has said. Leanne Lewis voted in favour of a walkout in the Royal College of Nursing's (RCN) ballot, the results of which are due this week. Ms Lewis, 47, who trained as...
Thousands of operations likely to be cancelled during NHS strikes, trusts chiefs warn
Thousands of hospital surgeries are likely to be cancelled as NHS leaders prepare for unprecedented strike action, The Independent has been told. Most operations apart from cancer care are likely to be called off when nurses take to the picket line, with NHS trusts planning for staffing levels to be similar to bank holidays.
Voices: Just Stop Oil and striking nurses are making one terrible mistake
This week, the Royal College of Nursing voted to hold the biggest strike in NHS history over pay and conditions, while activists from Just Stop Oil have blocked part of the M25 for the second day running in ongoing climate protests.The reason I’m putting these two examples together – striking nurses and climate protesters – is because the reaction to both of these events has a common thread running through it.How selfish! How utterly, completely, eye-poppingly self-centred of nurses to want to be able to look after you and your sick and dying relatives in safe conditions! And to...
Nurses ‘worried about feeding families and paying rent’ as strike action gets go-ahead
Nurses have said they fear not having enough money to feed their families or pay their rent, as unprecedented strike action was given the go-ahead. NHS workers who voted in favour of the walkout told The Independent said nurses are being forced out of the profession over pay and working conditions. One said she had recently handed her notice in over understaffing, while another said nurses could not keep doing their jobs if they cannot pay for essentials. It came as nurses across the UK voted in favour of going on strike in the first nationwide statutory ballot...
Rail strikes suspended after ‘promise of pay offer’
A series of planned strikes by railway workers in a long-running dispute over jobs, pay and conditions has been suspended.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) had been due to stage 24-hour walkouts on Saturday and next Monday and Wednesday.The RMT said it has secured “unconditional” talks on Network Rail (NR) and the promise of a pay offer from the train operating companies.The union said the dispute remains “very much live” and it is continuing its re-ballot of members to secure a fresh mandate for action with the result due on 15 November.Our re-ballot remains live and if...
Government services set to grind to a halt with public sector strikes OLD
Britain faces “extraordinary disruption” at its borders and crucial government services grinding to a halt if planned public sector strikes go ahead.Some 100,000 civil servants in the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union have voted to strike this winter in a dispute over pay, meaning disruption at airports and key ports like Dover, logjams in issuing passports and driving licences, and potential delays to benefit payments if strikes go ahead.It comes as the government dismissed the Royal College of Nursing’s demand of a 17.6 per cent pay rise as “unreasonable”, after the union announced its first nationwide strike in...
Thousands of operations will be cancelled if nurse strike goes ahead
Thousands of NHS operations and appointments are likely to be cancelled if nurses go on strike across the UK.The health service will turn its attention to treating emergency patients in a “life-preserving care model” if nurses take to the picket lines.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has already said it is committed to ensuring emergency and urgent care can be kept running during a strike.Its care model for strikes says emergency care will be provided to preserve life or to prevent permanent disability.Some of the most serious cancer cases could be treated, while urgent diagnostic procedures and assessments will be...
‘It cost them more to write the letter’: School charges 10-year-old pupil for broken pencil
A mother was astounded to be charged 20p by a primary school to replace a pencil they say her 10-year-old son broke.Louise Owen was shocked when her son, Lennie-Lee, handed her the letter from Lawn Primary School in Northfleet, Kent, saying they would have to pay to replace the damaged equipment.The mother-of-four, 32, said: “When he first came in I said ‘What have you done now, Lennie?’ But he didn’t have a clue and didn’t even mention the pencil.“The first thing he said to me was that he was kicking a football in the playground and the ball went over...
BBC
Train drivers will strike again over pay
Train drivers at 12 rail companies will strike again as part a long-running dispute over pay, union bosses say. Up to 9,500 members of the Aslef union will walk out on Saturday 26 November. The latest industrial action follows four previous 24-hour strikes by drivers, which led to train services...
Rishi Sunak says nurses’ pay demands ‘not affordable’ as union backs strike OLD
Rishi Sunak has said pay demands from unions representing nurses are “not affordable,” as the threat of strike action that will hit operations and appointments looms.The prime minister said he shared the public’s “respect and gratitude” for nurses, and that he was pleased the health secretary was meeting unions to resolve the issue.Steve Barclay held “cordial” talks with RCN general secretary Pat Cullen, but it is understood that the health secretary refused to negotiate over the 17.6 per cent pay rise demand.Ms Cullen told The Independent: “Politicians have the power to stop this now and at any point. The prime...
Nurses vote to strike over pay
Nursing staff at the majority of NHS employers across the UK have voted to strike over pay.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said industrial action will take place in the NHS trusts or health boards that have met the legal requirements.Many of the biggest hospitals in England will see strike action by RCN members but others narrowly missed the legal turnout thresholds to qualify for action.All NHS employers in Northern Ireland and Scotland will be included and all bar one in Wales met the relevant legal thresholds.Anger has become action - our members are saying enough is enough.Pat Cullen, RCNGuys...
