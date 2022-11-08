Veteran's Day is a time to honor those who are retired members of our military and many people turn out for parades and other events to show their appreciation for the sacrifices our men and women make while they are in the military. But there is a group who works daily to honor veterans by providing services that help both the deployed and the retired as they seek to fit back into society once their tour of duty is concluded.

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO