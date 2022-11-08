Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
Salvation Army Invites You to Thanksgiving Dinner
The Salvation Army in Bartlesville is serving their Thanksgiving Dinner on November 23rd from 11AM to 2PM. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Captain Ian Carr told listeners and viewer that the Salvation Army will be serving a Thanksgiving meal at their facility at 101 N Bucy Ave, Bartlesville. Captain Carr said,...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Green Country Christmas Winning Starts Monday
Get your little green tickets from our participating sponsors and get in on the winning with KWON-KRIG-KYFM-KPGM Green Country Christmas as we start drawing winning numbers for prizes on Monday, November 14. We will read the winning numbers along with the prize packages weekdays on the air on KWON-KRIG-KYFM-KPGM. Winning...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Veterans Day Parade a Hit
Several families and individuals lined the streets of Bartlesville braving the chilly weather on a clear, sunny day to enjoy this year’s Veterans Day Parade on Saturday. This year’s Gran Marshal was Harrold Turner, 103.Turner was born on November 13, 1919. Turner served in the National Guard from 1939 to 1941. He then enlisted in the Army Air Corps after hearing about the bombing of Pearl Harbor and shipped out in January 1942. He received flight training in the B-25 and then flew missions with the Eighth Air Force Command using B-24 and B-17 planes. Turner moved to Bartlesville in 1981. He is a retired employee from Conoco.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Veterans Connection Receives Award
Veteran's Day is a time to honor those who are retired members of our military and many people turn out for parades and other events to show their appreciation for the sacrifices our men and women make while they are in the military. But there is a group who works daily to honor veterans by providing services that help both the deployed and the retired as they seek to fit back into society once their tour of duty is concluded.
bartlesvilleradio.com
3-Car Accident with Injuries in Bartlesville
Emergency crews are tending to a three-car accident at Hillcrest and Shawnee in Bartlesville that occured around 8 am on Friday. Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings tells Bartlesville Radio that there are injuries reported with the crash but the extent of the injuries is not yet known. You are asked...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Public School Board of Ed to Present Advertising on Campus Policy
The Bartlesville Public School Board of Education will respond at its public meeting Monday at 5:30pm to concerned citizens over a poster that was found on the school grounds earlier this school year advertising a drag queen show. The directive that will be presented on Monday states:. "Proprietors or agents...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Washington County Meetings Scheduled for November 14
The Washington County Board of Commissioners will hold its regular weekly meeting at 9:30 am on Monday, November 14 in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room at 400 South Johnstone Avenue on the second floor. The agenda for the meeting includes consideration of a FEMA project for Outdoor Warning Sirens for...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Constantine Theater is Hosting a Bedlam Watch Party and Tailgate
Bedlam day will be here before you know it and the Constantine Theater is hosting a tailgate and watch party for the big game. Time for the event is to be determined because Bedlam’s kickoff time has not been announced yet. Bedlam is on November 19. The action does...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Tulsa Woman Seen on Charges of Domestic Abuse
A Tulsa woman was seen in Washington County Court this week on charges alleging domestic abuse by simple assault. According to an affidavit, when the responding officer arrived in Bartlesville there was a mother and daughter in the living room of the home and the mother had fresh injuries on her nose and left arm.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Major Accident Blocking Both Lanes on Hwy 60 Near Nowata
Bartlesville Radio has been informed by the Nowata County Sheriff's Department that as of about 2:45 pm this afternoon (Friday, November 11) a vehicular accident has occurred on Highway 60 near Road 411 just outside of the city of Nowata that is blocking both the north and south lanes of Highway 60. Traffic is unable to proceed in either direction at this time.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Wesleyan Christian Hosts Playoffs Friday
There is only one football playoff game being held in Washington County on Friday night, and that will be Wesleyan Christian School. The Mustangs are hosting a first-round contest for the third straight year. WCS has Graham-Dustin into Bartlesville. Wesleyan will host the first two rounds of the postseason if the Mustangs can win tonight, by way of their District championship.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Pawhuska is looking to keep its season alive with a win against Victory Christian in the opening round in the playoffs. These two teams are familiar with each other as they have played in each of the last two seasons. Victory Christian has been trending upward going into the playoffs...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Huskies Fall to Victory Christian
Pawhuska’s season ended in the opening round of the playoffs against Victory Christian losing 70-22. It was a game where both teams traded fumbles to start the game and then Victory Christian would feed the rock to running back Judah Byrams. The Huskies would find themselves down in a...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Nowata Basketball Season Preview with Coach Smith
It is almost officially basketball season for the Nowata Ironmen. Practices have been underway since October 1st and they are ramping up as we get closer and closer to season tip-off. The Ironmen were supposed to open up their season on Friday, November 18 vs Fairland, but that one has been pushed back to January.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bruins In Playoffs at Lawton Friday
Bartlesville High football makes the longest road trip in 6A-II on Friday night, as the Bruins travel to Lawton for the first round of the playoffs. BHS takes on Lawton High. BHS is playing its fourth postseason game all-time at Cameron Stadium. The Bruins have gone 0-3 in the previous matchups, including a 56-24 loss to the Wolverines in 2014.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bruins Win First Playoff Game in 7-Years
Bartlesville High won its first playoff game in seven years last night, as BHS came from behind early then held on in overtime at Lawton in the 6A-II playoffs. The Bruins topped the Wolverines 36-30 at Cameron Stadium. Despite two defensive penalties, Bartlesville held on fourth and goal from the...
