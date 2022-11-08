Read full article on original website
A winner once again, Georgetown now faces Green Bay
Coming off a pair of disastrous 25-loss seasons, Georgetown and Green Bay enter Saturday’s game at Washington, D.C. with revamped
casualhoya.com
MARVELOUS: Guard Marvel Allen Signs Letter of Intent to Georgetown!
Patrick Ewing, Kevin Nickelberry, and the Georgetown Hoyas have received a National Letter of Intent from coveted 2023 guard Marvel Allen. The 6’4” combo guard is currently attending Montverde Academy in Florida. He has been ranked 5-stars at times but is currently ranked 4-stars by 24/7 Sports and Rivals, and is ranked 51st in the nation by ESPN.
247Sports
Maryland Basketball: Kevin Willard on Ike Cornish's status, one player overdoing it and more
Former four-star recruit Ike Cornish was out of the rotation for Maryland's first game of the season in part because of an injury, Terps coach Kevin Willard said Monday night on his weekly radio show. "Ike is gonna get in the game. Ike pulled his groin last week before the...
Morgan State beats school by 81
Morgan State had its way with Penn State Greater Allegheny, a non-NCAA school, on Thursday evening at home. The post Morgan State beats school by 81 appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Maryland putting pieces together, hosts Western Carolina
Maryland had lots of good going for it to open the season under new coach Kevin Willard. The best part
No. 14 Penn State football vs. Maryland expert score predictions from Lions247
These are the Lions247 expert predictions for the Penn State-Maryland game. The No. 14 Nittany Lions (7-2, 4-2) take on the unranked Terrapins (6-3, 3-3) at Beaver Stadium Saturday, a game that will kick off at 3:30 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on FOX. At the time these predictions...
247Sports
Maryland Basketball welcomes one of its best recruiting classes in years on National Signing Day
Tuesday marked the early signing day for college basketball recruits, and Maryland basketball received signatures from three recruits expected to lay the bedrock for Kevin Willard's new program: IMG Academy (Fla.) guard Jamie Kaiser, St. Frances (Md.) guard Jahnathan Lamothe and Paul VI (Va.) guard DeShawn Harris-Smith. The three players...
umterps.com
No. 17 Maryland to Welcome No. 1 South Carolina in White Out Game
XFINITY Center (College Park, MD) COLLEGE PARK, MD -- No. 17 Maryland (1-0) will host No. 1 South Carolina (1-0) Friday at 6 p.m. at the XFINITY Center. Friday's matchup is the Terrapins' annual White Out game and all fans are encouraged to wear white. Friday's game is also the Terrapins' Fearless Women game, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX.
Inside Nova
Tristan Evans ties county single-season touchdown pass record as Freedom defeats Gar-Field 77-26
Tristan Evans threw for a career-high 393 yards and four touchdowns and Jeffrey Overton Jr. ran for 231 yards and three touchdowns Thursday as top-seeded Freedom-Woodbridge defeated Gar-Field 77-26 in the Class 6 Region B playoffs first round. The Eagles (11-0) host the Friday’s Forest Park-John Champe winner in the...
umterps.com
Terps Sign DMV Trio as Part of Nation’s 11th-Best Recruiting Class
COLLEGE PARK, MD – The DMV focus continues for the Maryland men's basketball team as head coach Kevin Willard officially announced the signing of three four-star recruits on Wednesday. The trio of DeShawn Harris-Smith, Jamie Kaiser, Jr., and Jahnathan Lamothe ranks as the 11th-best class in the nation. Harris-Smith,...
umterps.com
Nemzer Welcomes Top Freshman Class in Big Ten to Maryland
COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Maryland women's soccer head coach Meghan Ryan Nemzer welcomes the first wave of newcomers to the Terrapin roster for the 2023 season. The group is made up of players from eight different states, including two from Maryland and will join Nemzer for her second season at the helm of the program.
What time, what channel is the Washington-Oregon game on?
The Washington football team (7-2 overall, 3-2 Pac-12) travels south to face Oregon (8-1, 6-0) Saturday at Autzen Stadium. The Dawgs and Ducks square off at 4:00 p.m. PT, and the game will air on FOX television. The Huskies returned to the national rankings this week, earning the No. 24 spot in the AP Top 25 and No. 23 the coaches’ poll, while Oregon is ranked No. 6 in each.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland
- There are many places to try if you're looking for the best lobster rolls in Maryland. Try Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls in Annapolis, the Thames Street Oyster House in Baltimore, or even Luke's Lobster in Bethesda. These places are all great, but they all serve different varieties of the same dish.
Winning $1M Powerball Ticket Sold To Lucky Maryland Lottery Player In Catonsville
It wasn’t a $2 billion windfall, but some Maryland Lottery players are still feeling lucky after cashing in big in the latest Powerball drawing, including a seven-figure prize on a ticket sold in Catonsville. Powerball players had to wait overnight to get their results, but it was worth it...
foxbaltimore.com
Single $1 million ticket sold in Maryland in record-shattering Powerball drawing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One ticket worth $1 million in the record-shattering Powerball drawing was sold in Catonsville, according to Maryland Lottery officials. The million-dollar ticket was sold at One Mile Liquor, located at 6600 Baltimore National Pike on November 7. One ticket that won the jackpot was sold in...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Bojangles is Coming to Frederick
Bojangles, a southern fast food chain that specializes in Cajun fried chicken and biscuits, is coming to 1312 West Patrick St in Frederick. According to a report by @thecityoffrederickmd on Instagram, final Site plans for the restaurant were submitted to the City of Frederick Building/Permits Department for approval on October 24. Menu items include bone-in fried chicken, chicken strips, biscuits, sweet tea, green beans, and dirty rice. According to their website, Bojangles’ has restaurants in 12 states, as well as an international location in Honduras. Currently the closest locations to Montgomery County are in Sterling, VA and New Carrolton, MD.
baltimorefishbowl.com
A coup in Columbia? A dynamic leader faces a disgruntled board in Maryland’s second-largest city.
It was deep into the third hour of a dry meeting on budgets and ethics policies when the president of the Columbia Association directed a stark question to the board that just 18 months ago hired her for one of the most prominent leadership positions in Howard County. “I actually...
Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes
FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
Brooke Lierman makes history, becomes Maryland's first female Comptroller
Democratic candidate Brooke Lierman becomes the first woman elected to an independent statewide office in Maryland.
Hero security guard was pushing Edmund Burke students back inside when he was hit by a sniper
WASHINGTON — The first thing security guard Antonio Harris heard when a sniper attacked the Edmund Burke School in Northwest D.C. in April was the windows shattering. He raced to order the kids back inside – and then felt a searing pain in his right side. On Thursday,...
