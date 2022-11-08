ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

casualhoya.com

MARVELOUS: Guard Marvel Allen Signs Letter of Intent to Georgetown!

Patrick Ewing, Kevin Nickelberry, and the Georgetown Hoyas have received a National Letter of Intent from coveted 2023 guard Marvel Allen. The 6’4” combo guard is currently attending Montverde Academy in Florida. He has been ranked 5-stars at times but is currently ranked 4-stars by 24/7 Sports and Rivals, and is ranked 51st in the nation by ESPN.
WASHINGTON, DC
umterps.com

No. 17 Maryland to Welcome No. 1 South Carolina in White Out Game

XFINITY Center (College Park, MD) COLLEGE PARK, MD -- No. 17 Maryland (1-0) will host No. 1 South Carolina (1-0) Friday at 6 p.m. at the XFINITY Center. Friday's matchup is the Terrapins' annual White Out game and all fans are encouraged to wear white. Friday's game is also the Terrapins' Fearless Women game, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Terps Sign DMV Trio as Part of Nation’s 11th-Best Recruiting Class

COLLEGE PARK, MD – The DMV focus continues for the Maryland men's basketball team as head coach Kevin Willard officially announced the signing of three four-star recruits on Wednesday. The trio of DeShawn Harris-Smith, Jamie Kaiser, Jr., and Jahnathan Lamothe ranks as the 11th-best class in the nation. Harris-Smith,...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Nemzer Welcomes Top Freshman Class in Big Ten to Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Maryland women's soccer head coach Meghan Ryan Nemzer welcomes the first wave of newcomers to the Terrapin roster for the 2023 season. The group is made up of players from eight different states, including two from Maryland and will join Nemzer for her second season at the helm of the program.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

What time, what channel is the Washington-Oregon game on?

The Washington football team (7-2 overall, 3-2 Pac-12) travels south to face Oregon (8-1, 6-0) Saturday at Autzen Stadium. The Dawgs and Ducks square off at 4:00 p.m. PT, and the game will air on FOX television. The Huskies returned to the national rankings this week, earning the No. 24 spot in the AP Top 25 and No. 23 the coaches’ poll, while Oregon is ranked No. 6 in each.
EUGENE, OR
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland

- There are many places to try if you're looking for the best lobster rolls in Maryland. Try Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls in Annapolis, the Thames Street Oyster House in Baltimore, or even Luke's Lobster in Bethesda. These places are all great, but they all serve different varieties of the same dish.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Bojangles is Coming to Frederick

Bojangles, a southern fast food chain that specializes in Cajun fried chicken and biscuits, is coming to 1312 West Patrick St in Frederick. According to a report by @thecityoffrederickmd on Instagram, final Site plans for the restaurant were submitted to the City of Frederick Building/Permits Department for approval on October 24. Menu items include bone-in fried chicken, chicken strips, biscuits, sweet tea, green beans, and dirty rice. According to their website, Bojangles’ has restaurants in 12 states, as well as an international location in Honduras. Currently the closest locations to Montgomery County are in Sterling, VA and New Carrolton, MD.
FREDERICK, MD
WUSA9

Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes

FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
MARYLAND STATE

