butlerradio.com

Butler Superintendent Outlines Actions To Curb Behavioral Issues At Senior High

After bringing attention to growing concerns about behavioral issues at the Butler Senior High School, the district superintendent is laying out plans to address the problem. In an email to parents, Dr. Brian White says that the school will continue to notify police of criminal behavior and punish students with suspension. The email comes after numerous fights have broken out at the Senior High School this year, which added 9th graders to the building.
explorejeffersonpa.com

Heavy Fog Contributes to Chain-Reaction Collision on Route 322

WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in DuBois released the details of a three-vehicle collision on Route 322 on November 1 caused by heavy fog. According to PSP DuBois, the chain-reaction crash occurred around 10:54 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1, on Route 322 near the area of Brick Road, in Winslow Township, Jefferson County, involving 31-year-old Brittany N. Little, of Punxsutawney; 47-year-old Brian M. Passmore, of DuBois; and a 17-year-old female, of Punxsutawney.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Decision 2022: Voters approve Hermitage, Wheatland merger

Voters have overwhelmingly approved a merger between the City of Hermitage and the Borough of Wheatland in Mercer County. The merger issue passed by a tally of 5,479 to 2,217. Wheatland conducted a study that concluded that the merger would be beneficial for both Wheatland and Hermitage. Hermitage currently provides...
HERMITAGE, PA
27 First News

Merger of local communities decided in vote

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Bringing Hermitage and Wheatland together is a plan that’s been a long time in the making and now the voters gave it the green light. Voters approved the issue Tuesday to merge the two municipalities, according to unofficial election returns. Hermitage already provides street...
HERMITAGE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Shop and dine with style and flavor at Streets of Cranberry

The modern open-air shopping center is the best of all worlds, providing convenience and style in one compact area. Streets of Cranberry, with its quaint village-like setting, is a perfect example of the model. Established 15 years ago and constantly upgrading, it’s one of the best destinations for shopping and dining in the region.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Voters express worry about country’s direction

It was sunny Tuesday for Election Day, but voters at two Butler County poll locations say dark clouds are gathering for the nation. “The reason is our country,” said Carol Collins of Concord Township when asked why she was voting. Her polling place is at Concord Presbyterian Church. “Everything...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
ehn.org

Former coal plant near Pittsburgh is poisoning groundwater: Report

PITTSBURGH—The site of a former coal-fired power plant northwest of Pittsburgh is leaking coal ash and poisoning surrounding groundwater, according to a new report. Coal ash, the material left behind after coal is burned, contains harmful substances like arsenic, cadmium, chromium, lead, lithium, mercury and uranium, among others. Exposure is linked to health effects like cancer, damage to the thyroid, liver and kidneys, and neurodevelopmental problems in children.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

German Christmas market decking Harmony’s historic halls over weekend

HARMONY — The borough is again stamping its unique brand of culture and historic pride on the holidays this year. Harmony’s WeihnachtsMarkt, or Christmas Market, will flood the streets with German food, drink and music; crafts; horse-drawn wagon rides; and other yuletide treats. The festival will last from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13.
HARMONY, PA
wisr680.com

Electronic And Hazardous Waste Recycling Day Set For Saturday

Another electronic and hazardous waste recycling program will be held this weekend. The collection will take place at the Adams Township Community Park starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. You can recycle chemicals like paint, cleaning products, lawn pesticides, batteries, light bulbs and more. As for electronics, they will accept TVs,...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Voter Turnout In Butler Closes In On 70 Percent

Voter turnout in Butler County was fairly high for a midterm election. Unofficial results from the county election office show that voter turnout was at 68 percent. That means around 93,000 people cast a ballot in this past election. Yesterday, more than 75,000 voters went to a polling site in the county to cast a ballot.
YourErie

Missing Gannon student found, drowned after kayaking incident

Pennsylvania State Police in Crawford County have report a Gannon student who was reported missing this weekend has drowned. Kevin Niako, 19, was reported missing after a kayaking incident on Saturday, Nov. 5. According to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell, Niako’s kayak flipped around 6 p.m., and he was not wearing a life vest. Niako […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA

