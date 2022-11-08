Read full article on original website
Crews sent to large fire in Columbiana County
Crews were called to the 50000 block of Pancake Clarkson Road around 12 p.m.
butlerradio.com
Butler Superintendent Outlines Actions To Curb Behavioral Issues At Senior High
After bringing attention to growing concerns about behavioral issues at the Butler Senior High School, the district superintendent is laying out plans to address the problem. In an email to parents, Dr. Brian White says that the school will continue to notify police of criminal behavior and punish students with suspension. The email comes after numerous fights have broken out at the Senior High School this year, which added 9th graders to the building.
Pennsylvania school on lockdown after large police response
UPDATE: A 63-year-old man was shot and killed in the building at the Northwestern Mutual office, according to KDKA . A Pennsylvania school is on lockdown after a ‘large police response.’ According to multiple news outlets police are responding to the 1900 block of Cochran Road in Scott Township. A SWAT team is in place […]
11 News looks into issues with Powerball tickets, drawing
PITTSBURGH — Multiple people contacted Channel 11 to find out why they were having difficulties or couldn’t buy a Powerball ticket online hours before the drawing was supposed to take place. Channel 11 worked to get answers from the Pennsylvania Lottery after one man said he tried for...
South Hills Residents face another rough winter after construction of DPW facility delayed again
PITTSBURGH — Target 11 has learned that the construction of a critical public works facility that houses salt trucks has been delayed again, and that means residents in a number of communities serviced by that facility will face yet another winter of extended wait times for streets to be treated.
Don’t burn those leaves! Here’s why
An urgent warning from firefighters: Don't burn your leaves. This comes after an increase in the number of brush fires and burning complaints.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Heavy Fog Contributes to Chain-Reaction Collision on Route 322
WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in DuBois released the details of a three-vehicle collision on Route 322 on November 1 caused by heavy fog. According to PSP DuBois, the chain-reaction crash occurred around 10:54 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1, on Route 322 near the area of Brick Road, in Winslow Township, Jefferson County, involving 31-year-old Brittany N. Little, of Punxsutawney; 47-year-old Brian M. Passmore, of DuBois; and a 17-year-old female, of Punxsutawney.
WFMJ.com
Decision 2022: Voters approve Hermitage, Wheatland merger
Voters have overwhelmingly approved a merger between the City of Hermitage and the Borough of Wheatland in Mercer County. The merger issue passed by a tally of 5,479 to 2,217. Wheatland conducted a study that concluded that the merger would be beneficial for both Wheatland and Hermitage. Hermitage currently provides...
27 First News
Merger of local communities decided in vote
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Bringing Hermitage and Wheatland together is a plan that’s been a long time in the making and now the voters gave it the green light. Voters approved the issue Tuesday to merge the two municipalities, according to unofficial election returns. Hermitage already provides street...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Shop and dine with style and flavor at Streets of Cranberry
The modern open-air shopping center is the best of all worlds, providing convenience and style in one compact area. Streets of Cranberry, with its quaint village-like setting, is a perfect example of the model. Established 15 years ago and constantly upgrading, it’s one of the best destinations for shopping and dining in the region.
explore venango
Dead Deer Lying on Roadway Causes Rollover Crash in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A dead deer lying on the roadway caused a rollover crash last Friday night in Cranberry Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred at 8:25 p.m. on Friday, November 4, on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say a 2008...
cranberryeagle.com
Voters express worry about country’s direction
It was sunny Tuesday for Election Day, but voters at two Butler County poll locations say dark clouds are gathering for the nation. “The reason is our country,” said Carol Collins of Concord Township when asked why she was voting. Her polling place is at Concord Presbyterian Church. “Everything...
ehn.org
Former coal plant near Pittsburgh is poisoning groundwater: Report
PITTSBURGH—The site of a former coal-fired power plant northwest of Pittsburgh is leaking coal ash and poisoning surrounding groundwater, according to a new report. Coal ash, the material left behind after coal is burned, contains harmful substances like arsenic, cadmium, chromium, lead, lithium, mercury and uranium, among others. Exposure is linked to health effects like cancer, damage to the thyroid, liver and kidneys, and neurodevelopmental problems in children.
Weather will be optimal for viewing lunar eclipse
PITTSBURGH — There is going to be a big show in the sky early Tuesday morning, and the weather will be fantastic for it. The full Beaver moon will peak just before sunrise Tuesday morning, and it will be the last total lunar eclipse we’ll see until March 2025.
cranberryeagle.com
German Christmas market decking Harmony’s historic halls over weekend
HARMONY — The borough is again stamping its unique brand of culture and historic pride on the holidays this year. Harmony’s WeihnachtsMarkt, or Christmas Market, will flood the streets with German food, drink and music; crafts; horse-drawn wagon rides; and other yuletide treats. The festival will last from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13.
Alert newspaper carrier rescues elderly couple from burning house in Tarentum
Becoming a hero was the furthest thing from Jennifer Colarossi’s mind while she was delivering newspapers in Tarentum before the sun came up Monday. She was just trying out a few changes to her delivery route to see if she could shave a little time off the process. That...
wisr680.com
Electronic And Hazardous Waste Recycling Day Set For Saturday
Another electronic and hazardous waste recycling program will be held this weekend. The collection will take place at the Adams Township Community Park starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. You can recycle chemicals like paint, cleaning products, lawn pesticides, batteries, light bulbs and more. As for electronics, they will accept TVs,...
butlerradio.com
Voter Turnout In Butler Closes In On 70 Percent
Voter turnout in Butler County was fairly high for a midterm election. Unofficial results from the county election office show that voter turnout was at 68 percent. That means around 93,000 people cast a ballot in this past election. Yesterday, more than 75,000 voters went to a polling site in the county to cast a ballot.
Missing Gannon student found, drowned after kayaking incident
Pennsylvania State Police in Crawford County have report a Gannon student who was reported missing this weekend has drowned. Kevin Niako, 19, was reported missing after a kayaking incident on Saturday, Nov. 5. According to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell, Niako’s kayak flipped around 6 p.m., and he was not wearing a life vest. Niako […]
Kinsman couple facing charges, accused of dunking teen underwater as discipline
A KInsman man and woman are facing charges after a report that they were dunking a child underwater as punishment.
