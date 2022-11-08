Read full article on original website
2 Minnesota meat plants accused of child labor violations
The U.S. Department of Labor has asked a federal court to issue an injunction against a large sanitation service — that oversees two southern Minnesota meat plants — for illegally employing minors. A filing was made against Packers Sanitation Services after an investigation revealed that the company has...
