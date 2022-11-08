Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Investigating incident on Rugby Road
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred Friday evening. According to police, the incident, described as an aggravated assault, occurred around 6:10 p.m. on the 100 block of Rugby Road. Officers responded after receiving multiple calls about someone firing what...
WHSV
Grottoes Police Department fully staffed for first time in nearly two years
GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - The Grottoes Police Department is fully staffed for the first time in almost two years. The town’s new police Sergeant Steve Knight was sworn in on Thursday completing the department’s staff. It had been understaffed since January of 2021 at one point having only...
cbs19news
Officials respond to social media-based concerns associated with mental health incident
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says faulty information led to concerns about a possible threat to students at Nelson County High School. According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, there was a mental health incident involving a student on Nov....
NBC 29 News
CPD addresses city council about crime in the city
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police Chief Tito Durrette spoke to Charlottesville City Council on Monday, November 7 about crime statistics in the city. This comes amid growing concern, after one person died and two others were injured in a shooting on the Downtown Mall on October 23. According to...
WHSV
2 arrested in Waynesboro narcotics investigation
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) arrested Alysha Harlow, 25 years old of Waynesboro, and Damien Terry, 19 years old of Waynesboro, stemming from a narcotics investigation according to a press release. According to the WPD, on Nov. 4, 2022, Waynesboro Narcotics Detectives executed a search warrant...
cbs19news
Guatemalan man sentenced to prison in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man who was arrested in Albemarle County in connection with an alleged July 4 mass shooting plot in Richmond has been sentenced to prison. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that 38-year-old Rolman Balacarcel, a native of Guatemala who was in the country illegally, was sentenced to five and a half months in federal prison for re-entering the United States after being deported.
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for armed robbery at Lynchburg market
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery at the Sunshine Market in October. Lamont Duan Wilkins, 55, was charged with Robbery, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and Brandishing a Firearm,. Wilkins is being held without bond...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville residents file lawsuit against Charlottesville and City Council over proposed building
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A dozen people have filed a suit against Charlottesville and the City Council, claiming a building permit is going beyond the allowed zoning. Neighbors are representing themselves in the lawsuit. They say the city failed to consider the negative impact of what is being planned. “One...
cbs19news
Prison sentence for January armed bank robbery
HARRISONBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Harrisonburg will spend nearly nine years in prison for robbing a bank. According to a release, 63-year-old Charles Joseph Hood was sentenced Tuesday in connection with a Jan. 4, 2022 robbery that occurred at the First Citizen Bank on University Boulevard. Court...
cbs19news
Albemarle County man pleads to federal robbery charge
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An Albemarle County man faces years in prison after pleading guilty to a federal charge. According to a release, 20-year-old Traevon Gray pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of Hobbs Act Robbery. This is in connection with an incident from October 2021 involving breaking...
wsvaonline.com
Three charged in Harrisonburg shooting remain behind bars
The trio accused in the shooting death of a 38-year-old man last month will remain in custody, at least for the time being. According to online records, arraignment hearings for 35-year-old Lewis Bailey, 20-year-old Jornileyah (JOR-nuh-LAY-yuh) McCornell and 18-year-old Genesis McCornell were continued until January 24th of next year in Harrisonburg General District Court.
WHSV
Search warrant reveals illegal narcotics, wanted suspects in Page County
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) reported that they found illegal narcotics and wanted suspects near the town of Shenandoah. These finds come after a search warrant was executed on the morning of Nov. 9 with the help of the Shenandoah and Elkton Police Departments, according to a video posted on the PCSO Facebook page.
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg man who blundered his way into being caught sentenced in bank robbery
A Harrisonburg man who used a BB gun to rob First Citizen Bank in Harrisonburg was sentenced Tuesday to 105 months in federal prison. One of the keys to his apprehension in the aftermath of the Jan. 4 robbery: a gray glove. Charles Joseph Hood, 63, pleaded guilty in August...
cbs19news
Police ask for help to find critical missing person
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for help to find a missing man. According to police, 78-year-old Lawrence Thomas was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday on the 700 block of Secretary Sands Road. He could be heading toward the Food Lion in...
cbs19news
Orange man arrested for East High hit-and-run
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department reports a person has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run on East High Street. According to police, 31-year-old John Dean Sherwin of Orange was arrested Saturday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into the Oct. 18 incident.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County man pleads guilty in October armed robbery, faces 20 years in prison
An Albemarle County man pleaded guilty on Monday to breaking into a private home while armed in October. Traevon Gray, 20, faces up to 20 years in prison. According to court documents, on the morning of Oct. 27, 2021, Gray and co-defendant Damon Williams broke into the victim’s Albemarle County home through a backdoor. While both Gray and Williams were armed with firearms, they forced the victim from his upstairs bedroom into the kitchen, where they ordered him to lie face down on the floor.
Virginia family sentenced in conspiracy to steal pandemic unemployment benefits
A Fredericksburg man pleaded guilty this week to fraudulently applying for pandemic unemployment benefits alongside three of his family members, and using that money to take out cash and buy luxury jewelry. In addition to this scheme, his sister was indicted for her role in mail theft and bank fraud that occurred around the same time.
NBC 29 News
Burlington Coat Factory makes a big donation to local school
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new store in Albemarle County brings with it a new donation to help out an elementary school. On Friday, November 11, Burlington Coat Factory opened its doors in the Rio Hill Shopping Center. At the ribbon cutting, the company gave a check to Greenbrier Elementary...
WSLS
One person hurt after malicious wounding incident in Lynchburg, police say
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a malicious wounding incident that left one woman hurt on Monday night. Police said they responded to the call of shots fired around 9:13 p.m. in the 400 block of Grove Street on Monday. When officers got to the scene,...
