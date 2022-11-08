Read full article on original website
UVA students support local Habitat for Humanity
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A beautiful Saturday morning, and it was game day, and instead of going to a tailgate with friends, some UVA students were in the Charlottesville community raking leaves for a cause. “It pretty much has grown almost exponentially, this year we have about 550 volunteers...
Youngkin spends time campaigning for other Republicans
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Governor Glenn Youngkin spent a lot of time traveling around the country in the months leading up to Tuesday's midterm elections. J. Miles Coleman at the University of Virginia Center for Politics explains how the election results may have affected Youngkin’s political future. "I...
UVA ROTC preparing for annual vigil
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- University of Virginia ROTC cadets are preparing to hold a vigil for POW and MIA military personnel. On Monday, they will begin marching for 24 hours, before transitioning into a ceremony with a guest speaker, a 21-gun salute and cadets representing all branches of the military.
Charlottesville, Albemarle asking citizens to 'Buy Local' this holiday season
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- As holiday shopping gets into full swing, Charlottesville and Albemarle County are encouraging people to buy local. The Buy Local campaign is a joint venture between the localities to support local businesses. Ashley Hernandorena, an economic development analyst for Albemarle County, says in the...
Honoring Veterans: Boot camp for scholars
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After serving the country, transitioning into civilian life can be difficult, including veterans who choose to continue their education. Some such veterans, who are now students at the University of Virginia, went through a program to help them acclimate to civilian and academic life. Romeo...
Youngkin: Election results present opportunity and challenge
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Tuesday’s midterm elections did not deliver the “red wave” for Republicans that many people expected. On Thursday, Governor Glenn Youngkin suggested that the results from Tuesday represent an opportunity and a challenge for the GOP. According to WVEC, he was pleased that...
Virginia's first manufacturing engineering course available in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Students attending the Greene County Technical Education Center now have access to state-of-the-art equipment that will provide them with a hands-on learning environment in the new Manufacturing Engineering course. This engineering course is the first of its kind in Virginia, and students were the...
Millions in grants for school security upgrades announced
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- School divisions across Virginia are getting funding for security equipment upgrades, including more than $425,000 for schools in Central Virginia. The Virginia Department of Education announced $12 million in state School Security Equipment Grants on Thursday. According to a release, these funds can be used...
Couric gift creates new UVA scholarship fund
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A gift from an award-winning journalist has created a new scholarship fund at the University of Virginia. Katie Couric, a 1979 UVA alumna, recently gave the university $1 million to create the Katie Couric Blue Ridge Scholars Fund. According to a release, the scholarship will...
Popito's Pizza opens in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville has a new restaurant at the Rio Hill Shopping Center. Popito's Pizza opened on Friday. It began as a husband-and-wife-owned mobile pizza restaurant that attended local events in the area. It garnered fans from all over and has now been able to expand into...
Guatemalan man sentenced to prison in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man who was arrested in Albemarle County in connection with an alleged July 4 mass shooting plot in Richmond has been sentenced to prison. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that 38-year-old Rolman Balacarcel, a native of Guatemala who was in the country illegally, was sentenced to five and a half months in federal prison for re-entering the United States after being deported.
Officials respond to social media-based concerns associated with mental health incident
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says faulty information led to concerns about a possible threat to students at Nelson County High School. According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, there was a mental health incident involving a student on Nov....
Traffic changes as new interchange at Pantops opens
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Construction has been ongoing for months on the diverging diamond interchange at Richmond Road and Interstate 64. It briefly shifts traffic to the opposite side of the road and gets rid of left turns crossing lanes of oncoming traffic. "It will make the commute...
Stay Local, Play Local: Artisan Studio Tour
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Stay Local, Play Local, Shari Jacobs talks about the upcoming Artisan Studio Tour, which involves dozens of Central Virginia artisans. For more information, click here.
American Legion hosts Veterans Day Ceremony
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The American Legion Post 74 celebrated all veterans at a ceremony on Friday. Local veteran Jim Carpenter addressed a crowd that spanned veterans from the Korean War all the way to ROTC students at the University of Virginia. He spoke about the Vietnam Dogwood Memorial...
Veterans Day ceremony moved indoors due to weather forecast
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An annual Veterans Day ceremony will be moving indoors this year due to the expected impacts of a tropical storm. The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are expected to bring chances for heavy rainfall across much of Virginia. The Virginia Department of Veterans Services says...
Louisa County Football: More Than a Way of Life
MINERAL, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- If you have not taken a trip to The Jungle in Louisa County, it is something you have to see to believe. "Get your popcorn ready," Louisa County athletic director George Stanley said, "I think it is every bit of what's advertised, it's crazy it's just an environment that I haven't seen anywhere else."
WWII veteran celebrates his 102nd birthday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- Jack Bertram says he always has had a special birthday because it falls on Veterans Day. But this year it's even more special because the World War II veteran is turning 102. Bertram flew B-17 bomber planes in WWII as a member of the Army...
Prepping for remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville city officials are getting ready for Friday's storm threat by cleaning up leaves. The city makes it a routine to clean storm drains prior to big storms, like the one that is expected to impact the area on Friday. Workers prioritize areas that are...
Investigating incident on Rugby Road
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred Friday evening. According to police, the incident, described as an aggravated assault, occurred around 6:10 p.m. on the 100 block of Rugby Road. Officers responded after receiving multiple calls about someone firing what...
