Feeling down? Step outside for a bird walk
A recent study in the journal Scientific Reports found that hearing or seeing birds can have a positive benefit on one's mental health. Some tweets on Twitter can cause a lot of stress these days on that social media platform. But a study from King's College in London says real verified tweet, tweet, tweets from real birds might be beneficial. Researchers had participants download an app that would occasionally ask them how they're feeling and questions about their immediate environment, including were they near trees or water or could they see or hear a bird. Lead author Ryan Hammoud says their data showed that having a bird nearby might lift moods.
U.S. Poet Laureate Billy Collins on 'Music Tables', his new collection of short poems
BILLY COLLINS: (Reading) When she runs in her sleep, eyelids twitching, legs churning sideways on the floor, I wonder if she's chasing a squirrel or being chased by an angry farmer waving a rake. SIMON: Billy Collins, the former poet laureate of the United States, joins us now. Thank you...
Saint-Louis is being swallowed by the sea. Residents are bracing for a new reality
As President Biden and other world leaders meet at the climate summit in Egypt, we're going to spend some time looking at the impact of climate change in Western Africa. At the edge of the Atlantic Ocean, the city of Saint-Louis, Senegal, is sandwiched between the river and the sea. It's an ancient fishing town, a UNESCO World Heritage center. During colonial times, Saint-Louis was Senegal's capital. Today, it's steadily shrinking under rising seas. This is where we begin an epic journey from Senegal to Morocco to Spain, tracing a line that connects three of the biggest stories of our time - climate change, migration and the rise of far right political leaders. To understand that global story, we need to start local, with a grandfather named Mamadou Thiam.
Meet Mama's Boy, a pandemic-born family band
MOMMAS BOY: (Singing) Tell me something I haven't heard. When you're stuck in the house, there's really nothing else but the sound of the whistling birds, but the sound of the whistling birds. MARTIN: They start a garage band, of course. At least, that's what this family did. Ryan Stokes,...
'It could just sweep us away': This school is on the front lines of climate change
Kids around the world are feeling the effects of global warming. The United Nations estimates that about 1 billion children are at extreme risk because of climate change, and they're trying to make sense of a future where risk are the norm. NPR's climate team recently visited a school that is on the front lines of climate change in the Himalayan mountains. Here's reporter Rebecca Hersher.
Sunday Puzzle: Great Words Think Alike
On-air challenge: In each one, find two words that sound like two other words that are synonyms. 1. I stubbed my toe running down the hall. 3. Winnie Mandela voted "nay." 4. In Korea a pail costs three won. 5. The spy was sent on a mission to the Oder...
People here live in complete darkness for 2.5 months. Here's how they do it
There are these islands situated between Norway and the North Pole where everybody wears headlamps. And they do it for 2 1/2 months out of the year. This weekend, the pitch-black darkness begins. Here's NPR's Claire Murashima. CLAIRE MURASHIMA, BYLINE: In addition to the head lamps, Svalbard's 2,500 inhabitants travel...
Director James Gray and actor Jeremy Strong on 'Armageddon Time', their new coming-of-age film
Filmmaker James Gray revisits his 1980s New York childhood in the film "Armageddon Time." Jeremy Strong, co-star of HBO's "Succession," plays the protagonist's father. "Armageddon Time" is a coming-of-age drama about two boys, Paul and Johnny - one Jewish, one Black - who bond over classroom mischief and music and who learn their lives are given different values in the place they're growing up - Queens, New York City, 1980. It was drawn from the director's own life. James Gray, director of "Little Odessa," "We Own The Night" and "Ad Astra," joins us now. Mr. Gray, thanks so much for being with us.
Writer Nick Hornby on his new book, "Dickens and Prince: A Particular Kind of Genius"
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Reading) It was the best of times. It was the worst of times. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BABY I'M A STAR") PRINCE: (Singing) Hey. Look me over. Tell me. Do you like what you see?. NADWORNY: ...Have in common? Well, a lot, according to a new book by author...
Live performances from the '80s rock underground resurface in KCRW archive
Our next story is about an influential radio deejay that you've probably never heard of. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST) DEIRDRE O'DONOGHUE: Hello. It's Saturday night at KCRW 89.9 FM. My name's Deirdre. I'll be your host once you pour yourself a drink and think about dancing. NADWORNY: Before streaming,...
Counting ballots stressing you out? Watch these movies instead
ALAN RICKMAN: (As Hans Gruber) I'm going to count to three. There will not be a four. MONDELLO: He was a man of his word. Movie villains often are. So are movie heroes - say, Deadpool calculating his odds as he faces a whole lot of bad guys. (SOUNDBITE OF...
'Wakanda Forever' hopes to replicate the success of 'Black Panther'
Marvel's Black Panther has returned to the screen, minus the star who originally brought him to life. Actor Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer in 2020. But the film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" will attempt to replicate the record-breaking success by telling a new story and honoring Boseman's legacy at the same time. Glen Weldon from NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast is here to tell us all about it. Glen, welcome.
Unpacking on-screen representation in 'The Godfather'
Audio will be available later today. The NPR special series "Screening Ourselves" focuses on representation in three Hollywood films that are now considered classics: The Godfather, Basic Instinct, and The Color Purple.
Movie review: 'Wakanda Forever'
Marvel's "Black Panther" sequel, "Wakanda Forever," brings together almost all the original cast members for a story that is both an elegy for Chadwick Boseman and a way forward for the story. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Actor Chadwick Boseman brought such warmth, intelligence and style to the Marvel blockbuster "Black Panther"...
Study: Mindfulness-based stress reduction works as well as a popular anxiety drug
A medical study aimed to find out whether meditation is as effective as an antidepressant medication commonly prescribed for generalized anxiety disorder. The findings were published this week. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. So how are you feeling today? Yeah. It's been a week, right? Some of us have good coping mechanisms...
"Regular" People Who Knew Celebs And The Super Rich In School Are Sharing What They Were Like, And Whew, I'm Shocked
"One of my best friends became a multimillionaire. In school, we spent hours hanging out and listening to Tupac in his Ford Taurus. Now he owns an international business and is rich enough that he paid for 30 of his friends to go to the Maldives for a birthday party."
What happens to 'Black Twitter' under Musk?
(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER") JOHN OLIVER: Elon Musk making big moves as he starts running Twitter - potentially into the ground. (SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE DAILY SHOW") TREVOR NOAH: You know, this whole thing happening with Elon Musk and Twitter reminds me of...
After decades focused on the Middle East, the U.S. military shifts to the Pacific
After two decades of fighting in the Middle East, the U.S. Army is shifting its focus back to the Pacific to counter a rising China. It was President Barack Obama who said it first. After years of fighting in the Middle East, the U.S. was going to, quote, "pivot to Asia." That was aspirational more than anything else as the war in Afghanistan and the fight against terrorism kept the U.S. mired in that region. It was like the Democrats' version of Infrastructure Week. Now, the pivot to Asia actually seems to be happening. The U.S. military just finished training exercises in Hawaii with other countries from the Indo-Pacific. And yes, this is all about countering China. NPR's Emily Feng reports from those exercises in Hawaii.
At 95, Angela Alvarez has been nominated for a Latin Grammy for best new artist
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Angela Alvarez always dreamed of becoming a singer. She had the talent to make it happen, composing her first song at just 14 years old. But she fled Cuba for the U.S. in 1962 and had to put her music dreams aside to make a living. Now, at the age of 95, Alvarez has been nominated for a Latin Grammy for best new artist. She's performing at the awards ceremony on November 17. She told The Washington Post she hopes her story teaches people to always try. It's MORNING EDITION.
What role does nuclear power play in the U.S. effort to cut greenhouse gas emissions?
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Kathryn Huff, an official at the Department of Energy, about the future of nuclear energy in the United States. President Biden arrives in Egypt this morning to deliver remarks at the U.N. Climate Conference. Here at home, the U.S. is taking action to decrease its dependency on fossil fuels in the energy sector. But is it enough to combat the worst effects of climate change? This is the first of several conversations that we're going to feature on the show about America's climate agenda. Here's my co-host, Leila Fadel, with Kathryn Huff of the U.S. Department of Energy, talking about the role of nuclear power.
