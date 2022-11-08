Read full article on original website
Related
Patent Issued for Blockchain controlled multi-carrier auction system for usage-based auto insurance (USPTO 11481848): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company ( Bloomington, Illinois ,. ) has been issued patent number 11481848, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Usage-based insurance contracts (also known as trip based insurance) are short-term contracts that allow a driver to pay for insurance as they need it. In many cases, this insurance is based upon the combination of the user and the vehicle. However, as many drivers are no longer being tied to specific vehicles, it has become more difficult to determine the proper insurance for the individual user on a case by case basis. Furthermore, while the usage-based insurance (UBI) may include restrictions on the user, it is not always possible to determine when the user has complied with these restrictions. In some cases, a user may wish to modify already issued insurance to allow for a detour or side trip. There exists a need to collect and collate data about a user and a trip to allow for proper tracking of insurance policies and individuals.”
Journal of Risk & Insurance Issues Research Articles in December 2022 Edition
BELLEAIR BLUFFS, Florida , Nov. 11 -- Journal of Risk and Insurance , a peer-reviewed journal from the. that says it features insurance economics and risk management, published research articles on the following topics in its. December 2022. edition:. ORIGINAL ARTICLES:. * Why do insurers fail? A comparison of life...
Best’s Market Segment Report: Numerous Pressures Create Tough Terrain for U.S Personal Auto Insurers
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- U.S. private passenger auto insurers recorded an underwriting loss of more than $4.0 billion. in 2021, and with a rapidly worsening loss ratio through first-half 2022, AM Best expects that carriers’ operating margins will continue to be squeezed in the near term. The Best’s Market Segment Report,...
AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Standard Life and Casualty Insurance Company; Affirms Most Credit Ratings of Members of Manhattan Insurance Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to B++ (Good) from B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “bbb” (Good) from “bbb-” (Good) of. Standard Life and Casualty Insurance Company. (Standard Life and Casualty) (. Salt Lake City, UT.
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Global Protection Reinsurance Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) to. Global Protection Reinsurance Ltd. (GPR) (. Barbados. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect GPR’s balance sheet strength, which...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Marble Reinsurance Corporation
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Marble Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well...
Insurers Are Rising to World's Social Sustainability Challenges, Says Geneva Association
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Amid growing stakeholder expectations for businesses to have more social impact, a new. report, The Role of Insurance in Promoting Social Sustainability, highlights insurance's abundant, inherent social benefit in providing financial stability and peace of mind to people and businesses. The Geneva Association. estimates that...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Tune Protect Re Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect TPR’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as...
Are alternatives to title insurance worth weighing?
Herald-Tribune, The (Sarasota, FL) As part of Uncle Sam's efforts to make housing more affordable, some lenders are starting to accept alternatives to expensive title insurance. But at what price?. The new products – which include attorney opinion letters, or AOLs – are certainly cheaper. But they may not afford...
World Insurance Associates Acquires JR Tallman & Co. Inc. and Increases Massachusetts Presence
Iselin, NJ , Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (World), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. JR Tallman & Co. Inc. started out as the. Sidney W. Williams Company. in 1839, providing fire insurance...
Choose the right health savings or reimbursement plan and save on medical costs [The Buffalo News, N.Y.]
Nov. 12—Many workers in the region will not only soon decide on the best health insurance plan for 2023, but also on a health savings or reimbursement plan. "These reimbursement accounts give individuals the ability to stretch their dollars and in one case, grow them for future needs," Richard...
AM Best Downgrades Issuer Credit Rating of The Order of United Commercial Travelers of America
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “bb” (Fair) from “bb+” (Fair) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B (Fair) of. The Order of United Commercial Travelers of America. (UCT) (. Columbus, OH. ). The outlook of these Credit...
Jackson National overcomes annuity sales decline in strong third quarter
Jackson National overcame declining annuity sales to finish the third quarter with strong revenue growth that won over Wall Street. Jackson reported net income of $1.5 billion, compared to net income of $206 million for the third quarter 2021. The net income gains "primarily reflects improved net hedge results, mainly due to a benefit from a larger comparative increase in interest rates in the third quarter of 2022 relative to the prior year period," Jackson said in a news release.
FTX investors fear their money is lost as crypto company collapses
But on Thursday the Canadian pension fund warned in a statement it had suffered a hit from a more alternative gamble: The fund had sunk as much as $75 million into FTX International, the troubled global cryptocurrency exchange, in a financing round last year. "This could be a very significant event for a lot of investors, especially retail investors," said Chester…
Open enrollment begins for health insurance plans
Open enrollment began last week for health insurance plans under the federal Affordable Care Act. is encouraging state residents to review plans. "The best advice I can give North Dakotans when shopping for any kind of insurance is to look at various options, receive multiple quotes and compare plans," Godfread said in a statement. "Your life may look different than it did a year ago. Look around for a plan that meets the needs of you, your family, health and wallet."
Fidelity National Financial Acquires St. Louis Title, Security Title Insurance Agency, Accurate Disbursing and Benchmark Title
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. , Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF), a leading provider of title and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries, today announced the acquisition of. St. Louis Title. ,. Security Title Insurance Agency. and Accurate Disbursing of. St. Louis, Missouri. ,...
American Council of Life Insurers President and CEO Susan Neely Elected President of the Global Federation of Insurance Associations
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Global Federation of Insurance Associations (GFIA) elected American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) President and CEO. GFIA is an international, non-profit association whose members include trade associations representing life, health, property and casualty and reinsurance companies around the globe. Through its 40 member associations and one observer association, GFIA represents the interests of insurers and reinsurers in 67 countries. These companies account for around 89% of total insurance premiums worldwide.
ABOUT REAL ESTATE: Builder can't dictate where buyer obtains financing
Latrobe Bulletin, The (PA) Federal law prohibits builders and other home sellers from dictating where a buyer gets a mortgage. : We are planning to purchase a home in a new tract. The builder's sales representative is pressuring us to use the company's own mortgage lender, but we think we can get better financing elsewhere. Can the builder refuse to sell to us if we choose a different bank?
Bitcoin plunges due to FTX platform crisis
After this new fiasco, bitcoin is trading this Thursday at around $17,000, 13% less than a week ago and 70% less than a year ago, when it first touched $70,000. However, its CEO, Changpeng Zhao, already warned then that the operation still had to pass the due diligence process and that it could withdraw at any time from the deal, as it has done. "As a result of the latest news…
Q3 for Q3 2022 Investor Presentation 2022
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Some of the statements in this presentation, including our business and financial plans and any statements regarding our anticipated future financial. performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies and similar matters, including performance outlook, financial objectives, business. drivers, our ability to gain...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
31K+
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0