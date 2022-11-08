ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsuranceNewsNet

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for Blockchain controlled multi-carrier auction system for usage-based auto insurance (USPTO 11481848): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

-- State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company ( Bloomington, Illinois ,. ) has been issued patent number 11481848, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Usage-based insurance contracts (also known as trip based insurance) are short-term contracts that allow a driver to pay for insurance as they need it. In many cases, this insurance is based upon the combination of the user and the vehicle. However, as many drivers are no longer being tied to specific vehicles, it has become more difficult to determine the proper insurance for the individual user on a case by case basis. Furthermore, while the usage-based insurance (UBI) may include restrictions on the user, it is not always possible to determine when the user has complied with these restrictions. In some cases, a user may wish to modify already issued insurance to allow for a detour or side trip. There exists a need to collect and collate data about a user and a trip to allow for proper tracking of insurance policies and individuals.”
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Global Protection Reinsurance Ltd.

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) to. Global Protection Reinsurance Ltd. (GPR) (. Barbados. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect GPR’s balance sheet strength, which...
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Marble Reinsurance Corporation

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Marble Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well...
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Tune Protect Re Ltd.

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect TPR’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as...
InsuranceNewsNet

Are alternatives to title insurance worth weighing?

Herald-Tribune, The (Sarasota, FL) As part of Uncle Sam's efforts to make housing more affordable, some lenders are starting to accept alternatives to expensive title insurance. But at what price?. The new products – which include attorney opinion letters, or AOLs – are certainly cheaper. But they may not afford...
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Jackson National overcomes annuity sales decline in strong third quarter

Jackson National overcame declining annuity sales to finish the third quarter with strong revenue growth that won over Wall Street. Jackson reported net income of $1.5 billion, compared to net income of $206 million for the third quarter 2021. The net income gains "primarily reflects improved net hedge results, mainly due to a benefit from a larger comparative increase in interest rates in the third quarter of 2022 relative to the prior year period," Jackson said in a news release.
InsuranceNewsNet

FTX investors fear their money is lost as crypto company collapses

But on Thursday the Canadian pension fund warned in a statement it had suffered a hit from a more alternative gamble: The fund had sunk as much as $75 million into FTX International, the troubled global cryptocurrency exchange, in a financing round last year. "This could be a very significant event for a lot of investors, especially retail investors," said Chester…
InsuranceNewsNet

Open enrollment begins for health insurance plans

Open enrollment began last week for health insurance plans under the federal Affordable Care Act. is encouraging state residents to review plans. "The best advice I can give North Dakotans when shopping for any kind of insurance is to look at various options, receive multiple quotes and compare plans," Godfread said in a statement. "Your life may look different than it did a year ago. Look around for a plan that meets the needs of you, your family, health and wallet."
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Fidelity National Financial Acquires St. Louis Title, Security Title Insurance Agency, Accurate Disbursing and Benchmark Title

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. , Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF), a leading provider of title and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries, today announced the acquisition of. St. Louis Title. ,. Security Title Insurance Agency. and Accurate Disbursing of. St. Louis, Missouri. ,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
InsuranceNewsNet

American Council of Life Insurers President and CEO Susan Neely Elected President of the Global Federation of Insurance Associations

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Global Federation of Insurance Associations (GFIA) elected American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) President and CEO. GFIA is an international, non-profit association whose members include trade associations representing life, health, property and casualty and reinsurance companies around the globe. Through its 40 member associations and one observer association, GFIA represents the interests of insurers and reinsurers in 67 countries. These companies account for around 89% of total insurance premiums worldwide.
InsuranceNewsNet

ABOUT REAL ESTATE: Builder can't dictate where buyer obtains financing

Latrobe Bulletin, The (PA) Federal law prohibits builders and other home sellers from dictating where a buyer gets a mortgage. : We are planning to purchase a home in a new tract. The builder's sales representative is pressuring us to use the company's own mortgage lender, but we think we can get better financing elsewhere. Can the builder refuse to sell to us if we choose a different bank?
InsuranceNewsNet

Bitcoin plunges due to FTX platform crisis

After this new fiasco, bitcoin is trading this Thursday at around $17,000, 13% less than a week ago and 70% less than a year ago, when it first touched $70,000. However, its CEO, Changpeng Zhao, already warned then that the operation still had to pass the due diligence process and that it could withdraw at any time from the deal, as it has done. "As a result of the latest news…
InsuranceNewsNet

Q3 for Q3 2022 Investor Presentation 2022

U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Some of the statements in this presentation, including our business and financial plans and any statements regarding our anticipated future financial. performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies and similar matters, including performance outlook, financial objectives, business. drivers, our ability to gain...
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
31K+
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy