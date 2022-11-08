‘Strikethrough: Typographic Messages of Protest’ paints evocative protest scene at SF’s Letterform Archive

Let’s be honest, Berkeley can get really cold. Coming from a girl used to the blazing San Jose sun and 100℉ summers, I still haven’t quite adjusted to the cooler temperatures in Berkeley. It’s taken quite a bit of trial and error – including many freezing or sopping wet walks home from campus – to figure out how to stay warm and dry here in the winter. With the cool Bay fog that looms over campus, the nearly freezing mornings and nights and the occasional downpour of rain, it’s easy to get caught up in the cold and have to spend the rest of your day on campus shivering. Fortunately for you, I’ve managed to acquire a few tips and tricks during my time here to help any of you freshmen and transfers survive your first winter in Berkeley.

