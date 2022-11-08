‘Strikethrough: Typographic Messages of Protest’ paints evocative protest scene at SF’s Letterform Archive

Read full article on original website
A playlist to make you feel like you went to Berkeley in the '60s
The 1960s was a decade that put UC Berkeley on the map. From the Free Speech Movement starting in 1964 on the steps of Sproul, the free-loving hippies on Haight-Ashbury street in San Francisco and the Vietnam War Demonstrations in the late ’60s, there was a lot going on in Berkeley. If you’re anything like me, you may have longed to see Berkeley in this hayday of activism. Luckily for you, we have a playlist of ’60s songs that will make you feel like you were there during that iconic decade.
'Silence is speaking very loud': Jewish students seek support amid rise in antisemitism
Jewish students at UC Berkeley continue to feel targeted and look to student government for support in light of rising antisemitic rhetoric on a national level. According to Rabbi Adam Naftalin-Kelman, the executive director of Berkeley Hillel, Jewish students have felt more nervous and uncomfortable in light of this increased antisemitic rhetoric. ASUC Senator Shay Cohen shared similar sentiments.
Joanna Castillo talks artistic inclusivity, reproductive rights in ‘The Scarlet Letter’
From required high school readings to Emma Stone singing “Pocketful of Sunshine,” the scarlet letter “A” lurks in the minds of many as a symbol of shame, sin and adultery. With over 170 years since Nathaniel Hawthorne’s “The Scarlet Letter” was published, it’s intriguing to imagine what controversial shape a modern scarlet letter “A” might take.
‘Revolutionary’: Campus alumna Danna Freedman receives 2022 ‘genius grant’
UC Berkeley alumna Danna Freedman, who has pioneered research applying synthetic chemistry to quantum information science, has been named a recipient of a 2022 MacArthur Fellowship. Referred to as the “genius grant,” the MacArthur Fellowship awards recipients across a variety of disciplines with $800,000 over a five-year period and allows...
Plans to honor legacy of UC Berkeley student Seth Smith 'remain elusive'
Nearly two and a half years after UC Berkeley third-year Seth Smith was fatally shot just a mile from his Berkeley apartment, any plans from campus to honor his legacy remain elusive, alleged Ken Hinh, a friend of Smith’s. Smith was a history and economics double major from Clarksburg,...
My San Francisco getaway: Magical, impulsive, perfectly solo
After barely making it back to my dorm room in my makeshift Mia Wallace costume, I had the sudden urge to get away for the weekend. One night of Halloween partying felt just fine, but I wasn’t sure I could do it three more times. So, standing in the bathroom in a sticky black wig, I impulsively planned out a weekend getaway to San Francisco.
UC Berkeley researchers study damages to forests, wildlife
During the past decade, extreme disturbances such as droughts and wildfires have had a devastating impact on California’s natural environment. A study conducted by UC Berkeley researchers and the United States Forest Service details the specificities of that damage and its effects on the state’s species of wildlife.
Berkeley moves toward banning right turns on red
Amid a push to prioritize pedestrians on the road, Berkeley took its first step toward potentially banning cars from making right turns at red lights Thursday. The proposal, made by Councilmembers Terry Taplin and Susan Wengraf at a city council meeting, aimed to install “no right on red” signs on intersections with traffic lights—either only along high-injury streets or eventually at all of Berkeley’s 135 intersections, according to Berkeleyside. The councilmembers noted that Berkeley would not be pioneering anything new—major cities like New York City and Seattle have already restricted right on red.
Incumbent Jenny Wong reelected as Berkeley city auditor
Incumbent Jenny Wong has won the race for Berkeley city auditor with 10,388 votes as of 10:47 p.m. Tuesday with 100% of precincts accounted for. First elected to the city auditor position in 2018, Wong ran unopposed during the most recent electoral race. Her current platform centers around continuing the work from her previous term while also facilitating audits of houselessness, city government staff retention and Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board. Wong noted that her priority is to increase transparency and accountability within Berkeley political spaces by way of evaluatory measures.
‘Treated like criminals’: Concerns raised about services for unhoused people
Although the city of Berkeley has benefited from state-supported programs and local policies that aim to tackle houselessness, community members have been pushing for alternative and more substantial approaches. Despite the millions of dollars that are allocated to programs that support the unhoused population, unhoused individuals often receive inadequate and...
UC Berkeley alumnus, incumbent Rigel Robinson reelected to District 7 seat
UC Berkeley alumnus and incumbent Rigel Robinson has won the race for Berkeley City Council District 7 with 56 votes as of 7:40 a.m. Wednesday with 100% of the precincts accounted for. Robinson ran uncontested in his campaign to secure the position; it’s a capacity he’s served in since 2018....
'Perform a public service': Voters take to Anna Head Alumnae Hall for accessible voting
When an unregistered voter walks into the polling place at Anna Head Alumnae Hall, they are immediately greeted by a welcoming William Sutton. Sutton helps them register, cast their ballot and even send a picture of their first voting experience home to mom by the time they walk out. Sutton,...
‘A supportive, empathetic, patient teacher’: Public health professor Lee Riley dies at 73
Lee Riley, UC Berkeley School of Public Health professor and chair of the infectious disease and vaccinology division, died at age 73 on Oct. 19. Riley was born as Hiroshi Satoyoshi on Oct. 15, 1949 in Yokohama, Japan, according to a press release from the School of Public Health. At 10 years old, he was adopted by Lee Riley Sr. and Mitsue Riley and moved to Bangkok, Thailand. Riley began pursuing an education in healthcare at Stanford, followed by medical school at UCSF and a postdoctoral fellowship at Stanford.
Berkeley vice mayor, incumbent Kate Harrison reelected for District 4
Berkeley vice mayor and incumbent Kate Harrison has won the race for Berkeley City Council District 4 with 917 votes as of 7:40 a.m. Wednesday with 100% of the precincts accounted for. Running unopposed during the most recent electoral race and having served on City Council since 2017, Harrison centered...
Mount Diablo: Restoration in the greater Bay Area
If you drive about 25 minutes east from Berkeley, you can visit Mount Diablo, a mountain range known for its “double pyramid” shape. On a clear day from the summit, you can see the Sierra Nevada mountain range as well as the Golden Gate Bridge. Mount Diablo offers one of the largest viewpoints in the western United States and attracts hikers from all over the Bay Area: an ideal bucket list item if you’re looking to take a trip.
Housing is a human right: Vote yes on Measures M, N
Now more than ever, UC Berkeley and the city of Berkeley are confronted with the issue of a debilitating housing crisis. Berkeley is currently the home of more than 40,000 UC Berkeley students, and the city continues to grow in population yearly. Population growth and underdevelopment have contributed to an urgent housing shortage in Berkeley. The lack of affordable and quality housing is an issue that plagues students and Berkeley residents at large. Measure M and Measure N are vital components to addressing the dire housing shortage. On Nov. 8, Berkeley residents and students have the opportunity to vote on these relevant measures, and we strongly urge you to vote YES on both.
2 out of 3 Berkeley city measures pass, Bond Measure L appears to fail
Berkeley residents were given the opportunity to vote on three city measures during the midterm elections Tuesday. Of the three, Measures M and N are looking to pass, while Bond Measure L has seemingly failed to garner enough votes as of press time. While Measures M and N only require...
The Clog’s guide to surviving cold weather in Berkeley
Let’s be honest, Berkeley can get really cold. Coming from a girl used to the blazing San Jose sun and 100℉ summers, I still haven’t quite adjusted to the cooler temperatures in Berkeley. It’s taken quite a bit of trial and error – including many freezing or sopping wet walks home from campus – to figure out how to stay warm and dry here in the winter. With the cool Bay fog that looms over campus, the nearly freezing mornings and nights and the occasional downpour of rain, it’s easy to get caught up in the cold and have to spend the rest of your day on campus shivering. Fortunately for you, I’ve managed to acquire a few tips and tricks during my time here to help any of you freshmen and transfers survive your first winter in Berkeley.
$372K in donations made to Yes on Measure L campaign, overshadowing opposition
The Yes on Measure L campaign has received hundreds of thousands of dollars in contributions — largely funded by building trade unions and affordable housing organizations — overshadowing any opposition and the contributions to Measures M and N in funding. If passed, Measure L would authorize $650 million...
Berkeley City Council incumbent Rashi Kesarwani in the lead for District 1 seat
Incumbent Rashi Kesarwani is in the lead for Berkeley City Council District 1 with 48.77% of the votes as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday with 100% of the precincts accounted for. Elisa Mikiten is in second place with 43.39% of the votes while Tamar Michai Freeman is in third with 7.83% of the votes.
