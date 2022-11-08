Arizona secretary of state: Adrian Fontes beats Mark Finchem in closely watched race

Leer en español

Democrat Adrian Fontes has won the race for Arizona secretary of state in a closely watched race that revolved around faith in Arizona's election system.

The Associated Press, NBC and CNN all projected Fontes as the winner Friday night.

Fontes, a former Maricopa County recorder, was beating GOP rival Mark Finchem by 5.6 percentage points in the latest results released Friday night. He has led since the first release of votes Tuesday.

In a brief interview, Fontes said he accepts "that the media has made its best estimation," but said he respects the process and will wait for all votes to be counted.

"I hope this projection sticks and I plan to be a solid secretary of state for every Arizonan, not just for those who share my party affiliation," Fontes said.

Fontes said he will work with officials of all parties to build confidence in elections.

"I've been telling the truth about our elections," he said, explaining why he believes voters chose him. "They're secure, they're safe and they're accessible."

The race pitched Fontes, who touted his election experience, against Finchem, a state lawmaker who denied the outcome of the 2020 presidential election and maintained throughout the campaign that Donald Trump won.

They clashed over the 2020 election as well as various election procedures, with Fontes emerging as a defender of existing election practices while Finchem questioned the reliability of the process.

Finchem, who was endorsed by Trump, responded to the projection of Fontes' win on social media.

"The media does not decide elections, the voters do," Finchem wrote on various social media platforms.

Fontes held the lead in the race since first results were released Tuesday night. Finchem was one of two members of the America First Secretary of State Coalition still in the hunt for a state's top elections post prior to the race being called for his opponent.

Jim Marchant, the GOP candidate in Nevada and the founder of the coalition, is trailing slightly behind Democrat Francisco Aguilar. Other members of the coalition have lost, either in primary elections or in general election matchups.

Fontes was buoyed by leads in the state's two largest counties, Maricopa and Pima. Meanwhile, Finchem, despite leading in 10 of the 15 counties, saw no gain in his efforts to catch Fontes.

Full election results may not be available for several days as early ballots that were dropped off at the polls Tuesday are tabulated, along with provisional ballots.

Fontes jumped to an early and substantial lead as the first results were posted Tuesday evening, reflecting the Democrats' strong showing in mail-in voting. But Election Day voters narrowed that advantage.

By early Wednesday, Finchem was carrying 10 of the 15 counties, although he trailed in the urban counties, especially in Democrat-heavy Pima County. Both candidates have urged that all votes be tallied and neither has claimed victory.

The two candidates offered voters a stark contrast, from their clashing views on key election procedures to their roles in the 2020 election.

Fontes advocated for policies that would expand voter access while Finchem argued stricter oversight is needed of election administration to ensure the law is followed.

The post also is next in line to succeed the governor if the office is vacated for any reason.

Secretary of state race draws unprecedented attention

The clash of opposites provided plenty of fodder for the campaign trail.

It also drew a level of attention not seen before, from coverage by national and international news outlets to the millions of dollars spent on what once was an obscure state office. The two candidates raised $5.3 million between them, not counting the more than $6 million spent by outside groups.

The fascination hinged largely around Finchem's insistence, without proof, that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump. That stance has stoked fears that, if he was elected secretary of state, Finchem would not accept the will of the voters when it comes to certifying the results of the 2024 election, especially if Trump were the GOP candidate.

Finchem said he would accept election results, including in his own race, "as long as there are no votes counted that are outside of the law."

Rehashing 2020 election in Arizona

Much of the debate swirled around the candidates' positions on the 2020 election.

Finchem said repeatedly he had an "evidence book" of proof that the election in three Arizona counties was flawed, although he has not made that public.

He took credit for inspiring the launch of the Senate Republicans' ballot review of Maricopa County's 2020 election results, which actually found more votes for Joe Biden than the official tally.

Fontes defended the 2020 election as safe and secure, pointing to numerous audits done both internally and by outside experts. He charged Finchem's continued complaints about fraud are eroding trust in elections.

Fontes also characterized Finchem as an "insurrectionist" for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol .

Finchem was present and joined the march to the U.S. Capitol, which he has characterized as a nonviolent protest by people upset with Trump's loss. Organizers of the Stop the Steal movement credit Finchem for launching the effort in Arizona to overturn the election results. Finchem introduced legislation to do just that, but the bill never got a hearing.

Differences on the basics

The candidates offered starkly different views on some of the fundamentals of Arizona's election process.

Finchem attacked Fontes for straying from the guardrails of election law, prompting his ubiquitous mantra of "Just follow the law." He points to several moves Fontes made as recorder that spurred court intervention.

Fontes has said his intent was to make it easier for voters to cast their ballots. He is a proponent of further expanding early voting, such as creating nighttime and weekend hours at vote centers around the state.

Finchem argued Arizona should return to voting only in person on Election Day, with limited allowances for absentee voting. He wanted a hand count of ballots, with no machines involved. Finchem, along with gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, unsuccessfully sued to ban the use of machines in this year's elections, arguing they were vulnerable to hackers who could change voters' ballots.

They have filed a notice of appeal to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Finchem and Fontes diverged on the prospect of hand-counting elections, especially as Cochise County announced plans last month to hand-count every ballot cast in this month's election.

Finchem supported it, given his distrust of machines. Fontes called the proposal "problematic" because it imperils accuracy and the confidentiality of the vote.

"The people that are proposing this have got their heads squarely up their rear ends," he said. "This is just a bad, bad idea."

"We don't have any major issues in our election system," Fontes said. "This is all made-up problems, it's part of the Big Lie."

