KOMO News
Ingraham High School students plan walkout after deadly school shooting
Students at Ingraham High School are expected to walk out of class on Monday, Nov. 14, following this week's deadly shooting at the north Seattle school. Students KOMO News have spoken with said they are asking for more mental health resources and more safety officers around the school. Dylan Schneider's...
Students decry police officers on campus following Ingraham shooting
The fatal shooting of a student at Ingraham High School Tuesday was the focus at the Seattle Public School Board’s regular meeting Wednesday night, with student representatives speaking out against the shooting and the failures of the district to stop the tragedy. District Superintendent Dr. Brent Jones says a...
KUOW
Students, family react following Ingraham High School shooting
School is canceled through Thursday at Seattle's Ingraham High School following Tuesday's shooting that left one student dead. Hundreds of parents stood in the cold outside Ingraham High School Tuesday morning, waiting to be reunited with their children. Deanna Meyerhoff was one of the first parents to arrive at the school after she got text messages from her son saying that there was a shooting inside.
Student Killed in Tuesday Seattle School Shooting; Suspect Arrested
A student was killed Tuesday in a shooting at Ingraham High School, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said. One suspect has been arrested. Police received reports of shots fired shortly before 10 a.m. Officers entered the school and found one person with a gunshot wound and provided aid until medics arrived, police said.
Teen suspects make first court appearances following Ingraham HS shooting
Prosecutors said they intended to charge two teenagers with a slew of felony charges in relation to Tuesday’s deadly shooting at Ingraham High School. According to prosecutors, the alleged gunman is 14, while his accused accomplice is 15. Only one of the two teenage suspects actually appeared before a...
KOMO News
Should resource officers be brought back to Ingraham High School after Tuesday’s shooting?
SEATTLE, Wash. — The shooting death of a north Seattle student is reigniting conversations about whether students and their families would feel safer if Seattle Public Schools (SPS) brought school resource officers (SRO) back to campuses. People dropped off flowers and knelt in prayer Thursday for the teen shot...
14-Year-Old Faces Charges In Fatal Seattle School Shooting
Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Brent Jones said the shooting may have been 'a targeted attack.'
New safety initiative may be coming to Seattle Public Schools after Ingraham High School shooting
SEATTLE — Seattle Public Schools (SPS) announced on Thursday that a new safety initiative may be put in place following a deadly shooting at Ingraham High School. Two teens, a 14 year old and a 15 year old, remain in custody Wednesday night for their roles in the shooting. Neither of the two teens has been formally charged.
KXL
Child Shot During Suspected Road Rage Incident Near Seattle
RENTON, Wash. (AP) – The Washington State Patrol says a child was shot and has life-threatening injuries after an incident involving two vehicles in suburban Seattle. Trooper Rick Johnson said on Twitter Friday afternoon that the shooting happened on northbound State Route 167 in Renton near Interstate 405 and that the child was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
Suspect arrested after fatal shooting of student at Ingraham High School
SEATTLE — A student was shot and killed inside Ingraham High School in North Seattle and a suspect is in custody, according to Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell. Police are continuing to investigate as parents are being reunited with students. Police said they received reports of shots fired at the...
q13fox.com
Investigation underway into deadly bus crash in Seattle
Police are searching for surveillance video that shows a deadly crash involving a King County metro bus. It happened Thursday in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood.
Shooting suspect arrested at south Everett motel
EVERETT, Wash. — A man who turned out to be a suspect in an Everett shooting was arrested last week after a stolen gun was found in his car. A few weeks ago, members of the Everett Police Department’s new Violent Crimes Reduction Unit saw a man driving a car with no front license plate and a stolen rear license plate.
KXL
Mayor: Student Dies After Shooting In Seattle High School
SEATTLE (AP) – A student who was shot at a Seattle high school has died, and a suspect is in custody. Mayor Bruce Harrell confirmed Tuesday that the student died after being treated at a hospital. The victim was not identified, and police have not said whether the suspect...
q13fox.com
Detectives investigate string of armed robberies in King County
KING COUNTY, Wash. - Police are searching for suspects in multiple gas station robberies in King County this week. At about 5:15 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to an armed robbery at 757 Rainier Avenue South in Renton. According to investigators, two armed men robbed a store and fled on foot. The suspects were described as wearing gray hoodies, dark sweatpants and face masks.
KIMA TV
Father faces manslaughter charges after allegedly drowning 1-year-old child
RICHLAND, Wash. — A father has been charged with Manslaughter in the Second Degree after allegedly drowning his 1-year-old child, who later died at a hospital in Seattle. Around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, Richland Fire Department medics and Richland Police Department officers responded to the WoodSpring Suites hotel on the 1300 block of Tapteal Dr. in Richland, after a report of a possible bathtub drowning of a 1-year-old. Medics performed life saving efforts to the child at the scene.
q13fox.com
2 injured in Central District shooting
SEATTLE - Police are investigating after two people were shot and injured Tuesday evening in Seattle's Central District. Before 9 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the intersection of East Alder Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Witnesses told police four people were shooting at each...
Tacoma officers charged in Manuel Ellis’ death put on credibility issues list
TACOMA, Wash. — The Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says it has added the three Tacoma police officers charged in the 2020 killing of Manuel Ellis to a list of law enforcement with credibility issues. The News Tribune reports the addition of Christopher Burbank, Matthew Collins and Timothy...
Everett police looking for hit-and-run driver who injured pedestrian
EVERETT, Wash. — Everett police have released a photo of a suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian last month. On Oct. 26 at 4:27 p.m., what is believed to be a 2000s BMW X series hit a pedestrian in the 11800 block of Evergreen Way and then fled the scene.
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The Area
TACOMA, Wash. — Years ago, a tragedy struck. A man was murdered while on the job. Now, twenty-seven years after the death of a beloved Tacoma store owner, the investigator who worked the case is still hopeful there will be some resolution of justice.
q13fox.com
VIDEO: Pierce County deputies praised for their calm, caring response to mental health crisis
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) are being praised for how they deescalated a situation involving a man experiencing a mental health crisis last summer. On June 16, a man was having a mental health episode inside the IHOP on 176th St. E and Canyon...
