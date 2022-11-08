ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KOMO News

Ingraham High School students plan walkout after deadly school shooting

Students at Ingraham High School are expected to walk out of class on Monday, Nov. 14, following this week's deadly shooting at the north Seattle school. Students KOMO News have spoken with said they are asking for more mental health resources and more safety officers around the school. Dylan Schneider's...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Students, family react following Ingraham High School shooting

School is canceled through Thursday at Seattle's Ingraham High School following Tuesday's shooting that left one student dead. Hundreds of parents stood in the cold outside Ingraham High School Tuesday morning, waiting to be reunited with their children. Deanna Meyerhoff was one of the first parents to arrive at the school after she got text messages from her son saying that there was a shooting inside.
SEATTLE, WA
KXL

Child Shot During Suspected Road Rage Incident Near Seattle

RENTON, Wash. (AP) – The Washington State Patrol says a child was shot and has life-threatening injuries after an incident involving two vehicles in suburban Seattle. Trooper Rick Johnson said on Twitter Friday afternoon that the shooting happened on northbound State Route 167 in Renton near Interstate 405 and that the child was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
RENTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Shooting suspect arrested at south Everett motel

EVERETT, Wash. — A man who turned out to be a suspect in an Everett shooting was arrested last week after a stolen gun was found in his car. A few weeks ago, members of the Everett Police Department’s new Violent Crimes Reduction Unit saw a man driving a car with no front license plate and a stolen rear license plate.
EVERETT, WA
KXL

Mayor: Student Dies After Shooting In Seattle High School

SEATTLE (AP) – A student who was shot at a Seattle high school has died, and a suspect is in custody. Mayor Bruce Harrell confirmed Tuesday that the student died after being treated at a hospital. The victim was not identified, and police have not said whether the suspect...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Detectives investigate string of armed robberies in King County

KING COUNTY, Wash. - Police are searching for suspects in multiple gas station robberies in King County this week. At about 5:15 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to an armed robbery at 757 Rainier Avenue South in Renton. According to investigators, two armed men robbed a store and fled on foot. The suspects were described as wearing gray hoodies, dark sweatpants and face masks.
KING COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

Father faces manslaughter charges after allegedly drowning 1-year-old child

RICHLAND, Wash. — A father has been charged with Manslaughter in the Second Degree after allegedly drowning his 1-year-old child, who later died at a hospital in Seattle. Around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, Richland Fire Department medics and Richland Police Department officers responded to the WoodSpring Suites hotel on the 1300 block of Tapteal Dr. in Richland, after a report of a possible bathtub drowning of a 1-year-old. Medics performed life saving efforts to the child at the scene.
RICHLAND, WA
q13fox.com

2 injured in Central District shooting

SEATTLE - Police are investigating after two people were shot and injured Tuesday evening in Seattle's Central District. Before 9 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the intersection of East Alder Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Witnesses told police four people were shooting at each...
SEATTLE, WA

