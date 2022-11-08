School is canceled through Thursday at Seattle's Ingraham High School following Tuesday's shooting that left one student dead. Hundreds of parents stood in the cold outside Ingraham High School Tuesday morning, waiting to be reunited with their children. Deanna Meyerhoff was one of the first parents to arrive at the school after she got text messages from her son saying that there was a shooting inside.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO