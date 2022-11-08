Republican candidates Kevin Thompson and Nick Myers hold leads in race for Corporation Commission

The Republicans in the race for two seats on the Arizona Corporation Commission are maintaining their leads, according to results released Sunday.

Democrat Sandra Kennedy is the only incumbent on the ballot for the commission. She and fellow Democrat Lauren Kuby are in the race against Republicans Kevin Thompson and Nick Myers.

On Sunday night, Kuby released a statement conceding that she would not win one of the seats.

Thompson and Myers took the lead in the race early Wednesday and have maintained it with subsequent releases of results. If the lead for both holds, it will give Republicans an additional seat on the commission and a 4-1 majority over a lone Democrat.

Thompson, a Mesa councilman, teamed up with Nick Myers, a Republican policy adviser at the commission, traveling the state together to reach voters.

Thompson said if he wins, his first order of business at the commission would be to improve the regulatory environment for utilities, which he said is "terrible."

"What's happened over the years is not only regulatory creep by the commission but ... rules being changed midstream, and there is no certainty in that regulatory environment," Thompson said on Election Day.

One of the more controversial decisions recently at the commission was a vote last year to slash the profitability of Arizona Public Service Co. Ratings agencies began downgrading the company before the decision was final. The company has sued over that decision.

Thompson said utilities face higher borrowing costs because of the unpredictable decisions that Arizona regulators have made for utilities.

When utilities face higher borrowing costs, they pass it on to people paying the bills.

“That gets transferred right straight to the consumers," Thompson said. "It is costing us money as consumers.”

Full election results may not be available for several days. Early results can flip as later votes are counted. The preferences of early voters, in-person Election Day voters and those who drop off their ballots at the polls all could differ.

In her statement on social media on Sunday, Kuby said, "Despite my best efforts to highlight the potential of the Corporation Commission to address the climate crisis, I failed to capture a seat. I remain fervent in my belief that the ACC is the most important office no one’s ever heard of."

State law gives county election officials until Nov. 28 to wrap up counting for this election.

The commission consists of five elected officials who represent the entire state and decide things like rate hikes for electric, water and gas utilities. They also regulate securities investments in the state, railroad and pipeline safety and documents that businesses must file to incorporate in the state.

The commissioners don't vote along party lines as frequently as state lawmakers at the Legislature, but many issues they decide do come down to a partisan break along party lines, such as whether the state should set requirements for how much renewable solar and wind power electric companies use.

The current commission has a 3-2 Republican majority. Democrat Anna Tovar doesn't face reelection until 2024.

Myers is a policy adviser to Commissioner Justin Olson. Olson passed on the chance to serve another term and instead unsuccessfully ran for the GOP nomination for the U.S. Senate this year.

Arizona voters all had four names on their ballots to choose from and got two votes, though historically not all voters use both votes and many don't even make a selection in the commission races, which can lead to extremely close races and winners hailing from different political parties.

For example, in 2018, Kennedy won along with Olson.

Should Republicans maintain the majority on the commission, it is highly unlikely the regulators will revisit the decision regarding a proposed increase in the state renewable-energy rules, which officials have debated for years. Democrats hoped to take the majority and increase the requirement for electric utilities.

Another key topic the new commission will address is the $460 million rate hike that APS requested in late October. That request, called a rate case, will take a year or more to gather evidence, testimony and finally a vote during a public meeting of the commissioners.

Reach reporter Ryan Randazzo at ryan. randazzo @arizonarepublic.com or 602-444-4331. Follow him on Twitter @UtilityReporter .

