Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jewish community seeks education, peace surrounding antisemitism after finding stickers and drawings near and on campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Nothing I’ve been a part of before’: How Ohio State special teams weathered dreary conditions at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Lottery ticket worth $39.3 million sold at Ohio convenience store this weekKristen WaltersMarysville, OH
‘Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen’ to wrap up the Columbus Jewish Film FestivalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes host Virginia Tech in home opener FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
614now.com
Walk-up poutine restaurant and rooftop bar highlight the bevy of new food and drinks concepts coming to new hotel
Although the Junto Hotel won’t open until Spring of 2023, the posh new spot recently confirmed the list of food and drink concepts coming to the hotel, and there’s a lot to be excited about. According to a press release, six food, drink and entertainment spaces in total...
614now.com
This Short North bar is holding a series of Drunk Spelling Bees
Spelling a word like “ameliorate” is hard enough when you’re stone cold sober. Add a few drinks plus an informal setting with friends, and you have yourself a hilarious good time. So if this sounds fun to you, Oddfellows Liquor Bar, which is located at 1038 N....
614now.com
Longtime El Vaquero employee launches new restaurant featuring street tacos, tortas
After working for El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant for 24 years, Susana Morales was ready to branch out. So she, alongside three other co-owners, embarked on a new concept: Casa Jalisco Grill Cantina. The Hilliard eatery, which is located at 5445 Roberts Rd., is holding its official grand opening celebration today, although diners have been able to receive a sneak peek of their offerings since the restaurant’s soft opening last month.
614now.com
Popular pizza pop-up to close in Columbus following move
If you never had a chance to try Duderino’s Pizza—the “Roman-style” pizza maker that operated a weekly pop-up at Endeavor Brewing—you likely missed your chance, unless you’re headed to the West Coast. According to Duderino’s owner Tommy Conway, his family is relocating to Washington...
614now.com
New “fly-through” video of development that will convert historic armory into restaurant, taproom, outdoor music venue released
The prolific Central Ohio coworking company COhatch has released a new video rendering that gives us a sneak peek into how its Westerville Armory development will eventually look. The project, which was announced last fall, is slated to bring a North High Brewing taproom and restaurant, a speakeasy, an outdoor...
614now.com
New pizzeria opening next week in the former home of Neighbor’s Deli
It’s been a while since we said goodbye to Neighbor’s Deli, but by late next week, a new restaurant will open its doors inside the former home of the long-standing sandwich shop. According to co-owner John Cordas, Shorty’s Pizza & Growl, will hold its grand opening at 2142...
614now.com
After 43 years, local pizzeria preparing to reopen in brand-new location, complete with ice cream shop
After operating at 619 Main St. in Groveport since 1979, Littly Italy Pizza is ready for an upgrade. Soon, the long-standing pizzeria will move several blocks west to its new home in the Wert’s Grove Building, which is located at 490 Main St. According to Operations Manager Avery Ward,...
614now.com
Gourmet hot dog restaurant permanently closes; replaced by brewery and restaurant
While Uptown Marysville is about to lose one restaurant, it stands to gain another food and drink concept that’s new to the city. After being purchased by the managing partners of Elevate Restaurant Group and Barrel & Boar Gastropub this summer, Mad Dogs & Beer closed its doors for good on Oct. 18.
614now.com
Columbus sweet shop featured on Yelp list of outrageous US Milkshakes closing doors until March
Libby Lou’s Fun Factory, the sweet shop that according to a recent Yelp article offers one of the country’s 11 most outrageous milkshakes, will be closing its doors to the public for the winter. The Clintonville storefront, which is located at 3039 Indianola Ave., will close its doors...
614now.com
This popular Columbus bar is holding a Denim Prom
Whether or not you had a good time at your own high school prom, everyone has a blast at Demin Prom. The event, which doubles as the one-year anniversary of the Italian Village spot The Daily Bar, will be held on Nov. 11 at the Bar, which is located at 883 N. Fourth St.
614now.com
Sonic Temple festival announces return after three-year hiatus
While questions swirled about the future of the popular rock and metal festival Sonic Temple over the last several years, it’s ready to return in 2023. According to the Sonic Temple website, next year’s festival will take place at the Historic Crew Stadium from May 25-28. The popular event has not taken place since 2019.
614now.com
The best way to dispose of your Halloween pumpkins? Feed them to the pigs
While nearly every municipality in the greater Columbus area has launched a pumpkin disposal program this year, if you still have any old gourds laying around, there’s one particularly fun way to get rid of them. And pigs are involved. Now a yearly tradition, Wooly Pig Farm Brewery lets...
614now.com
Here’s how can you can get a slice of this 300-plus pound cake replica of Ohio Stadium at the OSU game this weekend
What began as a dare between cousins in the early 1990s has grown into an endowed scholarship with Ohio State University and one really, really big cake. If you don’t already know, we’re talking about the Ohio Stadium Cake. Each year, a collection of diehard Buckeyes fans creates...
614now.com
Long-standing pizzeria closes for a day after allegedly incurring damage from a hammer-wielding vandal
While it plans to reopen today, Carlucci’s Pizza was closed yesterday, due to a power outage that was allegedly caused by a hammer-wielding vandal. A post made to Carlucci’s social media account yesterday afternoon states that the pizzeria, which is located at 8757 Smokey Row Rd. in Powell, was forced to close yesterday due to the outage.
Comments / 0