2022 Midterm election results: Republicans need just seven seats to capture the House majority
Republicans are nearing a crucial victory in the House of Representatives as they need just seven seats of the more than 20 remaining congressional races to retake a majority.
Trump intends to announce 2024 presidential campaign, sources say
Former President Donald Trump is preparing to announce a 2024 presidential campaign on Nov. 15, sources tell CBS News. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett joined Catherine Herridge to discuss.
Lauren Boebert locked in tight reelection bid in Colorado
Rep. Lauren Boebert, one of the Republican party's biggest right-wing stars, is locked in a tight reelection battle with Adam Frisch, a Democrat from Aspen running as a "conservative businessman," in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. With 96% of the vote tallied, CBS News characterized the race as a toss-up, as...
MPA: Shutting media out of campaign events is ‘counterintuitive,’ ‘anti-democratic’
The completion of the 2022 midterm elections in Michigan also closes out an election season marked by a pattern of anti-media policies by campaigns. In addition to the Michigan Republican Party attempting to shut out certain media publications and the public from the Capitol lawn for a party event in August — a public space […] The post MPA: Shutting media out of campaign events is ‘counterintuitive,’ ‘anti-democratic’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
John Fetterman projected to win Pennsylvania Senate race over Mehmet Oz
CBS News is projecting Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman defeated Republican challenger Dr. Mehmet Oz in a highly contested key Senate race. CBS News Pittsburgh political director Jon Delano joined "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.
What's left to count in the House? Can Democrats hold the majority?
House Republicans are in position to reach the 218 seats they need to flip the chamber after the midterm elections. As of Friday, CBS News estimates Republicans will win at least 213 seats while Democrats are estimated to win at least 206 seats. In several of the outstanding races, Republicans are ahead.
President Joe Biden responds to midterm results
President Joe Biden is set to travel to Egypt to attend the COP27 environmental summit now that midterms are over. Biden is also responding to queries about his potential run for re-election. Ed O'Keefe joins "CBS News Mornings" to break down Biden's priorities for the summit and share what voters are saying about his potential 2024 run.
After campaign filled with hundreds of election deniers, newly elected House members face uncertain Capitol landscape
The multi-billion-dollar midterm elections were punctuated by vicious campaign ads, personal attacks and hundreds of candidates who had made baseless claims of fraud about former President Donald Trump's defeat in 2020. But in the ashes of the political firestorm, some of those projected to win their races and become first-time...
Jon Hilsenrath discusses new book on Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
Author Jon Hilsenrath has written a new book about the life of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen titled "Yellen: The Trailblazing Economist Who Navigated an Era of Upheaval." He joined Catherine Herridge to discuss the book and Yellen's impact on the economy.
Some Republicans begin pulling away from Trump
Some Republicans have already started distancing themselves from former President Donald Trump after the party did not have the red wave it was expecting during this midterm cycle. The GOP's underperformance may even impact Trump's decision to announce his third presidential bid. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett joined CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss.
Republicans blame Trump for midterm disappointments
Ahead of a possible 2024 presidential campaign announcement, sources say former President Donald Trump is increasingly bitter at potential rivals and infuriated at being blamed for GOP midterm failures. He has gone after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Major Garrett has the details.
Democrats and Republicans preparing for a new Congress
Republicans did not experience the "red wave" they were hoping for election night, and now both parties are rethinking their strategy for the next two years. CBS News political contributor Ashley Etienne and former RNC spokesperson Kevin Sheridan joins CBS News to discuss both parties' reaction to election night and how political leaders are starting to prepare for the new congressional make-up.
