ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Lauren Boebert locked in tight reelection bid in Colorado

Rep. Lauren Boebert, one of the Republican party's biggest right-wing stars, is locked in a tight reelection battle with Adam Frisch, a Democrat from Aspen running as a "conservative businessman," in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. With 96% of the vote tallied, CBS News characterized the race as a toss-up, as...
COLORADO STATE
Michigan Advance

MPA: Shutting media out of campaign events is ‘counterintuitive,’ ‘anti-democratic’

The completion of the 2022 midterm elections in Michigan also closes out an election season marked by a pattern of anti-media policies by campaigns. In addition to the Michigan Republican Party attempting to shut out certain media publications and the public from the Capitol lawn for a party event in August — a public space […] The post MPA: Shutting media out of campaign events is ‘counterintuitive,’ ‘anti-democratic’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS News

President Joe Biden responds to midterm results

President Joe Biden is set to travel to Egypt to attend the COP27 environmental summit now that midterms are over. Biden is also responding to queries about his potential run for re-election. Ed O'Keefe joins "CBS News Mornings" to break down Biden's priorities for the summit and share what voters are saying about his potential 2024 run.
CBS News

Some Republicans begin pulling away from Trump

Some Republicans have already started distancing themselves from former President Donald Trump after the party did not have the red wave it was expecting during this midterm cycle. The GOP's underperformance may even impact Trump's decision to announce his third presidential bid. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett joined CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss.
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS News

Republicans blame Trump for midterm disappointments

Ahead of a possible 2024 presidential campaign announcement, sources say former President Donald Trump is increasingly bitter at potential rivals and infuriated at being blamed for GOP midterm failures. He has gone after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Major Garrett has the details.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Democrats and Republicans preparing for a new Congress

Republicans did not experience the "red wave" they were hoping for election night, and now both parties are rethinking their strategy for the next two years. CBS News political contributor Ashley Etienne and former RNC spokesperson Kevin Sheridan joins CBS News to discuss both parties' reaction to election night and how political leaders are starting to prepare for the new congressional make-up.
CBS News

CBS News

569K+
Followers
71K+
Post
405M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy