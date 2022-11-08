Chattahoochee Bend State Park will be closed on Nov. 29-30 to conduct a quota deer hunt. According to a release from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the hunt is necessary in order to help control deer population in and around the park. The hunt is used as a way to keep the herd healthy and strong, and also to prevent the herd from destroying the habitat and overconsuming food sources for other species.

NEWNAN, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO