wbhfradio.org
Euharlee Elementary Recognized
Euharlee Elementary School made the Georgia Department of Education’s list of Title 1 Distinguished Schools for the previous academic year. The designation recognizes schools ranked in the top 5% based on a combined English Language Arts and Math Achievement Rate score from FY2021 College & Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) Content Mastery data. A full report was unavailable in 2021 due to data limitations resulting from the pandemic and an associated federal waiver. However, Content Mastery data was available since students took state assessments in 2021.
The Citizen Online
Vehicle sideswipes school bus near McIntosh High School; 4 slight injuries treated at scene
A minor traffic accident on Nov. 7 involving a school bus on Ga. Highway 54 in Peachtree City had three students complaining of pain but no serious injuries. The driver of the passenger vehicle was cited for sideswiping the school bus. Peachtree City Police department spokesman Chris Hyatt said the...
Tropical Storm Nicole: North Georgia school districts canceling class ahead of the storm
ATLANTA — What’s left of Tropical Storm Nicole is making its way toward metro Atlanta and north Georgia on Thursday. Severe Weather Team 2 has been tracking Nicole all week and how it could impact us in the area. Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking Nicole’s expected impact,...
Henry incumbents win; Dems pickup Fayette school board seat
Henry County Commission incumbents appeared to win their races Tuesday as Democrats won a school board seat in Fayette C...
DeKalb sets deadline for new applications to rental assistance program
DeKalb County still has millions available in rental relief funds — but the window for receiving them is closing fast. ...
Mableton to become largest Cobb County city after voters approve cityhood
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — After four years and 50 town halls, Mableton will become its own city. Voters approved cityhood for Mableton on Tuesday night. It is a big deal for Cobb County. State Rep. Erica Thomas and the South Cobb Alliance told Channel 2′s Michele Newell they worked hard to make this day a reality.
allongeorgia.com
Celebration of Life held for Zay and Drae
The Chattooga community gathered to pay their final respects to two Chattooga High School football players killed in a deadly crash. Hundreds gathered at North Summerville Baptist Church for the celebration of life service for 14-year-old Tydravevius (Drae) Dozier and 15-year-old Xaviar (Zay) Gray. “For a week the community came...
scoopotp.com
Whataburger Kennesaw to Open Soon
Say what? Finally, a date has been announced according to Tomorrow’s News Today for the first Georgia Whataburger to open in Kennesaw on 11/28 at 705 Town Park Lane NW in a former Charlie’s Restaurant. BUT, Whataburger wrote to Scoop saying they don’t have plans to announce at this time and to just keep checking their social media pages for any updates.
Acworth, home builder face lawsuit alleging corruption in zoning dispute
The city of Acworth and renowned home builder John Wieland are facing an ongoing lawsuit alleging city officials and dev...
allongeorgia.com
Red Top Mountain’s Makeover
Red Top Mountain State Park visitors are enjoying many new upgrades at this Lake Allatoona destination. The campground now offers some full hook-ups, ADA improvements, power upgrades, waterline replacement and cable. A new yurt village welcomes “glampers,” and 20 new cottages offer screened porches with pretty views. Additional...
Car crashes into Georgia elementary school injuring multiple students
A driver crashed into an Atlanta-area elementary school classroom on Monday morning, injuring several students.
‘It’s a public dump’: South Fulton residents frustrated after subdivision becomes dumping site
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — In Fulton County, South Fulton residents say trash piling up in front of their subdivision is a growing nuisance. “It’s a public dump,” said resident Nefertiti. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Residents say for at least six months,...
Newnan Times-Herald
Chattahoochee Bend State Park to close for deer hunt
Chattahoochee Bend State Park will be closed on Nov. 29-30 to conduct a quota deer hunt. According to a release from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the hunt is necessary in order to help control deer population in and around the park. The hunt is used as a way to keep the herd healthy and strong, and also to prevent the herd from destroying the habitat and overconsuming food sources for other species.
Town Center at Cobb Rounds out 2022 with Three New Offerings
Town Center at Cobb continues to add new options for the Cobb County community with the addition of two new shops and an eatery. Shoppers can discover the latest fine jewelry and watches at Jewel Time, indulge in Mexican sweet treats from Michoacana Gourmet and enjoy magazines, newspapers and a mix of convenience items while visiting Reliant Newsstand.
fox5atlanta.com
Voters complain about issues, delays at Fulton County polling place
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Polling locations in Georgia have only been open for a few hours, but voters in one community say they are dealing with massive issues. The issue impacted voters at the Chattahoochee Hills City Hall and Police Precinct in south Fulton County. Voters who came to cast...
The Citizen Online
Little House Actress to Sign Books at Peachtree City Library
Little House Actress to Sign Books at Peachtree City Library. Karen Grassle, the beloved actress who played “Ma” on Little House on the Prairie, will be at Peachtree City Library on Monday, November 14, at 6 p.m. for an “after-hours” book talk and signing in the Floy Farr Room.
thecitymenus.com
Plans Approved: Hot ‘N’ Ready Pizza Baking Soon In Villa Rica
A pizza treat is coming to 401 West Bankhead Highway in Villa Rica, Georgia. The former building of Fast T-Shirts and Sporting Goods was demolished in 2019 to make way for a new location for the largest carry-out pizza chain Little Caesars. Finally, after a few years of patiently waiting, Little Caesars was approved during a city council meeting on November 8.
Newnan Times-Herald
Navy officer returns home for Air Show
For an F/A-18 backseater, this weekend’s Atlanta Air Show at Falcon Field in Peachtree City was a homecoming of sorts. Lt. Kathryn Mathis, currently stationed at the Oceana Naval Air Station in Virginia Beach, is a native of Newnan, a graduate of the Heritage School and Georgia Tech as a member of the ROTC. Mathis took the 480-mile trip from Virginia Beach to Peachtree City for the weekend’s air show.
$500 million plan to revamp one of metro Atlanta’s biggest malls rejected
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council rejected a $500 million plan to redevelop the aging North Point Mall, voting 7-0 Monday to deny rezoning the 100-acre property. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. North Point Mall in Alpharetta, which opened in 1993, has struggled...
fox5atlanta.com
Fayette County teens recovering after being hit by car Halloween night, search for driver continues
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies want to find the driver of a struck two Fayette County teens on Halloween night, sending them to the hospital. Sean and Joshua Ball ended up side-by-side at the trauma unit at Grady Memorial Hospital after being hit by a car along Redwine Road. It happened just after 10 p.m. on Oct. 31.
