Bartow County, GA

wbhfradio.org

Euharlee Elementary Recognized

Euharlee Elementary School made the Georgia Department of Education’s list of Title 1 Distinguished Schools for the previous academic year. The designation recognizes schools ranked in the top 5% based on a combined English Language Arts and Math Achievement Rate score from FY2021 College & Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) Content Mastery data. A full report was unavailable in 2021 due to data limitations resulting from the pandemic and an associated federal waiver. However, Content Mastery data was available since students took state assessments in 2021.
EUHARLEE, GA
allongeorgia.com

Celebration of Life held for Zay and Drae

The Chattooga community gathered to pay their final respects to two Chattooga High School football players killed in a deadly crash. Hundreds gathered at North Summerville Baptist Church for the celebration of life service for 14-year-old Tydravevius (Drae) Dozier and 15-year-old Xaviar (Zay) Gray. “For a week the community came...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
scoopotp.com

Whataburger Kennesaw to Open Soon

Say what? Finally, a date has been announced according to Tomorrow’s News Today for the first Georgia Whataburger to open in Kennesaw on 11/28 at 705 Town Park Lane NW in a former Charlie’s Restaurant. BUT, Whataburger wrote to Scoop saying they don’t have plans to announce at this time and to just keep checking their social media pages for any updates.
KENNESAW, GA
allongeorgia.com

Red Top Mountain’s Makeover

Red Top Mountain State Park visitors are enjoying many new upgrades at this Lake Allatoona destination. The campground now offers some full hook-ups, ADA improvements, power upgrades, waterline replacement and cable. A new yurt village welcomes “glampers,” and 20 new cottages offer screened porches with pretty views. Additional...
ACWORTH, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Chattahoochee Bend State Park to close for deer hunt

Chattahoochee Bend State Park will be closed on Nov. 29-30 to conduct a quota deer hunt. According to a release from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the hunt is necessary in order to help control deer population in and around the park. The hunt is used as a way to keep the herd healthy and strong, and also to prevent the herd from destroying the habitat and overconsuming food sources for other species.
NEWNAN, GA
Atlanta News

Town Center at Cobb Rounds out 2022 with Three New Offerings

Town Center at Cobb continues to add new options for the Cobb County community with the addition of two new shops and an eatery. Shoppers can discover the latest fine jewelry and watches at Jewel Time, indulge in Mexican sweet treats from Michoacana Gourmet and enjoy magazines, newspapers and a mix of convenience items while visiting Reliant Newsstand.
COBB COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

Little House Actress to Sign Books at Peachtree City Library

Little House Actress to Sign Books at Peachtree City Library. Karen Grassle, the beloved actress who played “Ma” on Little House on the Prairie, will be at Peachtree City Library on Monday, November 14, at 6 p.m. for an “after-hours” book talk and signing in the Floy Farr Room.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
thecitymenus.com

Plans Approved: Hot ‘N’ Ready Pizza Baking Soon In Villa Rica

A pizza treat is coming to 401 West Bankhead Highway in Villa Rica, Georgia. The former building of Fast T-Shirts and Sporting Goods was demolished in 2019 to make way for a new location for the largest carry-out pizza chain Little Caesars. Finally, after a few years of patiently waiting, Little Caesars was approved during a city council meeting on November 8.
VILLA RICA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Navy officer returns home for Air Show

For an F/A-18 backseater, this weekend’s Atlanta Air Show at Falcon Field in Peachtree City was a homecoming of sorts. Lt. Kathryn Mathis, currently stationed at the Oceana Naval Air Station in Virginia Beach, is a native of Newnan, a graduate of the Heritage School and Georgia Tech as a member of the ROTC. Mathis took the 480-mile trip from Virginia Beach to Peachtree City for the weekend’s air show.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA

