NASDAQ
3.8 Billion More Reasons to Buy This High-Yield Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist
Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) has treated its investors like dividend royalty over the years. The Canadian energy infrastructure giant has increased its payout for 27 straight years, growing it at a 10% compound annual rate. That's an impressive performance, especially considering Enbridge operates in the volatile energy sector. Enbridge should have...
NASDAQ
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
NASDAQ
Here's a Bank Stock I'd Buy Before SoFi
SoFi Technologies' (NASDAQ: SOFI) recent third-quarter results were strong, beating analysts' expectations and prompting the company to raise its full-year forecast. Its better-than-expected results, especially in today's challenging environment, have put this once-hot stock back on the radar for many investors. While SoFi could be a good buy over the...
NASDAQ
Why Disney Stock Rallied Today
Shares of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) rose 5% on Friday. A strong opening performance from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and reports that China was moving to ease its COVID restrictions helped to spur the rally. So what. The popular new Marvel movie generated $28 million from Thursday night previews in...
NASDAQ
Janus International Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for JBI
In trading on Thursday, shares of Janus International Group Inc (Symbol: JBI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.74, changing hands as high as $10.32 per share. Janus International Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 18% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Why Nio Stock Bounced Back Dramatically After Plunging 9.8% This Week
Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock was on a losing streak and had slumped 9.8% at its lowest point midweek. In just the last two days, though, the electric vehicle (EV) stock swiftly reversed course to recoup all of those losses -- Nio shares were trading flat for the week as of noon Friday.
NASDAQ
3 Elite Dividend Stocks Down 13.5% to 31% to Buy Now for Decades of Passive Income
This year has been a challenging one for investors. The S&P 500 is down more than 21%. It could decline even further if we head into a recession. However, challenges bring opportunities. One of those is that dividend yields move in the opposite direction as stock prices. Because of that, this year's sell-off is providing income investors with the opportunity to lock in higher yields in some of the best dividend stocks.
NASDAQ
Top Stock Reports for Amazon.com, Sanofi & Target
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Sanofi (SNY) and Target Corporation (TGT). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
NASDAQ
Why Automatic Data Processing is a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock (ADP)
Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) has been named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.1% yield, as well as being recognized by prominent asset managers as being a socially responsible investment, through analysis of social and environmental criteria. Environmental criteria include considerations like the environmental impact of the company's products and services, as well as the company's efficiency in terms of its use of energy and resources. Social criteria include elements such as human rights, child labor, corporate diversity, and the company's impact on society — for instance, taken into consideration would be business activities tied to weapons, gambling, tobacco, and alcohol.
NASDAQ
First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (FXR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Thursday, shares of the First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.54, changing hands as high as $52.66 per share. First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading up about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Is The Trade Desk a Good Stock to Buy Now?
Some days you just can't win. Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) slid around 8% on Wednesday, Nov. 9, even though the company announced third-quarter results that beat expectations on the top and bottom lines. Encouraging inflation data sent The Trade Desk and the rest of the market soaring...
NASDAQ
Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: KXI
The iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 368,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 71,000. Shares of KXI were off about 0.7% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Ambev,...
NASDAQ
Energy Sector Update for 11/11/2022: FREY,ACDC,MAXN,AQN,AQN.TO
Energy stocks continued to outpace most of the broader markets Friday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 3.0% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) gaining 3.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 4.1% advance but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.3%. West...
NASDAQ
Buying Dollar General Stock Could Be a Genius Move
With its stock up 5% year to date, Dollar General (NYSE: DG) has ducked the worst effects of the bear market that has sent the S&P 500. down 21% in 2022. The company's focus on low-priced staples give it an edge in this challenging macroeconomic environment. And recent legal challenges look unlikely to derail its trajectory. Let's dive in.
3 Reasons Dutch Bros Stock Popped After Earnings
Strong expansion efforts helped the fast-growing drive-thru coffee upstart boost revenue by more than 50% year over year.
NASDAQ
Why Snowflake Stock Skyrocketed Again Today
Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) stock enjoyed another round of big gains in Friday's trading. The data-software specialist's share price surged roughly 15% in Thursday's daily trading session on better-than-anticipated inflation data, and the company's valuation continued to climb 9.7% today as investors warmed up again to growth stocks. While economists had...
NASDAQ
JJSF Breaks Above 2% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (Symbol: JJSF) were yielding above the 2% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.8), with the stock changing hands as low as $133.99 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 2% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. J&J Snack Foods Corp. (Symbol: JJSF) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
Does Shopify’s (NYSE:SHOP) Growth Make Up for Its Net Losses?
Do you recall how online shopping evolved during the pandemic? For those of us with non-critical jobs, staying the majority of the time inside our homes meant requiring goods to be delivered to our doorstep. Suddenly, everyone and their mother ran an e-shop, and that's why Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) was one of the biggest beneficiaries at the time. The pandemic has largely faded nowadays, and while many had expected Shopify's performance to relax from its record, pandemic-driven results, the company has grown further. Yet, despite its solid growth, Shopify's lack of profitability fails to inspire investors.
NASDAQ
Previewing Retail Sector Earnings as Inventory Issues Linger
Walmart WMT shares have recouped a big part of the losses they suffered following the disappointing April-quarter results on May 17th. The Walmart sell-off was reinforced by an even more disappointing release from Target TGT the following day. Unlike the market’s indiscriminate negative reaction to Walmart and Target’s quarterly reports...
NASDAQ
Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Most Cryptocurrencies Dropped on Friday Morning
The week has been dominated by crypto exchange FTX's rapid decline, and the week is ending with the biggest news of all. FTX Group has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S., and that puts "approximately 130 additional affiliated companies" into the proceedings. This includes FTX.com and FTX US, which are separate entities.
