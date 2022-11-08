Read full article on original website
Eminem Makes Rare Public Appearance with Daughter Hailie at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Watch: Eminem's Daughter Proves She's His No. 1 Stan. As Eminem was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, his no. 1 fan was right there with him. The rapper's daughter Hailie Jade made a rare public appearance with her dad at the Nov. 5 ceremony in Los Angeles. The two were photographed sitting at a table in coordinating black leather jackets during the event.
Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor Unable to Attend Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Due to Health Setback
Original Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor was unable to attend tonight’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles honoring the group, as the guitarist has been battling health issues related to Stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer. During their induction into the Rock Hall at the Microsoft Theater, Duran Duran revealed that Taylor, diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer four years ago, suffered a setback from the diagnosis that would not allow him to travel to L.A. from Ibiza, Spain. The band honored Taylor during the ceremony reading portions of an acceptance speech letter. “Just over four years ago I was...
Dolly Parton Interrupts Duran Duran’s Interview At Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction
Many incredible artists recently came together to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Dolly Parton and Duran Duran were a few of the artists honored this year and Dolly adorably interrupted an interview with Duran Duran on accident. Just before the ceremony, many of the honorees...
2022 Rock Hall Induction: Dolly Parton performs with Judas Priest, Aerosmith rocks alongside Eminem
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame officially inducted this year's class of nominees into its hallowed halls over the weekend, and there were some incredible moments you won't want to miss. Listen to Wake Up and Rock and more on the free Audacy app. This year, Dolly Parton, Duran...
NME
Watch Eurythmics reunite for rare live performance at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony
Eurythmics have reunited for a live performance at this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, coinciding with the duo’s induction. The group — composed of frontwoman Annie Lennox and instrumentalist Dave Stewart — were among the 2022 inductees of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, where they joined a class that also included Eminem, Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie. The pair celebrated their induction with a performance at the Los Angeles ceremony on Saturday (November 5th), where they were introduced by U2 guitarist The Edge.
Alanis Morissette Backs Out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Performance Due to “Anti-Woman Sentiment” and “Condescension”
Alanis Morissette has given insight into her absence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night (Nov. 5), where she was expected to sing Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” with pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The singer-songwriter cited the age-old tale of sexism within the music industry and Hollywood, which she’s documented through her songwriting over the last three decades. Variety reports that Morissette participated in rehearsals the day prior to her scheduled appearance, and after her last-minute exit, the “You Oughta Know” singer took to her Instagram story to put an end to the “misinformed rumblings” regarding...
Alanis Morissette Rips Music Industry, Drops Out of Rock Hall of Fame Performance
Last weekend’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony was a magical night of music history. In addition to some major names joining the ranks of the world’s most celebrated musicians, such as Dolly Parton, Judas Priest, Pat Benatar, and Duran Duran, the show included some truly incredible performances. We never knew we needed heavy metal icon Rob Halford belting out the Dolly classic “Jolene,” but now that we have it, we could never do without it.
Dolly Parton Declares Herself a ‘Rock Star Now’ in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Speech
Dolly Parton is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. After initially deeming herself not worth for induction back in March and attempting to withdraw from consideration — then ultimately agreeing to the honor six weeks later — Parton was officially inducted during the Hall of Fame ceremony Saturday night in Los Angeles.
EW.com
Alanis Morissette slams Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, says she exited planned Olivia Rodrigo duet
Alanis Morissette slammed the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as "an environment that reduces women" after pulling out of a planned performance alongside Olivia Rodrigo at Saturday's induction ceremony. Her comments came after Page Six reported that the 48-year-old alt-rock icon rehearsed a tribute to 2022 inductee Carly Simon...
Alanis Morissette says she dropped out of Rock Hall of Fame ceremony due to sexist environment
Alanis Morissette has explained her last-minute absence from the annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony that took place in Los Angeles this weekend.The singer was due to perform a duet of “You’re So Vain” with Olivia Rodrigo in honour of Carly Simon, who was being inducted.However, after taking part in rehearsals on Friday, Morissette left the venue and did not appear in Saturday’s (5 November) show.Late on Monday (7 November), the “Ironic” singer shared a lengthy statement on Instagram discussing her decision to leave, blaming production staff and “an overarching anti-woman sentiment”.Her statement reads: “There are...
The Jewish Press
Rock Musician John Mellencamp Denounces Antisemitism at Attorney’s Induction into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Iconic musician John Mellencamp – who is not Jewish – spoke out against antisemitism this weekend while inducting his longtime friend and attorney Allen Grubman into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, who received the Ahmet Ertegun Award, Billboard reported. The 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of...
Eminem Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, Says Hip-Hop Culture 'Basically Saved My Life'
Eminem was inducted Saturday into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame after performing some of his most popular songs with Steven Tyler and Ed Sheeran at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles — and delivering a humble speech about “the music that basically saved my life.”. The...
Eminem's Mother Honors Her Son After Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction
Eminem has gotten plenty of recognition from some of the greatest voices in the music industry, but a special message from the rapper's mother might stick out from the rest. On Sunday, November 6, a video of Rap God's mother, Debbie Mathers, was posted to an Eminem fanpage's YouTube account. In the short clip, Mathers' friend Christina introduces Em's mom before she congratulates her son on being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Duran Duran Guitarist Andy Taylor Has Stage 4 Cancer, Unable To Join Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction
Founding Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor has stage 4 prostate cancer, it was revealed during the group’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction speech on Saturday night. Stage 4 means the cancer has spread to other organs or parts of the body. It is considered the most serious stage of the disease. Taylor was diagnosed four years ago. Taylor, age 61, was too ill to attend Duran Duran’s induction ceremony on Saturday night. But he provided a letter that was read by frontman Simon Le Bon. “Many families have experienced the slow burn of this disease and of course, we...
50 Years Ago: Carly Simon Begins a Debate With ‘You’re So Vain’
At some point in 1971, Carly Simon attended a party in Los Angeles that would change the trajectory of her career. That evening, a man she knew walked in with a palpable air of pompousness. Simon instantly found the subject for her new song, which she had been working on. "I said to myself, 'This is exactly the person that 'You’re so vain, I bet you think this song is about you' is about!" she recalled in 2006.
Steve Perry Set to Sing Journey Hit “Open Arms” on Dolly Parton’s Upcoming Rock Album
Just days after Dolly Parton‘s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5, former Journey singer Steve Perry has confirmed that he will appear on the country music legend’s upcoming rock album. “If Dolly says it’s true, then it must be true,” wrote Perry...
20 Years Ago: Rolling Stones Take Homer Simpson to Rock Camp
Springfield got an injection of rock stardom on Nov. 10, 2002, when Mick Jagger and Keith Richards led an all-star cast on The Simpsons. Dubbed “How I Spent My Strummer Vacation,” the episode saw Homer Simpson enrolled at a rock 'n' roll fantasy camp, run by the Rolling Stones.
