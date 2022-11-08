Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Best Buy's Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Black Friday deal is here and it's pretty spectacular
Instead of waiting until the end of November as tradition dictates and disturbing your Thanksgiving dinner digestion by dropping a sudden avalanche of deals on thousands of popular products across dozens of different categories, Best Buy has started a slow and gradual drip of Black Friday 2022 promotions last week.
Here's when your Samsung Galaxy phone will get One UI 5
We all know the 5 'W's' (and 1 'H') of questionhood, but when it comes to getting Android 13 on our Samsung Galaxy devices, the word we've been missing out on was "when?" Many European Galaxy S22, Flip, and Fold 4 devices began getting One UI 5 this week, but, as you might've noticed, the whole world isn't Europe. We're getting a slightly better idea now as the company's just dropped a detailed device schedule. Just don't get too excited yet.
Samsung Galaxy users just got a brilliant free upgrade
Users of Samsung's Android phones can utilise a brilliant iPhone feature
Grab a Galaxy Z Fold 4 for as little as $150 with this jaw-dropping Samsung Week deal
Part smartphone, part tablet, and all awesome, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's only real downside is its high price tag. Even if it is one of the best Android phones you can buy, not many of us are willing to pony up $1,800 for a smartphone. Today, though, you can grab one for as little as $150 depending on the device you have to trade in.
Samsung blesses Galaxy S20 and Note 20 devices with stable Android 13
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. We're on a schedule now. Well, at least Samsung is with Android 13: dozens of Galaxy phones across the globe are due to receive One UI 5 in the coming months. News came earlier this morning that Galaxy S21 series devices were getting the bump, but we're now getting word that the S20 and Note 20 phones are in the bag.
Samsung wants to give you a Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as little as $100
It's been a big week for Samsung sales, as we've already seen big discounts on their Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Tabs, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We're keeping things rolling today with a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung's other flagship foldable. It has a clamshell design, high-end performance, and right now you can pick one up for as little as $310.
Phone Arena
Samsung is rapidly spreading the stable Android 13 love to the Galaxy S21 series
The (Android) world's heavyweight champion of software updates is at it again, doing what it does best by delivering the latest OS build to last year's Galaxy S21 family. That means the (slowly) aging S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra powerhouses are officially beating the vast majority of other companies' 2022 flagships to the stable Android 13 punch. The over-the-air rollout widely reported across Reddit comes just a couple of weeks after Samsung kicked things off with this year's S22 trio.
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G mid-ranger is incredibly already getting stable Android 13 with One UI 5
Released back in March with a silky smooth 120Hz Super AMOLED screen in tow and Android 12-based One UI 4.1 software out the box, the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is already undoubtedly one of the best mid-range phones available this holiday season. But there's one thing that could make...
There's a big surprise inside the Samsung Galaxy S23
One of the most famous names in smartphones isn't going to be in Samsung's best phones for 2023
Samsung begins rolling out One UI 5 (Android 13) to the Galaxy S21, S20, and Note 20
Samsung is beginning to roll out its One UI 5 (Android 13) software update to the Galaxy S21, S20, and Note 20 devices in Europe. The update brings in a new customizable OS with an eye on security for users.
Samsung Galaxy S22 just got schooled by this cheap Android phone
The Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition features a 200MP camera and 210W HyperCharge for a full battery in 9 minutes
Best Android phones under $400 in 2022
There are a lot of great budget phones out there right now. But despite it being a year old (and discontinued), the Pixel 4a is still the best phone under $400 that you can buy.
Samsung has huge sales on Galaxy phones right now. Here are the deals
Samsung’s weeklong electronics sale is in full swing with time still left to cash in on its phone deals. The “Samsung Week 2022″ sale features many price drops on tech products, but most notable is the savings available on smartphones. Several Samsung Galaxy phone models have their...
Android 13 is presumably rolling out only to one Samsung Galaxy S10 model
Samsung is said to be rolling out One UI 5 based on Android 13 to the Galaxy S10 Lite in December.
Best used smartphones 2022
Consider buying one of the best used smartphones if you're looking for a low-priced phone that still offers great performance.
Android Headlines
The latest Galaxy Watch 4 update might brick your device
Updates are great… well, when they don’t render your device useless. There’s a new update coming out for the Samsung Galaxy watch 4, and it appears to be bricking the devices of some poor individuals, according to 9To5Google. Things like this happen; a company releases the newest...
Phone Arena
Honor to announce new flagship phones in China, probably the Magic 5 series
Honor’s latest phone series will be unveiled by the end of this month. The news for an announcement event in China was shared via Twitter, and it is set to happen on November 23rd. While the product in question hasn’t been confirmed yet, the word “flagship” draws a lot...
Best camera phone 2022: Smartphones with stargazing capabilities
Check out our recommended best camera phones for taking pictures and recording videos on a smartphone.
Phone Arena
Galaxy S23 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Go with the tried and tested flagship, or flip that trend switch on?
The Galaxy S23 is coming sooner than you think – Samsung's 2023 flagship series of traditional, slab form factor phones. But what if you're feeling like trying something new from the Korean giant, something different, and more unique?. Well, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a great option to...
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is instant $500 off now in Black Friday deal
A current deal at Samsung lets you save up to $500 instantly when you buy the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and you can save even more by trading in a device.
