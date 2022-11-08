ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Android Police

Here's when your Samsung Galaxy phone will get One UI 5

We all know the 5 'W's' (and 1 'H') of questionhood, but when it comes to getting Android 13 on our Samsung Galaxy devices, the word we've been missing out on was "when?" Many European Galaxy S22, Flip, and Fold 4 devices began getting One UI 5 this week, but, as you might've noticed, the whole world isn't Europe. We're getting a slightly better idea now as the company's just dropped a detailed device schedule. Just don't get too excited yet.
Android Police

Samsung blesses Galaxy S20 and Note 20 devices with stable Android 13

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. We're on a schedule now. Well, at least Samsung is with Android 13: dozens of Galaxy phones across the globe are due to receive One UI 5 in the coming months. News came earlier this morning that Galaxy S21 series devices were getting the bump, but we're now getting word that the S20 and Note 20 phones are in the bag.
Android Police

Samsung wants to give you a Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as little as $100

It's been a big week for Samsung sales, as we've already seen big discounts on their Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Tabs, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We're keeping things rolling today with a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung's other flagship foldable. It has a clamshell design, high-end performance, and right now you can pick one up for as little as $310.
Phone Arena

Samsung is rapidly spreading the stable Android 13 love to the Galaxy S21 series

The (Android) world's heavyweight champion of software updates is at it again, doing what it does best by delivering the latest OS build to last year's Galaxy S21 family. That means the (slowly) aging S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra powerhouses are officially beating the vast majority of other companies' 2022 flagships to the stable Android 13 punch. The over-the-air rollout widely reported across Reddit comes just a couple of weeks after Samsung kicked things off with this year's S22 trio.
NJ.com

Samsung has huge sales on Galaxy phones right now. Here are the deals

Samsung’s weeklong electronics sale is in full swing with time still left to cash in on its phone deals. The “Samsung Week 2022″ sale features many price drops on tech products, but most notable is the savings available on smartphones. Several Samsung Galaxy phone models have their...
Tom's Guide

Best used smartphones 2022

Consider buying one of the best used smartphones if you're looking for a low-priced phone that still offers great performance.
Android Headlines

The latest Galaxy Watch 4 update might brick your device

Updates are great… well, when they don’t render your device useless. There’s a new update coming out for the Samsung Galaxy watch 4, and it appears to be bricking the devices of some poor individuals, according to 9To5Google. Things like this happen; a company releases the newest...
Phone Arena

Honor to announce new flagship phones in China, probably the Magic 5 series

Honor’s latest phone series will be unveiled by the end of this month. The news for an announcement event in China was shared via Twitter, and it is set to happen on November 23rd. While the product in question hasn’t been confirmed yet, the word “flagship” draws a lot...

