How much space is needed for Warzone 2?
Warzone 2 officially launches on Nov. 16 alongside the release of season one for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and with it comes a massive download size. Leakers for the game have revealed that Warzone 2 will take up twice as much space as its counterpart MW2 and may require some players to uninstall other games to accommodate for it. According to Warzone 2 Informer on Twitter, the game will require a little over 115 GB to download. This is much bigger than MW2, which took roughly 55 GB to download on platforms like Xbox and PC.
Which difficulty setting should you choose in God of War Ragnarök?
After four years, God of War Ragnarök is finally here. Similar to the long-running franchise’s 2018 reboot, players have an array of difficulty settings to choose from that all provide contrasting gameplay experiences. As the first decision players are presented with when starting God of War Ragnarök, those unfamiliar with the franchise may find the decision difficult in itself.
What is the Modern Warfare 2 level cap?
All Call of Duty players have hopped online during the launch weekend of a new game and seen a player at an unfathomable rank. If you’re one of those public lobby demons who hits max rank within a few hours of the game releasing, you may have realized there’s a distinct wall that’s been hit within the leveling process in Modern Warfare 2.
How to prestige in Modern Warfare 2
The ability to prestige has been a longtime staple of the Call of Duty franchise. Originally, prestiging meant that players who hit max level would be reset back to level one, losing all their unlocked weapons, attachments, and more in the name of starting from scratch once again. Eventually, prestiging evolved to allow players to keep their guns and camos but just reset their level with a new prestige emblem next to it.
How many people play Modern Warfare 2?
Whether you love the game or hate it, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been a huge commercial success for Activision. MW2 has been the biggest launch for CoD since Black Ops II all the way back in 2012. And with plans to continue to support the title and its other modes, Warzone 2 and DMZ, the foreseeable future of CoD is full of big-time growth.
The 5 best killstreaks in Modern Warfare 2
In Call of Duty, accuracy and aggression are two of the most important aspects in a player’s skill set. The better the aim, the more dangerous you can be. Your proficiency with the weapons in your hands is paramount, but in Modern Warfare 2, there are more tools of war at your disposal that can help turn the tides of any battle. From useful radars to explosive rockets, bulletproof suits of armor, and more, soldiers can send a whole battalion of ordinance to sweep towards victory.
Three partnered organizations have now parted ways with their Halo rosters—what’s next?
After Wednesday’s announcement that Complexity joins the HCS partnership program next year alongside Quadrant, uncertainty around the status of many of its currently partnered organizations has come back into focus. Today, both Fnatic and Spacestation Gaming announced it has parted ways with its Halo rosters, joining eUnited, which similarly...
How to fix the EXE/Bad Challenge error in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is out and making players rage all around the world. The FPS is famous for its innovative graphics and gameplay; however, it’s starting to build a reputation for something Activision might not be a huge fan of. Several bugs have popped up in...
All new Shiny Pokémon revealed in Scarlet and Violet leaks
The final set of leaks for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is wrapping up, which means fans are getting a good look at all of the new and returning Pokémon featured in the games a bit early. Along with things like stats, moves, and more, all of the sprites for the new Pokémon have already been pulled from the data of early copies.
Riot’s exciting MMO project will have in-depth lore but don’t expect a ‘grand reveal’
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you probably heard Riot Games is making a League of Legends-themed MMO. Although we’ve been craving for months and even years now to learn more about this upcoming game, Riot and its developers have been stingy with new information. Thankfully, executive producer Greg “Ghostcrawler” Street updated us on the current state of the game and revealed some exciting information.
How to complete ‘Embrace the Foreglow and Silence the voices’ in League of Legends
Every second to third patch in League of Legends, Riot Games ships a new thematic event to either celebrate a real-life event like Lunar Ravel, or a League-specific event like Spirit Blossom. Since the World Championship is a special time of the year for every League player, Riot normally prepares an elaborate battle pass lasting for a couple of patches. The battle pass normally includes event-specific missions and rewards used to unlock Prestige skin available for the duration of the event.
‘League wouldn’t exist without Dota’: PewDiePie talks about his respect for Dota on Trash Taste podcast
PewDiePie was recently a guest on Joey Bizinger, Garnt Maneetapho, and Connor Colquhoun’s Trash Taste podcast in Japan, where the YouTuber talked about various topics, including his gaming habits in his younger days. Pewds and the trio were chatting about LAN cafes and his early days in gaming where...
Final Fantasy XIV’s beloved Island Sanctuaries are getting more content in Patch 6.3
Those who have squeezed all of the content they can out of Final Fantasy XIV’s Island Sanctuaries are in for a treat since the developers told fans that they’ll be getting more content in the next big patch. Patch 6.3 will bring with it more content for Island...
Aceu joins Sentinels as the organization builds its streaming Infinity Gauntlet
Sentinels is bolstering its already stellar, star-packed streaming team with their latest addition in Brandon “aceu” Winn, former Apex Legends and CS:GO pro and all-around excellent FPS player. Aceu briefly entered streamer free agency this past October, leaving NRG after three-plus years with them. Aceu joined NRG in...
Riot explains why Chemtech drake is making a return to League of Legends
Chemtech drake is, without a sliver of a doubt, the most hated League of Legends drake. From the camouflage terrain when Chemtech drakes start spawning to reviving mechanic once you get the soul, it’s universally the most hated drake to exist in the game. With the 2023 preseason, the infamous Chemtech drake is making a return and Riot Games explained exactly why.
Riot reverts major item changes only days before League’s preseason patch
Navori Quickblades has never been a popular item in League of Legends since it’s incredibly expensive and no marksmen ever have room for it in their build. While testing preseason changes, Riot Games started experimenting with Navori Quickblades, and now the devs are reverting all changes they made to the item.
How to get the Schrödinger’s Gun Telesto emblem in Destiny 2
Telesto has been acting up more than usual as part of a campaign from Bungie, which seemingly came to an end on Nov. 10. After Telesto took over Bungie’s Twitter with a cryptic message and after behaving erratically for days, the company finally revealed what it had in store with the hostile takeover by gifting fans a Telesto-themed emblem.
Seeing ‘No Supported DXGI Adapter Were Found’ in MW2? Here’s what to do
It wouldn’t be a yearly Call of Duty release without a smattering of different bugs, glitches, and unnecessary crashes. Modern Warfare 2 was released at the end of October and players got to “experience” a number of unique issues, from dev errors that dropped you out of games to unexpected crashes that are still happening after the first major update.
Tyler1 surprises viewers with low-effort Kratos cosplay during God of War Ragnarök stream
God of War: Ragnarok was released only yesterday, on Nov. 9, and it’s already one of the most beloved games of the year, IGN praising it to the skies and giving it 10 out of 10. And like many other streamers, Tyler1 has jumped on that GoW bandwagon and surprised his audience with Kratos cosplay and GoW stream.
TFT Set 8 item component Glove gets a long-awaited stat change
Riot Games has followed through on changing the item component Glove for the upcoming Teamfight Tactics Set Eight, putting more power back into critical strike chance. The item component Glove has been on the TFT balance hot seat for at least two sets now, with game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer hinting that it was due for a rework at the end of October. And it wasn’t a bluff since Glove will no longer have dodge heading into TFT Set Eight Monsters Attack!, according to a Twitter post from Mortdog.
