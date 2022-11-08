ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports updated bowl projections for the Crimson Tide, CFP

By Sam Murphy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Alabama Crimson Tide has not yet been officially eliminated from the college football playoff after suffering their second loss of the season to the LSU Tigers, but the chances are slim. With some help, the Crimson Tide could make the SEC championship game, however, no two-loss team has ever made the playoffs.

This would only be the second time since the inception of the playoffs in 2014 that the Crimson Tide will not take part.

Clemson also suffered a loss on Saturday that will likely keep them out of the playoffs. It would be the first time ever that we would have a playoff without either Alabama or Clemson in it.

USA TODAY Sports has released its updated bowl and playoff projections at the conclusion of Week 10 and ironically, they predict Alabama and Clemson to meet in Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida on Dec. 30.

Alabama and Clemson have previously met in the postseason during the 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 seasons – all in the college football playoffs, so the stakes will be a bit different this year. The two programs have split those four previous match-ups 2-2, but the Tide leads the all-time series 14-5

The door to the college football playoff remains wide open, especially after this weekend. Headed into Week 11 USA TODAYS Sports predicts the playoffs to be Georgia vs. TCU in Peach Bowl and Ohio State vs. Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl.

