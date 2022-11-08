ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LSUCountry

Future of the LSU QB Room in Good Hands

Brian Kelly and the Tigers have exceeded expectations in Year 1, but continuing to prepare this squad for the future has been clear. In recruitment, this staff has gone above and beyond, reeling in a Top 5 class in the 2023 cycle while landing their quarterbacks of the future. With...
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

Did you rush the field at Tiger Stadium? You might be in a movie.

Writer/director Matthew Perkins wanted footage from both day and night games in Tiger Stadium for The Mascot, his film that would prominently feature LSU’s football program. His crew shot during a day game against Tennessee, which didn’t go well for Tiger fans. But on Saturday in the LSU-Alabama game, Perkins captured the iconic “Saturday night in Tiger Stadium” experience along with a bonus: thousands of fans streaming onto the field after the dramatic win, which wasn’t exactly in the script.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU football: Brian Kelly, fellow newcomers sped up transformation

Brian Kelly is a newcomer to the LSU football program. He has needed to rely heavily on players who also are newcomers as he’s cobbled together a competitive team. He has leaned on freshmen from the start. So he has identified those most capable of handling the challenge, and has prepared them to do just that.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Alabama Fans After LSU Loss

The Alabama Crimson Tide were effectively eliminated from the College Football Playoff race with another loss last weekend. After falling to LSU in overtime, the Tide sit at 7-2 on the season. Head coach Nick Saban doesn't think it's time to panic just yet. During his weekly radio show, Saban...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Matt McMahon inks two on opening day of early signing period

LSU men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon officially welcomed two new Tigers to the family Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period for the 2023 class. A pair of four-star prospects on 247Sports, Corey Chest and Mike Williams, inked their national letter-of-intent singing papers with LSU. 247Sports...
BATON ROUGE, LA
andthevalleyshook.com

Playing Dirty: Arkansas

Coming off the massive high of beating Alabama, LSU rolls into Fayetteville to play an Arkansas team that... is not on a high. Here to catch us up on where the vibes went wrong is Arkansas Fight’s Tucker Partridge. 1. Alright I know this is where I’m supposed to...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas shows off incredible helmets ahead of LSU game

Arkansas plans to honor the military on Saturday, one day after Veterans Day, against LSU when the Razorbacks wear special helmets with the Razorback decal having an American flag inside the outline. The Razorbacks did something similar last year against Mississippi State in honor of Military Appreciation Day. The Razorbacks...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
wbrz.com

Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama game

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly injured a deputy who was trying to break up a fight outside Tiger Stadium before the big game against Alabama. Video posted to social media Saturday morning shows the unidentified man swinging at and fighting off a sheriff's deputy who was trying to stop a violent brawl going on just outside the stadium, near Mike the Tiger's habitat.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD officer injured, Baker man charged with drag racing during LSU football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baker man allegedly “created a danger to public safety and human life” during the Alabama-LSU football game. Just before 10 p.m., on Saturday, November 5, an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department saw a vehicle performing a burnout at the same time multiple people were walking in the 4500 block of Alvin Dark Ave.
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

This popular BR breakfast and lunch spot is continuing to expand out of state

Baton Rouge-based Kolache Kitchen today announced its second Key West, Florida, location will open later this year. The store will be the company’s seventh. Kolache Kitchen serves baked sweet and savory kolaches and empanadas, along with breakfast and street-style lunch tacos. The brand also sells coffee, espresso, and specialty frozen drinks.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy