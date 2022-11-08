Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historically Low Mississippi River: Scott's BluffM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
LSU Reveille
'That can't happen': LSU volleyball struggles on both ends in 0-2 weekend vs. Tennessee
LSU’s weekend series against Tennessee was an important matchup between two teams jockeying for an NCAA Tournament berth, both in danger of being on the bubble on Selection Sunday. Both teams had a reason to fight, but it was Tennessee who showed much more passion and competitiveness, winning both...
NOLA.com
From Cambodia to the World Series, LSU fans celebrated Bama win under unique circumstances
Charles Fontenot was face-to-face Saturday with Bryce Young during the fourth quarter of the LSU vs. Alabama game. The veins popped out of his neck as he mouthed profanities through a 42-inch TV in the bedroom of his home in Lafayette. His wife, Megan, who is 39 weeks pregnant, had...
Future of the LSU QB Room in Good Hands
Brian Kelly and the Tigers have exceeded expectations in Year 1, but continuing to prepare this squad for the future has been clear. In recruitment, this staff has gone above and beyond, reeling in a Top 5 class in the 2023 cycle while landing their quarterbacks of the future. With...
225batonrouge.com
Did you rush the field at Tiger Stadium? You might be in a movie.
Writer/director Matthew Perkins wanted footage from both day and night games in Tiger Stadium for The Mascot, his film that would prominently feature LSU’s football program. His crew shot during a day game against Tennessee, which didn’t go well for Tiger fans. But on Saturday in the LSU-Alabama game, Perkins captured the iconic “Saturday night in Tiger Stadium” experience along with a bonus: thousands of fans streaming onto the field after the dramatic win, which wasn’t exactly in the script.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU football: Brian Kelly, fellow newcomers sped up transformation
Brian Kelly is a newcomer to the LSU football program. He has needed to rely heavily on players who also are newcomers as he’s cobbled together a competitive team. He has leaned on freshmen from the start. So he has identified those most capable of handling the challenge, and has prepared them to do just that.
LSU Fans Aren’t Going To Like The Game Time Against Arkansas This Saturday
LSU fans are still reeling from their big overtime win against Alabama last Saturday night in Baton Rouge. With the win, LSU vaulted to the top of the SEC West standings and now sits in the first-place spot. That is because they have beaten Ole Miss and Alabama to take...
Nick Saban Has Message For Alabama Fans After LSU Loss
The Alabama Crimson Tide were effectively eliminated from the College Football Playoff race with another loss last weekend. After falling to LSU in overtime, the Tide sit at 7-2 on the season. Head coach Nick Saban doesn't think it's time to panic just yet. During his weekly radio show, Saban...
Matt McMahon inks two on opening day of early signing period
LSU men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon officially welcomed two new Tigers to the family Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period for the 2023 class. A pair of four-star prospects on 247Sports, Corey Chest and Mike Williams, inked their national letter-of-intent singing papers with LSU. 247Sports...
andthevalleyshook.com
Playing Dirty: Arkansas
Coming off the massive high of beating Alabama, LSU rolls into Fayetteville to play an Arkansas team that... is not on a high. Here to catch us up on where the vibes went wrong is Arkansas Fight’s Tucker Partridge. 1. Alright I know this is where I’m supposed to...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas shows off incredible helmets ahead of LSU game
Arkansas plans to honor the military on Saturday, one day after Veterans Day, against LSU when the Razorbacks wear special helmets with the Razorback decal having an American flag inside the outline. The Razorbacks did something similar last year against Mississippi State in honor of Military Appreciation Day. The Razorbacks...
Matt McMahon signs pair of 4-star player to LSU men’s basketball
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New LSU head men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon has added two new four-star players to his squad for next season.
LSU Reveille
LSU men’s basketball: Adam Miller and Murray State trio shine as Tigers scrape by in season opener
LSU’s opening game against Kansas City displayed some of the growing pains that fans expected to see heading into the season. There were times when it seemed like the Tigers were going to allow the game to slip away, but they managed to scrape by 74-63. There were certainly...
KTBS
Williams headlines big Signing Day in the Arklatex
The early signing period is open to athletes across the country and the Arklatex saw a handful of high schoolers sign their LOIs Wednesday.
Lil Wayne shares his support for LSU after OT win over Alabama
LSU Tiger fan and Louisiana native Lil Wayne took to social media on Saturday night following the team’s 32-31 overtime win over Alabama.
theadvocate.com
Female falls from dividing wall at Tiger Stadium ramp during the LSU-Alabama game
A female who fell from Tiger Stadium during LSU's game against Alabama on Saturday was reported to have been in stable condition following the incident, an LSU spokesperson said. The female fell over the dividing wall along one of the stadium's ramps, in section 100, said Abbi Rocha Laymoun, an...
wbrz.com
Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama game
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly injured a deputy who was trying to break up a fight outside Tiger Stadium before the big game against Alabama. Video posted to social media Saturday morning shows the unidentified man swinging at and fighting off a sheriff's deputy who was trying to stop a violent brawl going on just outside the stadium, near Mike the Tiger's habitat.
theadvocate.com
From the Titanic to Baton Rouge, Parks Stephenson looks from the past to the future
Parks Stephenson's ties to the USS Kidd go deep. 20,000 feet deep, in fact. Stephenson, the new executive director of the USS Kidd Veterans Museum, first became acquainted with Baton Rouge in May 2020 while preparing to take part in a submarine dive on the Kidd's sister ship, the USS Johnston, which sank off the coast of the Philippines in 1944.
brproud.com
BRPD officer injured, Baker man charged with drag racing during LSU football game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baker man allegedly “created a danger to public safety and human life” during the Alabama-LSU football game. Just before 10 p.m., on Saturday, November 5, an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department saw a vehicle performing a burnout at the same time multiple people were walking in the 4500 block of Alvin Dark Ave.
225batonrouge.com
This popular BR breakfast and lunch spot is continuing to expand out of state
Baton Rouge-based Kolache Kitchen today announced its second Key West, Florida, location will open later this year. The store will be the company’s seventh. Kolache Kitchen serves baked sweet and savory kolaches and empanadas, along with breakfast and street-style lunch tacos. The brand also sells coffee, espresso, and specialty frozen drinks.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Will upgrades and moving inland turn fortunes around for Baton Rouge downtown casinos?
L’Auberge Casino & Hotel has dominated the Baton Rouge gaming market for a decade, overshadowing the two downtown properties that were part of the first wave of Louisiana casinos during the 1990s. The Belle of Baton Rouge and Casino Rouge (now Hollywood Casino) gave downtown a spark following the...
Comments / 0