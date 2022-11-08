Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Inside Indiana Business
CEO: Wabash positioned for economic stability
Lafayette-based trailer and truck body manufacturer Wabash (NYSE: WNC) appears well-positioned for economic uncertainty, as demand shows no sign of easing from the e-commerce and logistics customers that rely on Wabash products. The evidence appears in the most recent earnings report that shows the company has booked a record backlog of orders. “Demand conditions remain strong as evidenced by our order book, which set a third quarter record at $2.3 billion and implies $1.7 billion of orders in 2023,” said Wabash President and Chief Executive Officer Brent Yeagy.
New LGBTQ+ Center scheduled to open next semester
Purdue’s new LGBTQ+ Center will open its doors in Hicks Undergraduate Library next semester. Following its 10th anniversary on campus, the center will move from its old location in Schleman Hall and hold a grand opening in “probably the third week of January,” director Lowell Kane told Purdue Student Government Wednesday night.
Another Layden in a Purdue uniform
Mckenna Layden, a 6-foot-2 guard from Kokomo, Indiana, signed her national letter of intent to play for the Boilermakers on Wednesday morning. Purdue will now have two “M. Layden”s on a women’s basketball uniform as Mckenna’s sister, Madison Layden, is currently a junior guard on the team.
Former Purdue Guard Predicts Fletcher Loyer 'is Going to Crush' the Program's 3-Point Record
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — One game was all former Purdue basketball guard Sasha Stefanovic had to see for freshman Fletcher Loyer to leave a strong first impression. After witnessing Loyer go 5-of-12 from the 3-point line and score 17 points in his college basketball debut, all while leading Purdue to an 84-53 win over Milwaukee in the team's season opener, Stefanovic took to social media and said that the newcomer "is going to crush" the program's 3-point record.
Inside Indiana Business
Fishers tech startup winds down operations, staff joins Zoom
Fishers-based Docket Inc., a meetings-management software company that launched in 2019, has wrapped up its operations after meetings-platform provider Zoom hired its entire staff. Docket’s top executive announced the move on social media this week. “I’m incredibly excited to announce that the Docket team has officially joined Zoom!” Docket...
Inside Indiana Business
Equipment dealer to invest $7M+ on Logansport site
Ohio-based Redline Equipment, a Case IH farm equipment dealer with four locations in Indiana, says it will invest more than $7 million to construct a new dealership and service center in Logansport. The company acquired 17 acres in the Cass County Agribusiness Park for the larger facility. Redline entered the Indiana market in 2017, having acquired an existing dealership.
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana voters reject four school referendums
Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies for operational funds failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. That was not case in Westfield, where voters approved a property-tax change to help fund operations at the fast-growing Westfield Washington Schools district....
Inside Indiana Business
Sprouts to cut ribbon on Zionsville cooking school
Carmel-based Sprouts Cooking School is opening the doors to its second central Indiana location today. Representatives from the school, as well as members of the community and the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce, are marking the occasion with a ribbon cutting and open house at the Zionsville facility. Sprouts owner Stephanie...
Inside Indiana Business
Ceremony marks construction of new hospital for West Lafayette
Indianapolis-based Ascension St. Vincent broke ground Tuesday on its West Lafayette neighborhood hospital, in what ultimately could be a larger medical complex near Purdue University. The health facility will be built in the Discovery Park District, which is adjacent to campus. The health system, which announced the project in May,...
readthereporter.com
Brown excited to get to work for Carmel students
Carmel Clay Schools board member-elect Greg Brown released this statement following his victory for the District 3 seat:. “I am honored to have been elected to the Carmel Clay School (CCS) Board. “Our schools have been the crown jewel of Carmel for many years. However, this trend is changing as...
'I’ve yet to find someone who thinks this is a good idea'
In a nearly full room, Mayor John Dennis stood in front of the city council urging the council to pass legislation to prevent the closure of the West Lafayette Bureau of Motor Vehicles building. “This is a horrible mistake,” he said. The city council voted to create new legislation...
Current Publishing
Carmel High School graduate gets key role in ‘Aladdin’ national tour
Jake Letts was immediately interested when he heard “Aladdin” was auditioning for a new cast for an upcoming North American tour. Represented by Tara Rubin Casting, Letts got a call within two days. Although one could send in audition videos, Letts traveled to New York to audition in-person and returned for each callback.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Two for one: Levy’s Crawfordsville Site Replaces Two Drop Ball Cranes with One SENNEBOGEN 870
A long-time site manager for Levy Steel Mill Services, Tommy Combs, has worked in the scrap industry, from Alabama to Indiana, for 20 years. Everywhere he’s been, he has seen SENNEBOGEN purpose-built scrap handlers on the job. But this is the first time he can actually feel one of the green machines as it goes to work. He’s talking about the big SENNEBOGEN 870 R-HD Hybrid machine that Levy recently put into drop ball service at the Nucor steel mill in Crawfordsville, Indiana. “I’m roughly about a quarter mile away,” Combs says, “and I can feel it in my office!”
wyrz.org
Town of Brownsburg and Greater Brownsburg Chamber of Commerce Launch Shop Local Brownsburg campaign
This holiday season, the Town of Brownsburg and the Greater Brownsburg Chamber of Commerce urge the community to support local businesses through a newly launched initiative, “Shop Local Brownsburg.” The event, which kicks off on November 26, Small Business Saturday, will extend through December 23. The Shop Local...
Current Publishing
Lake: Three residents to approach election board about voting machines
A candidate who was defeated in the race for the U.S. House 5th Congressional District seat during the Nov. 8 general election says three more individuals plan to approach the Hamilton County Election Board during its meeting next week after two residents cited issues with voting on their machines. Jeannine...
Current Publishing
Democrats win midterm races, MSDLT school board members elected
Most Democrats in Marion County races in the Nov. 8 election celebrated victories. With all precincts reporting but results not certified, incumbent Democrat Andre Carson won his race for the 7th District of the House of Representatives, defeating Republican challenger Angela Grabovsky and Libertarian candidate Gavin Maple. Incumbent Democrat Ryan...
wrtv.com
Close school board race shows the importance of every vote
HENDRICKS COUNTY — Five votes separated Zachary Lowe and Brad Williams in their North West Hendricks School Board Race. While there are still some ballots to count, Williams, as of now, has squeaked by with the win. Brent Johnson, who lives in Hendricks County and is a self-described political...
WLFI.com
Gov. Holcomb on Delphi homicide suspect: 'We need to know the truth.'
GREATER LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Gov. Eric Holcomb is touting the state's renewable energy projects this week at a U.N. climate conference in Egypt. Holcomb joined News 18 for an interview about Indiana's wind and solar efforts, election results, the Delphi investigation and more. "This is a wonderful opportunity...
wfyi.org
Democrats take 2 of 3 Marion County state senate seats
Democrats took two of three state senate seats representing Marion County during Tuesday's midterm election. Democratic incumbent J.D. Ford defeated Republican challenger Alexander Choi in a tight race to represent Indiana Senate District 29. The Associated Press called the race for Ford around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday with the Democrat collecting 51.5 percent of the vote.
cbs4indy.com
Following the general election in Howard County
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — On November 8, voters in Howard County will decide who will take four contested county-wide positions. They will also vote on some state-wide, national, and township-level positions. The contested county-wide elections are for the county clerk, commissioner, recorder and assessor. You can follow along below...
Comments / 0