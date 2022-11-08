Read full article on original website
Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen To Miss Tour Dates Following Medical Procedure
Cheap Trick won't cancel any shows with Robin Zander's son ready to fill in.
NME
Lars Ulrich’s sons’ band Taipei Houston share energetic video for ‘Respecter’
Taipei Houston have shared the video for their new song ‘Respecter’. Watch below. The track, which is taken from their debut project ‘Once Bit Never Bored’, is rowdy and full of energy, with hardcore riffs and heavy drums. In the new video the pair comprising Myles...
Dan McCafferty, original lead singer of rock band Nazareth, dead at 76
London CNN — Dan McCafferty, the original lead singer of Scottish hard rock band Nazareth, has died aged 76, his band has confirmed. “This is the saddest announcement I ever had to make,” band member Pete Agnew wrote in a statement posted to the band’s website, announcing McCafferty’s death on Tuesday.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard is Nothing Short of Heavenly in These Gospel Records
Gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard is one of the most talented and rightfully successful names in the business. With the release of several projects, including her Grammy Award-winning album Grace, and credits on other hit songs, Tasha has earned her spot among the greats. Ahead of this year’s Soul Train Awards 2022, hosted by Deon Cole and in honor of the veteran singer-songwriter nomination ‘Best Gospel/Inspiration Award,’ check out these heavenly tracks from this year’s nominee.
Ozzy Osbourne announces metaverse Ozzfest lineup, including Motörhead, Megadeth, Black Label Society and more
Ozzfest is set to become the first real life festival to be staged in the metaverse, with performances from Ozzy Osbourne, Motörhead, Megadeth and Black Label Society, amongst others. Ozzy Osbourne's Ozzfest, which is set to become the first real life festival to be staged in the metaverse, has...
soultracks.com
First Look Video: The O'Jays' Eric Nolan and Walter Williams give a musical treat
(November 3, 2022) There probably isn't an R&B act that gets more love from SoulTrackers thant the legendary trio, The O'Jays. The group is now continuing its "Farewell Tour," and fans are flocking. But a Farewell Tour doesn't mean we have to say goodbye to the O'Jays as recording artists....
Björk’s Podcast Is an Intimate, Worthy Deep Dive
Sonic Symbolism, Björk’s new retrospective podcast, draws its title from the term she uses to describe her album covers: “homemade tarot cards” that depict the exact temperament of her music at the time it was created. From Debut’s simple, sepia-toned portrait to Fossora’s mushroom-blooming tableau, all of her album art has been driven by a precise combination of impulse, instinct, and sharp intention. Those forces have always been central to the Icelandic experimental pop artist’s career, from her time in the punk groups Kukl and the Sugarcubes to her boundary-shifting art-pop in the decades since. With Sonic Symbolism, she breaks down that history in meticulous detail and with characteristically elliptical charm, offering listeners a surprisingly intimate glimpse into her life and art.
iheart.com
Music: Slipknot Announces A New Direction.
Heavy metal group Slipknot is changing course 27 years after the band’s formation. Following their newest album, “The End, So Far,” Slipknot co-founder Shawn “Clown” Crahan has revealed the album is the band’s final release with long-time label Roadrunner Records. Clown added that Slipknot would be fully independent moving forward.
D.H. Peligro, Dead Kennedys Drummer, Dies at 63
D.H. Peligro, Dead Kennedys longtime drummer, has died. The band confirmed the news on Instagram, writing, “Dead Kennedys’ drummer D.H. Peligro (Darren Henley) passed away in his Los Angeles home yesterday, October 28th. Police on the scene stated that he died from trauma to the head caused by an accidental fall. Arrangements are pending and will be announced in the coming days. We ask that you respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time. Thank you for your thoughts and words of comfort.” Peligro was 63 years old.
New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks From The Roots, Ayron Jones, Allison Russell, Animal Collective, and More
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
NPR
Jesse Harris, 'Hummingbird'
Beginning with a cold, shallow wash of percussion followed by soft, warm lines from his acoustic guitar, Jesse Harris sets a striking and spare tone for the cabaret dreamscape that follows in "Hummingbird," from the album Silver Balloon. Through a smoky haze of half-remembrance, Harris coaxes us along his wobbling,...
sheenmagazine.com
R&B/Soul Recording Artist: Autumn Corin | Sheen Magazine
Autumn Corin is a female R&B recording artist currently signed under rapper DDG’s independent record label, “Zooted Music”. While managing her growing social presence of over 370K fans across all platforms, Corin still finds time to pursue a BPS in Music Business from Berklee College of Music all while splitting time between Los Angeles and Charlotte, NC for her music career. A rising star in the game, Corin has created her own distinctive sound by intertwining the genres of early 90’s and 2000’s R&B with today’s fresh hip-hop, pop, and latin styles, proving to be a force to be reckoned with.
Madi Diaz, S.G. Goodman, Joy Oladokun Release Updated Patty Griffin Cover ‘Be Careful’
“When Roe v. Wade was overturned this past summer, Patty Griffinʼs song ʻBe Carefulʼ slipped into my subconscious,” singer-songwriter Madi Diaz explained of her latest release in a statement. Diaz shares an updated cover of Patty Griffinʼs 2002 classic, “Be Careful.” She enlists fellow singer-songwriters Joy...
Introducing the 2023 American Songwriter Lyric Contest Judges
The judges for the 2023 American Songwriter Lyric Contest have been announced, and this year’s panel includes some of the best award-winning songwriters and industry champions of songwriting around. Read about our panel of industry titans below. Pam Sheyne (Artist/Songwriter) Pam Sheyne is a multi-platinum selling songwriter, vocal producer,...
The FADER
Fever Ray announces new album, shares “Carbon Dioxide”
Fever Ray has announced their third studio album, Radical Romantics, due out March 10 on Mute. The Karin Dreijer-led project will be the first new Fever Ray album in over five years, following their self-titled 2009 record and their 2017 sophomore LP, Plunge. Collaborators on the project will include Nine...
David Crosby Shares “Guinnevere” from Solo Live Album
David Crosby continues to share tracks from his first solo live album, David Crosby & The Lighthouse Band Live at the Capitol Theatre, with one of his signature hits, “Guinnevere.”. The track transports the listener into Crosby’s live show at the Capitol Theatre in December 2018. During the set,...
Lizzo Is Always ‘Chasing the Music‘ in Trailer for New Doc ‘Love, Lizzo’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Lizzo offers an in-depth look at her remarkable rise to pop superstardom and her creative process in the new trailer for the upcoming documentary, Love, Lizzo, premiering Nov. 24 on HBO Max. In the first moments of the clip, Lizzo states the one constant in her career and life: “I’m always chasing the music.” That was certainly true when she was growing up, though she goes on to admit — amidst archival footage of her younger days — that it...
todaynftnews.com
The Voice officially enters the Decentraland Metaverse Music Festival
The Voice is participating in the Decentraland Metaverse Music Festival. The event will be hosted from November 10 to 13. Coaches including Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, John Legend and Gwen Stefani will feature in the festival. The Voice has made its way into the Decentraland Metaverse Music Festival. The festukku...
Lane Webber, Daniel Gravelle, June Laporte, Jordan Dawson & Hallea Jones Join Cast Of Toronto Indie Music Scene Feature ‘We Forgot To Break Up’
EXCLUSIVE: Rising Canadian talents Lane Webber Daniel Gravelle, June Laporte, Jordan Dawson and Hallea Jones have joined the cast of queer, indie music feature We Forgot To Break Up. The film expands on the award-winning TIFF 2017 short film of the same name in which a young man meets up...
Stereogum
Georgia Maq – “Samson” (Regina Spektor Cover)
Camp Cope leader Georgia Maq has announced a new EP, Live At Sydney Opera House, which was recorded during a performance in the Utzon Room at … you guessed it, the Sydney Opera House. The EP contains her singing a cover of Regina Spektor’s “Samson,” a track first included on her 2002 album Songs and then redone for 2006’s Begin To Hope.
