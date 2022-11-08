Sonic Symbolism, Björk’s new retrospective podcast, draws its title from the term she uses to describe her album covers: “homemade tarot cards” that depict the exact temperament of her music at the time it was created. From Debut’s simple, sepia-toned portrait to Fossora’s mushroom-blooming tableau, all of her album art has been driven by a precise combination of impulse, instinct, and sharp intention. Those forces have always been central to the Icelandic experimental pop artist’s career, from her time in the punk groups Kukl and the Sugarcubes to her boundary-shifting art-pop in the decades since. With Sonic Symbolism, she breaks down that history in meticulous detail and with characteristically elliptical charm, offering listeners a surprisingly intimate glimpse into her life and art.

8 HOURS AGO