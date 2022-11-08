ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nations No. 2 recruit to visit Auburn this weekened

By JD McCarthy
 3 days ago
Auburn will have a chance to impress one of the top recruits in the country Saturday.

Five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith announced that he will be visiting Auburn this weekend for their game against the Texas A&M Aggies.

He is ranked as the No. 2 overall player and No. 1 wide receiver in the 2024 recruiting class according to the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 1 player from Florida.

The five-star recruit is from Hollywood, Florida, and has had a great start to his junior season for Chaminade-Madonna Prep. In nine games he has caught 38 passes for 720 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Smith is a good route runner and excels at making contested catches due to his size and body control.

