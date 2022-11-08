Read full article on original website
Victorian Streetwalk returns to Saratoga Springs
Next month, Saratoga Springs is putting on a special annual event across Broadway. The Victorian Streetwalk Weekend is set to decorate the streets for the 36th year.
End of an Era
SARATOGA SPRINGS —Local Socialite, Philanthropist and Fashion Icon, Michele Riggi is moving (literally) on to the next phase of her life. With the recent announcement of sale of her longtime home on North Broadway, the Palazzo Riggi, Michele will be relocating soon. “I’m embarking on a new life...I sold my Saratoga home yesterday!” Riggi stated.
The McKrells To Play Hudson Valley Community College, Nov. 17
TROY – Perennial local favorites The McKrells bring Celtic-infused bluegrass music to a live concert at noon on Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Bulmer Telecommunications Center Auditorium on the Hudson Valley Community College campus inTroy. The hour-long event, the third of a four-part concert series, is open free to the public; no reservations or tickets are required to attend.
Today’s Top Tips for Live Music (Nov. 10, 2022)
Jessica Audiffred / Hazeyy / Payload / Humanoid @ Empire Underground, Albany. (8:00) For additional listings, see our Calendar. Is there a gig (original music) missing? Email us at [email protected]. Mike Stampalia is a part time music critic and historian, and has been an active supporter of the local...
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Nov. 11-13
The weekend is almost here! From music to races to Saratoga Comic Con, there are quite a few things happening on November 11, 12, and 13.
‘Tis the Season for the Nutcracker
There are few things more quintessentially “Christmas” than The Nutcracker. The ballet, dating back to the 19th century and scored by Tchaikovsky, has evolved into a December ritual no less omnipresent than A Christmas Story on TBS, or National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, well, everywhere else. And for...
Naturally 7 Bring Their Vocal Play to Troy Music Hall, Nov. 17
TROY – Bringing an eclectic style of a cappella to Troy Music Hall on Nov. 17 is the renowned New York City group, Naturally 7! Blending soul, rap, rock, and more into their sounds — all of which are created with zero instruments — Naturally 7 delivers a cappella performances like no one else.
Cage Wars returning to Rivers Casino in January
After a sold-out Cage Wars event on November 4, Rivers Casino & Resort has announced its next mixed martial arts showdown. Cage Wars 55 is set for January 20, 2023, at the Rivers Event Center.
Holy Names Traveling Art Show Makes Local Rounds
ALBANY – In September, Academy of The Holy Names announced the launch of its annual Traveling Art Show. Under the direction of Art Teacher, Dana Sela, and Director of Enrollment Management, Wendy Diefendorf, the show includes exhibits of student art and showings at a variety of local organizations and businesses.
SLOC’s First Date Worth a Second Outing
SCHENECTADY – At some point, we have all gone on that dreaded “first date.” Some, perhaps, the even more scary “blind date.” Austin Winsberg’s book, with music and lyrics by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner, sets the stage for that comically scary blind first date. Currently at the Schenectady Light Opera Company, First Date A Musical Comedy is a delightful look into the minds, quite literally, of Aaron (Jacob James) and Casey (Emily Mitzen). Aaron is a geeky, somewhat nerdy nebbish while Casey is a leather-jacketed, tattooed rabble-rouser. On paper, the two should have nothing at all in common. The date is arranged by Casey’s brother-in-law, who works with Aaron.
New mural presented in Troy on Thursday
A mural for the Façade of Troy Area United Ministries (TAUM) will be presented on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
One Popular Albany Coffee Bar Is Putting A Third Location In Troy
Too many restaurants and cafes across the Capital Region have been forced to shutter in 2022. The economic downturn from COVID has morphed into inflation and supply chain issues that put many in the food-service industry in a difficult place. Amid the constant wave of closings, its worth celebrating when a new restaurant opens its doors.
Glens Falls Christmas fest returning with new name
As warm temperatures gradually lose the fight against the cold, winter - and the holidays - draw near. In Glens Falls, that means it's almost time for the return of Christkindlmarkt, and a lot of holiday fun for the community.
Where to get a meal for under $10 in the Capital Region
Do you ever want to go out to eat but don’t want to spend too much money? Whether you're looking for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, you have a few options that won't break the bank.
Where to get bubble tea in the Capital Region
Bubble tea has been becoming more popular throughout the United States over the past several years. The tea-based drink originated in Taiwan in the early 1980s and usually has chewy tapioca balls called boba in it.
Ketchup with the Wienermobile in Albany this week
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is rolling into town this week! Find out how you can relish the opportunity to see the iconic vehicle in person. Find the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile at the following events this week: November 9: Captains Basket Stuffing, 10 a.m. to noon, 800 NY-146, Clifton Park Red Cross […]
Post 701 host Amsterdam Veterans Parade
The City of Amsterdam and the Amsterdam Tourism, Marketing & Recreation Department presents the City of Amsterdam Veterans Day Parade. The parade is hosted by Post 701 on Friday, November 11 beginning at 10 a.m.
Candy Cane Lane popping up in Queensbury
Next month in the town of Queensbury, the candy canes shall rise. The annual Candy Cane Lane drive-through holiday celebration returns to the town offices this December.
Legenadary Saratoga Springs Restaurant And Hotel Will Close In 2023
A Spa City mainstay will be closing for good in the New Year. Saratoga Springs is not only a great place to live, but a destination city for so many when it comes to arts, entertainment, and great food. It is also a prime destination to get married with a myriad number of great venues to tie the knot. One of those venues that has hosted that special day for so many, not to mention so many great meals for diners over the years, will be shutting down soon.
Three Albany veterans chosen to receive donated cars
Three military veterans from Albany will receive keys to a new vehicle through Progressive's Key to Progress campaign.
