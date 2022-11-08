SCHENECTADY – At some point, we have all gone on that dreaded “first date.” Some, perhaps, the even more scary “blind date.” Austin Winsberg’s book, with music and lyrics by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner, sets the stage for that comically scary blind first date. Currently at the Schenectady Light Opera Company, First Date A Musical Comedy is a delightful look into the minds, quite literally, of Aaron (Jacob James) and Casey (Emily Mitzen). Aaron is a geeky, somewhat nerdy nebbish while Casey is a leather-jacketed, tattooed rabble-rouser. On paper, the two should have nothing at all in common. The date is arranged by Casey’s brother-in-law, who works with Aaron.

SCHENECTADY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO