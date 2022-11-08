ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

saratogatodaynewspaper.com

End of an Era

SARATOGA SPRINGS —Local Socialite, Philanthropist and Fashion Icon, Michele Riggi is moving (literally) on to the next phase of her life. With the recent announcement of sale of her longtime home on North Broadway, the Palazzo Riggi, Michele will be relocating soon. “I’m embarking on a new life...I sold my Saratoga home yesterday!” Riggi stated.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
nippertown.com

The McKrells To Play Hudson Valley Community College, Nov. 17

TROY – Perennial local favorites The McKrells bring Celtic-infused bluegrass music to a live concert at noon on Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Bulmer Telecommunications Center Auditorium on the Hudson Valley Community College campus inTroy. The hour-long event, the third of a four-part concert series, is open free to the public; no reservations or tickets are required to attend.
TROY, NY
nippertown.com

Today’s Top Tips for Live Music (Nov. 10, 2022)

Jessica Audiffred / Hazeyy / Payload / Humanoid @ Empire Underground, Albany. (8:00) For additional listings, see our Calendar. Is there a gig (original music) missing? Email us at [email protected]. Mike Stampalia is a part time music critic and historian, and has been an active supporter of the local...
ALBANY, NY
nippertown.com

‘Tis the Season for the Nutcracker

There are few things more quintessentially “Christmas” than The Nutcracker. The ballet, dating back to the 19th century and scored by Tchaikovsky, has evolved into a December ritual no less omnipresent than A Christmas Story on TBS, or National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, well, everywhere else. And for...
GLENS FALLS, NY
nippertown.com

Naturally 7 Bring Their Vocal Play to Troy Music Hall, Nov. 17

TROY – Bringing an eclectic style of a cappella to Troy Music Hall on Nov. 17 is the renowned New York City group, Naturally 7! Blending soul, rap, rock, and more into their sounds — all of which are created with zero instruments — Naturally 7 delivers a cappella performances like no one else.
TROY, NY
nippertown.com

Holy Names Traveling Art Show Makes Local Rounds

ALBANY – In September, Academy of The Holy Names announced the launch of its annual Traveling Art Show. Under the direction of Art Teacher, Dana Sela, and Director of Enrollment Management, Wendy Diefendorf, the show includes exhibits of student art and showings at a variety of local organizations and businesses.
ALBANY, NY
nippertown.com

SLOC’s First Date Worth a Second Outing

SCHENECTADY – At some point, we have all gone on that dreaded “first date.” Some, perhaps, the even more scary “blind date.” Austin Winsberg’s book, with music and lyrics by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner, sets the stage for that comically scary blind first date. Currently at the Schenectady Light Opera Company, First Date A Musical Comedy is a delightful look into the minds, quite literally, of Aaron (Jacob James) and Casey (Emily Mitzen). Aaron is a geeky, somewhat nerdy nebbish while Casey is a leather-jacketed, tattooed rabble-rouser. On paper, the two should have nothing at all in common. The date is arranged by Casey’s brother-in-law, who works with Aaron.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Hot 99.1

One Popular Albany Coffee Bar Is Putting A Third Location In Troy

Too many restaurants and cafes across the Capital Region have been forced to shutter in 2022. The economic downturn from COVID has morphed into inflation and supply chain issues that put many in the food-service industry in a difficult place. Amid the constant wave of closings, its worth celebrating when a new restaurant opens its doors.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Ketchup with the Wienermobile in Albany this week

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is rolling into town this week! Find out how you can relish the opportunity to see the iconic vehicle in person. Find the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile at the following events this week: November 9: Captains Basket Stuffing, 10 a.m. to noon, 800 NY-146, Clifton Park Red Cross […]
ALBANY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Legenadary Saratoga Springs Restaurant And Hotel Will Close In 2023

A Spa City mainstay will be closing for good in the New Year. Saratoga Springs is not only a great place to live, but a destination city for so many when it comes to arts, entertainment, and great food. It is also a prime destination to get married with a myriad number of great venues to tie the knot. One of those venues that has hosted that special day for so many, not to mention so many great meals for diners over the years, will be shutting down soon.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

