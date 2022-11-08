Over a decade has passed since my mother and I have been in the same room together. The last time that I saw her was when she was visiting me and an ex-boyfriend. Throughout her visit, we fed her numerous meals, some of which consisted of salmon and filet mignon. When she left, the last thing that she said to me (and the last words I have ever heard from her in person) was that she had been “starving” her entire visit.

4 DAYS AGO