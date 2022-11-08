Read full article on original website
Why a Narcissist Stops Talking to You
There are many reasons people may stop talking to someone. The reasons could vary from lack of respect to a basic lack of similar interest. There are a variety of reasons. For me to cut someone completely out of my life, they have to do something pretty serious. Other than your local troll on other writing platforms, pushing me to that point is challenging.
Identifying the Signs of Narcissistic Abuse
Abused Womanby Darlene Lancer (Affiliate links benefit author if a puchase is made) Narcissists don't really love themselves. Actually, they're driven by shame. It's the idealized image of themselves, which they convince themselves they embody, that they admire. But deep down, narcissists feel the gap between the façade they show the world and their shame-based self. They work hard to avoid feeling that shame. This gap is true for other codependents, as well, but a narcissist uses destructive defense mechanisms that damage relationships and their loved ones' self-esteem.
Opinion: Gaslighting Phrases Manipulators Use Against Their Victims
Information in this article is based on opinion, personal experience, and medical websites, which are cited within the story. Fire Photo and Silhouette Photo by Unknown Authors are licensed under CC BY.
Opinion: There Are Signals When A Partner Loves Unconditionally
A few weeks ago I was going through some personal pain in my life and overreacted to something silly. Afterward, I felt embarrassed to have acted that way in front of my partner. I wondered to myself, why would he want to spend his life with me if I had these kinds of moments?
Opinion: Narcissists Are Prone To Abusing Their Victims
A few years ago I was in a serious relationship with a narcissist. Over the duration of my time with him he ended up being both physical and emotionally abusive. I have spent the following years researching narcissism. One topic that I’ve been researching lately is whether or not narcissists are more likely to be abusive.
The Harsh Reality of Narcissists Abuse
Actually, it’s kind of weird what happens. I’m not 100% sure I was with a Narcissist, but I’m pretty sure. I was with something similar or strong traits because there is no other way to explain it. And the longer you are away, you will gain more clarity. But in the beginning, you will second guess every ounce of reality to justify their abusive behavior.
Opinion: A Narcissist Will Not Let A Breakup Go Smoothly
Breaking up is never easy… but have you tried breaking up with a narcissist?. The ultimate end game for someone withnarcissistic personality disorder is trying to protect their fragile ego. They will do everything they can to come out on top, and having someone end things before them will trigger their hidden feelings of abandonment and insecurity.
Opinion: People Attract Toxic Relationships For Underlying Reasons
Narcissists, sociopaths, emotionally and physically abusive partners… over and over again you keep ending up in toxic relationships. But why? Why can’t you seem to learn your lesson? Why do you attract such toxic partners?
Opinion: Dating Someone With Empathy Deficit Disorder Is Difficult
EDD (Empathy Deficit Disorder) can exist solely on its own because a person simply does not feel or possess empathy. However, it is very commonly associated with narcissists because they possess similar traits.
Opinion: How Does A Relationship Feel Without Empathy?
Several years ago I was in a relationship with someone who had absolutely no empathy. I would talk to him about my feelings and would receive absolutely no response. I would hug him and he would half-heartedly hug me back and it felt completely empty.
Dealing With Narcissists: How to S.L.A.Y. Any Dispute
Have you ever been in a negotiation, a relationship, or a business partnership and realized that the other person had absolutely no consideration for your needs and lashed out at the slightest inconvenience?. You may have been dealing with a narcissist. Narcissists are people who have an inflated sense of...
Michigan Daily
The dark side of hookup culture for women
As college students, many of us have experienced or are familiar with hookup culture. Hookup culture is based on sexual intimacy paired with outward rejection of any emotional connection to accompany that physical relationship. The prevalence of this culture for college students can be attributed to the ease of dating apps, the availability of contraceptives and the freedoms that college and young adult life offer.
psychologytoday.com
Are You a Victim of Narcissistic Triangulation?
Triangulation is a manipulative technique where one or both people in a conflict pull a third person into the dynamic to ease the tension. Triangulation can cause you to experience many of the same consequences as other forms of emotional abuse, such as feeling unstable and insecure. To pull yourself...
Opinion: Toxic People Target Victims With Weak Boundaries
Growing up, I had absolutely no boundaries in place. Anyone who came into my life was welcomed with open arms, and many amazing people entered through those imaginary doors. Along with the good, many toxic people entered through those doors as well because you will inevitably get some bad apples when you let everyone in.
Opinion: A Combination of Narcissism and Sexism is Extremely Dangerous
Years ago I was in a relationship with a man who had a narcissistic personality disorder. Numerous traumatic events were connected to the psychological abuse that I endured and for a long time, I couldn’t understand why he treated me the way that he did.
Reasons why Relationship Fails
There are many reasons why relationships fail. It’s important to understand why the relationship failed so that you can learn from your mistakes. 1. Lack of communication: If you and your partner don’t talk to each other about your needs and feelings, the relationship will eventually fall apart. Whether the problem is that one person isn’t listening or doesn’t understand what the other is saying, or that both people are too busy or tense to fully enjoy each other’s company, dysfunctional communication can lead to a breakdown in trust and intimacy.
Opinion: Healing The Mother Wound Requires Accepting Hard Truths
Over a decade has passed since my mother and I have been in the same room together. The last time that I saw her was when she was visiting me and an ex-boyfriend. Throughout her visit, we fed her numerous meals, some of which consisted of salmon and filet mignon. When she left, the last thing that she said to me (and the last words I have ever heard from her in person) was that she had been “starving” her entire visit.
psychologytoday.com
How to Respond When Your Adult Child Says Hurtful Things
Adult children who are hurting often take their angst out on their parents. Being a voice of reason is the best gift you can give when your adult child is struggling. Don't forget to encourage your adult child when they speak and act in more reasonable ways. Melanie could not...
Opinion: Little White Lies Can Destroy An Otherwise Healthy Relationship
White lies have become acceptable in our society as a way to shield our loved ones from a supposedly "painful" truth. The issue with “little white lies” is that it’s easy to start withholding information until it starts to snowball into full-on blatant lying.
