Here's how Auburn's loss to Mississippi State affects their ESPN FPI ranking

By Taylor Jones
 5 days ago
For the second week in a row, the Auburn Tigers remain at No. 49 in the latest ESPN Football Power Index rankings despite suffering a loss.

The Tigers make no movement in the latest ESPN FPI ranking and remain No. 11 in SEC rankings following the loss to Mississippi State. The win over Auburn has dropped Mississippi State two spots to No. 19 overall and is sixth-best in the SEC.

Auburn’s next opponent, the Texas A&M Aggies, suffered a massive drop after their 41-24 loss to Florida at Kyle Field last Saturday. Texas A&M now ranks No. 41, which is a 14-spot decrease from one week ago.

Both Texas A&M and Auburn will enter Saturday’s game with identical 3-6 overall records, both are 1-5 in the SEC, and have both lost five straight games. According to the ESPN FPI, Auburn has a 51% chance to win the game on Saturday.

Here is a look how Auburn stacks up with the rest of the country according to this week’s FPI rankings.

