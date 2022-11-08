Justin McDevitt is the assistant regional director for alumni and reentry services with Notre Dame Programs for Education in Prison (NDPEP) at the Center for Social Concerns. Receiving his M.A. in political science from the University of Notre Dame in 2014 (he’s currently working towards his Ph.D) and his J.D. from Loyola University Chicago in 2012, McDevitt has taught courses at Notre Dame, Holy Cross College and Westville Correctional Facility in race and politics, global migration, pandemics and society, Christian-Muslim relations and more. He is also the former rector of Stanford Hall, which he considers “the best job in the world.”

