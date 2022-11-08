Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
BCH Earns Accreditation from National Financial Accountability OrganizationBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
Top Industry Experts Presenting at Free Business and Economic OutlookBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Gary, Indiana Has Over 13,000 Abandoned Buildings
These photos and videos of a rotting Gary, Indiana will blow your mind. I remember hearing a joke about Gary, Indiana many times in the 90s that went like this, "if you sleeping in a car that's driving through Gary, the smell will wake you up." The smell came from the steel mills.
WIBC.com
Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway in Northwest Indiana
NORTHWEST INDIANA — The Allen Law Group and Food Bank of Northwest Indiana are working together to provide people in need with Thanksgiving meals. The Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway will be next Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. The details about each day are listed below:. Date – Thursday, November 17th.
panoramanow.com
Lakeshore Manor Breaks Ground in East Chicago Indiana
On Thursday, October 27th the East Chicago Housing Authority held a Groundbreaking Ceremony for the $40 Million Lakeshore Manor Senior Housing Development along Main and Guthrie that will replace the aging John B. Nicosia Senior Housing high rises. In place of the nine-story building that dominated the Indiana Harbor landscape...
laportecounty.life
Lake County Parks and Recreation honors county heroes with annual Veterans Day service
Veterans Day is more than just a day of remembrance. Veterans Day encourages people to support and honor veterans throughout their daily lives. On Saturday, November 5, Lake County Parks and Recreation held a Veterans Day service at Stoney Run Park to honor the county’s veterans and urge the community to serve those who have served them.
abc57.com
South Bend expands eligibility and launches 2023 Cohort applications for Upskill SB program
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Applications have been reopened for its workforce development program Upskill SB by South Bend, which targets recent graduates and jobseekers to earn industry-accredited certifications. By covering certification costs and offering a variety of training options, the program will contribute to the development and retention of talent. Residents...
nd.edu
Just a Thought: Justin McDevitt
Justin McDevitt is the assistant regional director for alumni and reentry services with Notre Dame Programs for Education in Prison (NDPEP) at the Center for Social Concerns. Receiving his M.A. in political science from the University of Notre Dame in 2014 (he’s currently working towards his Ph.D) and his J.D. from Loyola University Chicago in 2012, McDevitt has taught courses at Notre Dame, Holy Cross College and Westville Correctional Facility in race and politics, global migration, pandemics and society, Christian-Muslim relations and more. He is also the former rector of Stanford Hall, which he considers “the best job in the world.”
panoramanow.com
Frank Mrvan Wins Congressional Race Over Newcomer Jennifer Ruth Green
Although newcomer Jennifer Ruth Green won in Porter County and also LaPorte County, Frank Mrvan’s long history of service in Lake County tipped him over the top, serving as North Township Trustee for 16 years, and leaving that position to run for office as Representative in 2021. Lake County had a higher voter turnout of 36.85%.
WGNtv.com
Thursday cold front brings coldest air of the season
–A gorgeous and mild late autumn day Wed saw the temp hit 70 in Chicago—-a reading 18-deg ABOVE NORMAL. –November 2022 is off to a warm start—currently running 11.1-deg warmer than a year ago and 10-deg above normal. Today’s average temp was the 13th in a row to average ABOVE NORMAL. And EVERY DAY this month—each of the opening 9 days—has posted a temp surplus.
panoramanow.com
Lake County Election: Beck vs. Olthoff – War of the Roses
It was a very close race between incumbent Indiana State Representative Lake County’s District 19 between Julie Olthoff and challenger former District 19 State Representative, Lisa Beck. As votes are continuing to be counted according to Ballotpedia Ms. Olthoff won by over 1225 votes. It seems these two wonderful ladies have been battling for that seat for years. Let’s go dig up some history.
beefmagazine.com
Bion breaks ground in Indiana
Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a developer of advanced livestock waste treatment technology that dramatically reduces environmental impacts and recovers valuable resources, announced it has broken ground on a small commercial-scale Gen3Tech facility that will be located near Fair Oaks, Indiana. Bion expects building construction to be completed by December 15, 2022, with waste processing equipment delivered by mid-January.
laportecounty.life
Caregiver Gabbi Sexton honored at Northwest Health – La Porte
Northwest Health – La Porte recently honored Gabbi Sexton, RN, with the Daisy Award for exceptional nursing. Sexton, a maternity department nurse, was nominated by a patient who was admitted to Northwest Health for the delivery of her first child. She wrote that the absolute compassion and kindness that Gabbi had shown her during her stay was simply unmatched and that Gabbi made her feel that she truly cared about her well-being and safety.
Chesterton Middle School teacher killed in Portage 6-vehicle crash
A teacher at Chesterton Middle School was killed in a car crash Tuesday afternoon, Portage police said.
laportecounty.life
Currie Motors Ford of Valpo F150 Black Ops Test Drive with GreatNews.Life
GreatNews.Life Founder Chris Mahlmann teamed up with Currie Motors Ford of Valpo Salesman Cary Green to test drive the F150 Black Ops! Check out all the great features the truck has to offer, and be sure to stop by the dealership to schedule a test drive of your own today.
Brilliantly Black Spotlight - Transparent Progression LLC
laportecounty.life
St. Mary Medical Center first in Northwest Indiana to offer groundbreaking TCAR procedure to treat carotid artery disease
HOBART | St. Mary Medical Center is the first hospital in Northwest Indiana to treat carotid artery disease and reduce the risk of future strokes using an innovative procedure called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR). TCAR is a clinically proven and minimally invasive approach for patients who need carotid artery treatment.
panoramanow.com
Successful Thriller Dance Held by Mother Diva in Gary Indiana
Last weekend Thriller Dance 2300 (Founder & Executive Director Valencia “Mother Diva’ Dantzler ) a non profit organization which provides resources for Gary Indiana families continuing the legacy of Michael J. Jackson and StageCoach Productions (President/CEO Veteran, Cowboy & Buffalo Soldier Tommy O. Penson Jr.) a non profit organization which provides mentorship for at risk youth teaching them horseback riding and resources for Homeless Veterans, teamed up to produce the 1st Annual Halloween Eve Community Giveback Street Brunch in front of 2300 Jackson st. Michael Jackson’s childhood home.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
South Shore Line to adjust schedule next week, as Double Track busing continues
Schedule changes are coming to the South Shore Line, starting Tuesday, November 15. The "temporary modified schedule" lengthens trip times for most services east of Gary, as busing continues between Gary Metro Center and Carroll Avenue. But there will be an added step for those using the Beverly Shores or...
Raising Cane’s sues Northwest Indiana shopping center after being told it can’t sell chicken fingers
HOBART, Ind. — Raising Cane’s, a restaurant famously known for exclusively selling chicken fingers, is suing a Northwest Indiana shopping center after being told — eight months and over a million dollars in construction later — that it would be prohibited from selling chicken fingers due to a long-standing, undisclosed deal with McDonald’s. A lawsuit […]
WNDU
Former pro basketball player arrested for robbery in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A former professional basketball player was arrested by Goshen police on several robbery-related charges while at a local gas station early Tuesday morning. Our reporting partners at The Goshen News say Donté Greene, 34, of Waldorf, Md., was arrested on charges of robbery, intimidation and interfering...
