Savings-conscious shoppers know that dollar stores often serve up the best deals on everyday household items. And coming this Thanksgiving, one of the nation’s biggest variety stores will be offering up savings when many of its competitors will be closed .

Although most major American retail stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day to give shoppers and workers time to spend with their families, a few have already announced plans to remain open. Among them is Dollar General, which will be open for business on Thursday, Nov. 24, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. in-store and online. Dollar General will also feature special Thanksgiving Deal Days throughout the November long weekend.

But it’s Dollar General’s Thanksgiving One Day bargains that will attract intrepid shoppers. Instant savings of $15 can be had on a Toastmaster slow cooker or air fryer, $10 can net you three 12-packs of cans of pop (Dr. Pepper, 7 Up, Canada Dry, A&W, Sunkist, etc.) and if you’re feeling festive, you can get 50% off artificial Christmas trees, lights, toppers, tree skirts and ornaments.

From Nov. 24-26, the store is slashing 75% off an assortment of buy one, get one children’s toys, 50% off a Moto E Android cell phone, 20% off Nokia C100 and AT&T phones, 20% off a wide variety of multi-pack retail gift cards, plus loads of savings on food and sundries. Using DG Digital Coupons on some products will lower prices even further.

Thanksgiving attracts last-minute shoppers looking for a missing meal ingredient or festive decorations. While drug stores and pharmacies often remain open on Thanksgiving to cater to these customers, some might have reduced holiday hours. Other stores that will be open on Nov. 24 are Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops, Michaels, Old Navy, Sears, Whole Foods and Dollar General’s biggest competitor, Family Dollar.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Dollar General Thanksgiving Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up Just Before Black Friday