The delay in Monday's Powerball drawing was Minnesota's fault

By BringMeTheNews
 3 days ago
The Monday night Powerball drawing was delayed because of Minnesota.

The numbers were drawn Tuesday after a nearly 10-hour delay to determine if anyone had won the $2.04 billion prize. The numbers drawn were 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the Powerball was 10.

Later Tuesday afternoon, a winning jackpot ticket was announced in California.

The Minnesota Lottery confirmed the state's sales verification system caused a "processing delay."

A state lottery spokesperson provided the following statement to Bring Me The News:

"After unprecedented lottery interest, Minnesota's sales verification system caused a processing delay on Monday, Nov. 7. The delay was necessary to confirm the Powerball drawing could be conducted securely and accurately. At no time was the integrity of the process compromised."

The jackpot grew to $1.9 billion this weekend, with no jackpot winners declared. However, three Minnesotans won $50,000 each.

According to the Associated Press, only four previous Powerball jackpots have topped $1 billion but none of them were close to the current prize.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect a winning ticket was redeemed in California.

Minneapolis, MN
