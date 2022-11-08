Read full article on original website
Great news for families near Lincoln Park in Duluth as another improvement to the area is about to get underway. The City of Duluth Parks and Recreation division announced this week that construction will begin on Monday, November 14 on the Lincoln Park Improvement Project, starting with removal of the current playground equipment to make way for new and improved recreation facilities to be added starting in spring 2023.
Downtown Duluth Seeks Trolley Riders For Christmas City Of The North Parade
It's perhaps the biggest event of the holiday season in the Northland. Since 1958, the Christmas City of the North Parade has ushered in the holiday season in the Twin Ports - with it's festive route through downtown Duluth. The 64th annual Christmas City of the North Parade will happen...
Duluth’s Natural Surface Trails Closed During Annual Freeze/Thaw Cycle
After an unseasonably warm start to last week, this week ended with a return to reality with freezing rain and snow. It's a reminder that winter is indeed coming and that transition also means outdoor enthusiasts will have to temporarily refrain from using some of Duluth's trails. The City of...
Black Woods In Duluth Announces The Return Of Bruce The Mascot
He's back! But he's not the same man he was a month ago. Black Woods Grill and Bar on the Lake has announced the return of Bruce - the beloved mascot who had stood guard at the front entry way of the restaurant on London Road since it first opened up. The popular restaurant took to their Facebook page to make the announcement that the mascot had returned from his "vacation".
TODAY Names Duluth One Of The Best Christmas Towns
Duluth is finally getting the credit we deserve! While winters may be long and cold here, we still have a lot to offer and that was put on national display with a new study that came out on Thursday (November 10th). Other areas nearby have gotten some recognition lately, including...
Fall Farmer’s Market Headed To Lincoln Park Thanksgiving
Miss the markets of summer? You're in luck because a fall farmer's market is headed to the Duluth area just before Thanksgiving. This is one of many fun fall events coming to the Northland (or should we say fall / winter). One great example of this is the annual 5K that takes place on Thanksgiving. The Gobble Gallop takes place in downtown Duluth once the holiday rolls around every year.
Were You Aware Of This ‘Snow Removal Code’ That Duluth Residents Must Follow?
As messy, winter-like weather approaches parts of the Northland this week, I guess it's time to officially transition into "winter mode'. This means preparing your vehicle while also having hats, gloves, boots and your winter jacket ready. If you're a Duluth resident, that also means brushing up on the Snow...
Duluth Hiker Comes Across Buck Chasing Doe In Rut And Things Get Scary
I saw this video posted from last weekend where a man has a close call with an 8-point buck. According to his description, he was hiking near Enger Tower in Duluth when a doe came running by him just feet away. That's when a buck came up and started acting aggressively.
Annual Duluth Thanksgiving Buffet Brings Back On-Site Dining, But Turkey Shortage Forces Menu Change
The College of St. Scholastica and the DECC in Duluth are excited to announce that the annual Thanksgiving Day Buffet will once again be served at the DECC on Thursday, November 24 in the DECC Ballroom. Unlike the past two years when it was pick up or meal delivery only, individuals will be able to eat at the DECC like in years past.
Vote Now And Help Duluth’s Bentleyville Earn National Holiday Lights Honor
The Bentleyville "Tour Of Lights" will open for the 2022 season on Saturday, November 19, when Santa himself skydives into the popular attraction at 4:55 p.m. It's a great Northland holiday tradition and one that has earned national recognition. Even though they're not yet open to the public, USA TODAY...
National Weather Service Duluth Shares Photos From Ship Facing 9-10 Foot Waves
To say the weather across the Northland was nasty today would be an understatement. Strong winds and, at times, even stronger winds dominated our day. While conditions were stormy on shore, imagine being on Lake Superior facing the conditions we had Thursday afternoon. There were those who were out there, including the crew aboard the Joyce L. VanEnkevort Galen Witham. Not only where they out there, but they shared their experience with the National Weather Service in Duluth.
Body found in Aitkin County lake believed to be missing man
The body of missing Lucas Dudden is believed to have been found in an Aitkin County lake. The Carlton County Sheriff's Office says it believes that the body found in the waters of Rat Lake is that of Dudden. It followed an "extensive land and water search" for the 38-year-old...
Minnesota Man Found Drunk & Asleep Behind The Wheel In Courthouse Parking Lot
Don't drive drunk, find a sober ride home. That's the message from the Pine County Sheriff's Office after a man was recently arrested after being found asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle parked at the county courthouse. According to the Pine County Sheriff's Office, the man was found recently by a deputy on routine patrol last week.
Superior, Wisconsin Voters Support Marijuana Legalization In Landslide Approval
Can you imagine if a candidate running for a race won with 70% of the vote? That would be insane! They would call it a landslide victory. Why is it then that time and time again Wisconsin voters overwhelmingly approve legalization of marijuana and are ignored?. Cannabis, also known as...
The City Of Superior’s 2022 Holiday Tree Lighting Event Is Coming Up! Here’s What To Know
There are plenty of traditions that surround the holidays. Some of the bigger community events become things that families look forward to each year and plan their own celebrations around. One of those community events is the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony that happens in the City of Superior. Many have...
Northern Minnesota Election Results: Hauschild and Stauber win, Rob Ecklund behind by 37 votes
Race for MN Senate District 3: Hauschild beats Zupancich. Longtime Senator Tom Bakk decided to retire, leaving a big vacancy for the Northland in the Minnesota legislature. Senate District 3 covers portions of five different counties. Democrat Grant Hauschild, of Hermantown, will now represent District 3. He’s currently on the...
Lake Superior Zoo Introduces New Baby Goral
This is the cute content that we need as winter starts to creep up on us! The Lake Superior Zoo just announced the birth of a baby animal, expanding their already sweet pack of animals. Back in August, a baby monkey was born at the Lake Superior Zoo. The monkey...
Driver Hits Bear On Highway 2, Survives
VIRGINIA, Minn. — A driver hit a bear while traveling on Highway 2 on Thursday night, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The 43-year-old woman from Bemidji was in a 2015 Toyota Highlander heading east close to Itasca County Road 25. After hitting the bear, the SUV went outside...
Hermantown Native Rafe Carlson Drops New Song For Veterans Day
Hermantown native Rafe Carlson just released a brand new song and the meaning behind it is extra special. He debuted the song Friday (November 11th) in honor of Veterans Day and vets across the area. In case you didn't know, Rafe is an up-and-coming artist who has been splitting his...
Minnesota State Senate And House Election Results
Here are the election results so far for the Minnesota State Senates and House, as well as Duluth City Question. DFL: Grant Hauschild- 8,016 (48%) GOP: Andrea Zupancich- 8,748 (52%) State Senate District 7:. DFL: Ben DeNucci- 7,874 (44%) GOP: Robert Farnsworth- 9,619 (54%) State Senate District 8:. DFL: Jen...
