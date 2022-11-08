Read full article on original website
Kristin Baver talks The Art of The High Republic: “They treated it more like something that was going to be on the screen”
The last time we saw such a release, delving depe into the making of a project that wasn’t a film or a park, was The Secrets of Shadows of the Empire over 25 years ago, but that wasn’t a prestigeous Art of release and as The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic (Phase One) hits shelves around the world, author Kritsin Baver is interviewed over at her home site of StarWars.com about the book, the process and what readers can expect to find within the pages of this invaluable release.
Doug Chiang to receive the Genie Visionary Award 2023
Congratulations to the vice president and executive creative director of Lucasfilm Doug Chiang who will be in Paris on Wednesday 25th January attending the Paris Images Digital Summit where he will be awarded the Genie Visionary Award for 2023, ahead of giving a masterclass at the Center des arts d’Enghien-les-Bains.
Lucasfilm x Studio Ghibli?
Is this season 2 of Star Wars Visions? Is this someting entirely new, perhaps not related to Star Wars at all? Either way, the interest in this is going to be HUGE, and global so stay tuned. Audible Audiobook. Lydia Kang (Author) English (Publication Language) 04/04/2023 (Publication Date) - Random...
Inside The Studio ILMxLAB: Arina A
ILMxLAB give us an insight into the members of their stellar team with Arina A, VFX artist who worked on the superb Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge project. Where does VFX land in the development pipeline? How do you work with the other disciplines?. We step in almost at...
Is Shawn Levy eyeing up a Star Wars film?
In a very busy morning for potential movie and TV news, Deadline are reporting that Shawn Levy, he of Night at the Museum, Deadpool 3 and Stranger Things, is in talks to oversee a new Star Wars movie project. Deadline can reveal that Shawn Levy is in talks to come...
Making Tracks: Star Wars: Andor with Luke Hull, David Acord, Michael Wilkinson and T.J. Falls
Fantha Tracks were invited to sit in on two virtual roundtables with Production Designer Luke Hull, Costume Designer Michael Wilkinson, Skywalker Sounds David Acord and ILM’s T.J. Falls to discuss their work on Star Wars: Andor. Listen as Mark Newbold asks questions along with friends from Ahch-To Radio, Around the Galaxy, Blast Points, Jedi News, Skytalkers, Skywalking through Neverland, Star Wars Explained, Talking Bay 94, Tatooine Sons, That Gay Jedi and Triad of the Force on this special episode of Making Tracks.
New from Atomic Mass Games: Star Wars Shatterpoint
Seattle, WA – November 9, 2022 – Asmodee and Atomic Mass Games today announced Star Wars: Shatterpoint, a new miniatures skirmish game that will join its existing catalog of Star Wars miniature games. The Shatterpoint game is set to release in June 2023. The Star Wars: Shatterpoint game...
The Mandalorian: Season Three teaser and the cast tease new season
As is the way with entertainment before one thing finishes, the hype for the next one begins, and so as sure as the next Star Wars Celebration will be announced before we’re even boots on the ground in London next April, here are the stars of the third season of The Mandalorian as they tantalisingly delve into the themes and characters of the forthcoming eight episodes, landing in 2023.
Planet Leia Episode 12: They ARE the senate
Join Johanna Nybelius and Clair Henry as they return for the latest episode of Planet Leia, where they delve into Star Wars: Andor – the characters, the politics and all of the juicy plots points that are keeping fans coming back week after week. It’s tastier than a bowl of Syril Kaan’s breakfast cereal on episode 12 of Planet Leia.
Could Indiana Jones be whipcracking his way back to the small screen?
Three decades after his last adventures on the small screen, it appears Indiana Jones could be heading back as Variety report that Lucasfilm and Disney could be looking at an Indiana Jones TV series for Disney Plus. The Mouse House and Lucasfilm have specifically been bringing up the possibility of...
Adam Savage’s One Day Builds: Han Solo in Carbonite
Adam’s Han in Carbonite replica is due for a major overhaul and upgrade! To recover from running this year’s SiliCon, Adam carefully lowers his Han in Carbonite display and builds it a new frame. Then, with the help of visiting maker Todd Blatt and his Carbonite build kits, Adam machines some custom greeblie parts and assembles new side panels that make his Han display more accurate than ever before!
Willow’s World: Friendship and Heroism
Willow Ufgood returns in Willow, the new series on Disney Plus landing 30th November, following a screening of the first two episodes that Fantha Tracks shall be reporting from next week and Lucasfilm bring us Willow’s World, a four-part dip into the world of Willow. When Willow and his...
Comic Review: Star Wars: The High Republic (2022) #2
Jedi Knight Vildar Mac came searching for answers on the Pilgrim Moon, only to find a world divided. As arguments between Force believers rage in the street, Vildar and young Padawan Matthea Cathley investigate the disappearance of a piece of religious art in a near forgotten shrine. But a mysterious...
J.D. Dillard Star Wars project: “unfortunately no longer a thing”
While little was known about the film, it would appear that the J.D. Dillard Star Wars project is no longer going ahead, with the director explaining that while plenty of effort was expended on the project, it wasn’t meant to be. About “Star Wars,” he said that it was...
Dark Horse Comics: The High Republic Adventures returns
Coming our way in 2022 and 2023, new issues of The High Republic Adventures from Dark Horse, continuing the story of Phase 2 of The High Republic with mini series and one-shots. From New York Times bestselling author Daniel José Older comes the origin story of Jedi Sav Malágan....
A tale of two Mickey’s: Tough times lie ahead as Disney aims for a more “nimble company”
Disney Leaders- As we begin fiscal 2023, I want to communicate with you directly about the cost management efforts Christine McCarthy and I referenced on this week’s earnings call. These efforts will help us to both achieve the important goal of reaching profitability for Disney+ in fiscal 2024 and make us a more efficient and nimble company overall. This work is occurring against a backdrop of economic uncertainty that all companies and our industry are contending with.
DreamToys reveal their fantAT-ATstic top 12 UK toys for Christmas 2022
Via the team at Toyworld mag, the top 10 UK toys for Christmas 2022, as revealed by Dreamtoys and including the LEGO Star Wars Hoth AT-AT. LEGO: Lego: Star Wars: LEGO: Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+): Inquisitor Transport Scythe from Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi @ ForbiddenPlanet.com – UK and Worldwide Cult Entertainment Megastore.
