Missouri Army Veteran Vanished Two Days After His WeddingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
The historic neighborhood and streetcar suburb of Squier Park in mid-town Kansas City developed in the 1880sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
5 winter-friendly activities in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Before the Central Library of Kansas City found a home, other buildings were outgrown including the one built in 1897CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic Kansas City Water Department building constructed in 1904 is now office space and a breweryCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Here's what Chiefs expect of WR Kadarius Toney moving forward
The Kansas City Chiefs got a brief taste of their newest offensive weapon in the Week 9 win over the Tennessee Titans. They had a very specific plan for Toney in his first week with the team, but they’re now looking to build on that performance moving forward. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Chiefs HC Andy Reid was asked whether it was reasonable to expect his workload to increase week over week.
Colts owner Jim Irsay called Jeff Saturday before he fired Frank Reich
The timeline of how Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay hired Jeff Saturday is murky. In his first solo news conference since being named interim head coach, Saturday admitted that Irsay called the former Colts center and ESPN analyst twice on Sunday. The first call came during Indianapolis' Week 9 loss to the New England Patriots, though Saturday denies the two spoke about a job offer during that conversation, while the second call sometime late Sunday night before Irsay officially fired Frank Reich. That second call was the job offer, but Saturday didn't accept until he called Irsay back in the very early hours of Monday morning after consulting with his wife.
Chiefs are on NFL superstar’s mind and it’s a very good situation to be in
The Kansas City Chiefs have now emerged as a front-runner for every new superstar that hits free agency, or every star that demands a trade from their team. That’s what happens when you win a Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes as your quarterback. The most recent one is Odell...
5 keys to Las Vegas Raiders’ victory over Indianapolis Colts
The Las Vegas Raiders went into the 2022 NFL season hoping to compete for the AFC West with a loaded
Kansas City Royals announce roster moves
KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals today announced several roster moves to fill out their 40-man roster. Left-handed pitchers Jake Brentz and Angel Zerpa, along with infielder Adalberto Mondesi were reinstated from the 60-day Injured List. Kansas City also selected left-handed pitcher Richard Lovelady and infielder/outfielder Samad Taylor from Triple-A.
Chiefs-Jaguars prediction: Why (big picture) this KC test is similar to the last one
Here’s how KC Star Chiefs beat writer Jesse Newell sees the Chiefs-Jaguars game playing out.
10x Pro Bowler Joe Thomas says Jim Irsay hired ‘drinking buddy’ as Colts head coach
(WISH) — Former NFL player Joe Thomas does not appear to be a fan of the head coaching change made by Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, calling the situation “egregious.”. Thomas, an offensive tackle for the Cleveland Browns from 2007-17, made 10 Pro Bowls in 11 seasons. He’s...
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Jacksonville Jaguars
Nov 6, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
When Jim Irsay First Called Jeff Saturday About Being Colts Head Coach
Jim Irsay did not ultimately fire Frank Reich until Monday, but he was already making plans to replace him the day before. Irsay stunned pretty much everyone with his choice of Jeff Saturday as interim head coach, including Saturday himself. The former Colts center and ESPN analyst was not contacted about the job until Sunday.
Chiefs’ WR Mecole Hardman out vs. Jaguars on Sunday
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Browns trying to stay in the hunt for Deshaun Watson’s return
Quarterback Deshaun Watson will be able to return to practice with the 3-5 Browns and he is on track for full reinstatement November 28.
