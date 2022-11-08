Read full article on original website
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Pima Medical Institute dedicates lab to late employee
Pima Medical Institute’s flagship Tucson campus recently dedicated its Respiratory Therapy Simulation Lab to long-time employee Tammy Redasky, who died in 2020. In addition to her dedication to Pima Medical, she showed an unwavering dedication to her profession and the students whose lives she touched, according to staff. More...
arizona.edu
UArizona-military partnerships focus on space security, language instruction and more
The University of Arizona has a long history of partnering with the United States military. The 1885 Morrill Act, which established land-grant universities, required military training as part of the curriculum, and from 1896 to 1969, a two-year military training course was required for all male UArizona students. During World War II, 11,000 service members received training at the University of Arizona.
KOLD-TV
Veterans, Gold Star families offered lifetime pass to federal recreation sites
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Biden-Harris administration announced that starting on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, veterans of the U.S. Armed Services and Gold Star Families can obtain a free lifetime pass to more than 2,000 federal recreation sites spread out across more than 400 million acres of public lands, including National Forest, Bureau of Land Management, National Parks, Fish and Wildlife, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Bureau of Reclamation.
Tucson Bikes for Change to give out over 500 free bikes
Tucson Bikes for Change will be giving out more than 500 bicycles for children in need, before the start of El Tour de Tucson.
KOLD-TV
Best 23 Miles of Mexican Food Festival
ARIZONA’S HEART & SOL: Tucson woman spreading love to shelter cats, dogs. Teri Bambauer has been spreading the love to shelter cats and dogs for years.
arizona.edu
UArizona researchers awarded $3.5M to fight extreme heat
University of Arizona researchers have received $3.5 million from the U.S. Department of Energy to study the challenges that increasingly extreme weather pose to some of Arizona's largest cities. Their findings will help inform policy decisions that could make cities more resilient to climate change. The research is part of...
SignalsAZ
Tucson Subaru Pets of Pima Parade Returns
Tucson’s historic 4th Avenue will once again get furry, scaly, and feathery as pets of all types and sizes join their people for a one-of-kind celebration of Pima County’s animal companions on Feb. 19, 2023. In addition to hundreds of animals, the Tucson Subaru Pets of Pima Parade...
allsportstucson.com
Old Pueblo Abuelo: Stacy Iveson’s pending retirement causes us to take pause and appreciate those who helped clear our path
This is the 30th installment of “Old Pueblo Abuelo,” a thought on positive things happening in the Old Pueblo from a sometimes cranky and often times humorous grandfather actually born in Tucson and writing from my desk in Tucson, the Old Pueblo.…. The Old Pueblo is crisscrossed with...
Why we’re planning to leave Arizona to protect our transgender child
Tucson, with its heat and dryness that mitigate my chronic pain, proximity to the beaches of Mexico, diverse population, and year-round opportunities for hiking and mountain biking, is the perfect city to raise our two children. Yet, like many other families, my husband, Amit, and I plan to leave our dream home to protect our […] The post Why we’re planning to leave Arizona to protect our transgender child appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
KOLD-TV
Parents speak out after child lost at Craycroft Elementary
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s something no parent ever wants to hear. But, it was the news the Padilla family got. It happened on Monday, after a kindergartener was let out a wrong gate and able to walk home from school and left unaccounted for. Five-year-old Maddie...
How to Celebrate the Holidays in Tucson, Arizona
This holiday season, why not consider new ideas of how to celebrate? There are many fun ways to enjoy this season from spending time with loved ones to attending festive events. This is how you can celebrate the holidays in Tucson, Arizona. Read to the end to see a list of great Christmas movies to watch!
rdzphotographyblog.com
Tucson – November 2022 – Celtic Festival and Highland Games
On a very non Scottish weather like day, the contestants and participants brought out their best kilt for the Celtic Festival and Highland Games at Rillito Racetrack in Tucson. There were numerous tents celebrating all things Scottish and beyond. The highlight were of course the games.
azpm.org
Insects find a new home on Santa Cruz River
The new species were found near the Tangerine Rd portion of the Santa Cruz River. Conservation efforts and climate change have brought three new damselfly species to the Santa Cruz River. The new tenants include the Fiery-Eyed Dancer and two tropical species–the Cerulean Dancer and the Harkness’s Dancer. Freshwater biologist...
City of Tucson to re-open Section 8 housing waitlist Jan. 3
The city of Tucson has announced plans to re-open its Section 8 housing waitlist early in 2023, on Jan. 3.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona women’s basketball inks No. 2 recruiting class
When the dust settled, Arizona women’s basketball didn’t have the top-ranked recruiting class according to ESPN HoopGurlz. Being No. 2 isn’t bad, though. Head coach Adia Barnes and her staff put the finishing touches on the highest-rated class in program history by signing No. 8 Montaya Dew, No. 14 Breya Cunningham, and No. 21 Jada Williams on Wednesday. It’s the second straight top 10 class for the Wildcats, who had the No. 8 class last season even before signing No. 21 Paris Clark in April.
Owner of Valley retail stores sentenced for not reporting $9M in income, officials say
PHOENIX — The owner and operator of Arizona's BBB Fashion stores has been convicted of tax evasion after he underreported his income by more than $9 million. Sung Hwan Lee, 64, of Peoria recently pleaded guilty to tax evasion and was sentenced to two years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
MedicalXpress
Study explores links between antidiabetic meds, multiple sclerosis risk
For patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D), exposure to antihyperglycemic medications (A-HgMs) is associated with a decreased risk for developing multiple sclerosis (MS) in those who are younger than 45 years and an increased risk for developing MS in those who are older than 45 years, according to a study published online Oct. 21 in Heliyon.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Election officials explain why Arizona races have not been called, including 44,000 ‘late early ballots’
Several Arizona political races have yet to be called and it could take several more days, election officials said during a press conference Thursday, Nov. 9, to explain the holdup and what people can expect in the next few days. Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cázares-Kelly and Elections Director Constance Hargrove...
thisistucson.com
47 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Nov. 10-13 🎈🍺🎤
'Tis the weekend for festivals, it seems. Here's a look at what's happening this weekend: Dusk Music Festival returns, as does a festival in Marana offering tethered hot air balloon rides. You'll find a family festival near Vail, plus a fall festival hosted by the Santa Cruz River Farmers Market.
Tucson Veterans Day Parade: Downtown route and street closures
The Tucson Veterans Day Parade is returning this year for its 101st run, Friday, Nov. 11, after a two-year hiatus.
