tucsonlocalmedia.com

Pima Medical Institute dedicates lab to late employee

Pima Medical Institute’s flagship Tucson campus recently dedicated its Respiratory Therapy Simulation Lab to long-time employee Tammy Redasky, who died in 2020. In addition to her dedication to Pima Medical, she showed an unwavering dedication to her profession and the students whose lives she touched, according to staff. More...
arizona.edu

UArizona-military partnerships focus on space security, language instruction and more

The University of Arizona has a long history of partnering with the United States military. The 1885 Morrill Act, which established land-grant universities, required military training as part of the curriculum, and from 1896 to 1969, a two-year military training course was required for all male UArizona students. During World War II, 11,000 service members received training at the University of Arizona.
KOLD-TV

Veterans, Gold Star families offered lifetime pass to federal recreation sites

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Biden-Harris administration announced that starting on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, veterans of the U.S. Armed Services and Gold Star Families can obtain a free lifetime pass to more than 2,000 federal recreation sites spread out across more than 400 million acres of public lands, including National Forest, Bureau of Land Management, National Parks, Fish and Wildlife, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Bureau of Reclamation.
arizona.edu

UArizona researchers awarded $3.5M to fight extreme heat

University of Arizona researchers have received $3.5 million from the U.S. Department of Energy to study the challenges that increasingly extreme weather pose to some of Arizona's largest cities. Their findings will help inform policy decisions that could make cities more resilient to climate change. The research is part of...
SignalsAZ

Tucson Subaru Pets of Pima Parade Returns

Tucson’s historic 4th Avenue will once again get furry, scaly, and feathery as pets of all types and sizes join their people for a one-of-kind celebration of Pima County’s animal companions on Feb. 19, 2023. In addition to hundreds of animals, the Tucson Subaru Pets of Pima Parade...
Arizona Mirror

Why we’re planning to leave Arizona to protect our transgender child

Tucson, with its heat and dryness that mitigate my chronic pain, proximity to the beaches of Mexico, diverse population, and year-round opportunities for hiking and mountain biking, is the perfect city to raise our two children. Yet, like many other families, my husband, Amit, and I plan to leave our dream home to protect our […] The post Why we’re planning to leave Arizona to protect our transgender child appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
KOLD-TV

Parents speak out after child lost at Craycroft Elementary

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s something no parent ever wants to hear. But, it was the news the Padilla family got. It happened on Monday, after a kindergartener was let out a wrong gate and able to walk home from school and left unaccounted for. Five-year-old Maddie...
Abigail's Adventures

How to Celebrate the Holidays in Tucson, Arizona

This holiday season, why not consider new ideas of how to celebrate? There are many fun ways to enjoy this season from spending time with loved ones to attending festive events. This is how you can celebrate the holidays in Tucson, Arizona. Read to the end to see a list of great Christmas movies to watch!
rdzphotographyblog.com

Tucson – November 2022 – Celtic Festival and Highland Games

On a very non Scottish weather like day, the contestants and participants brought out their best kilt for the Celtic Festival and Highland Games at Rillito Racetrack in Tucson. There were numerous tents celebrating all things Scottish and beyond. The highlight were of course the games.
azpm.org

Insects find a new home on Santa Cruz River

The new species were found near the Tangerine Rd portion of the Santa Cruz River. Conservation efforts and climate change have brought three new damselfly species to the Santa Cruz River. The new tenants include the Fiery-Eyed Dancer and two tropical species–the Cerulean Dancer and the Harkness’s Dancer. Freshwater biologist...
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona women’s basketball inks No. 2 recruiting class

When the dust settled, Arizona women’s basketball didn’t have the top-ranked recruiting class according to ESPN HoopGurlz. Being No. 2 isn’t bad, though. Head coach Adia Barnes and her staff put the finishing touches on the highest-rated class in program history by signing No. 8 Montaya Dew, No. 14 Breya Cunningham, and No. 21 Jada Williams on Wednesday. It’s the second straight top 10 class for the Wildcats, who had the No. 8 class last season even before signing No. 21 Paris Clark in April.
MedicalXpress

Study explores links between antidiabetic meds, multiple sclerosis risk

For patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D), exposure to antihyperglycemic medications (A-HgMs) is associated with a decreased risk for developing multiple sclerosis (MS) in those who are younger than 45 years and an increased risk for developing MS in those who are older than 45 years, according to a study published online Oct. 21 in Heliyon.
thisistucson.com

47 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Nov. 10-13 🎈🍺🎤

'Tis the weekend for festivals, it seems. Here's a look at what's happening this weekend: Dusk Music Festival returns, as does a festival in Marana offering tethered hot air balloon rides. You'll find a family festival near Vail, plus a fall festival hosted by the Santa Cruz River Farmers Market.
