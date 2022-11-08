Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
Aquarian Era Is More Than A New Age Shop, It’s Hope For The East BayVince MartellacciConcord, CA
Bank of America Closes Several Locations in 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Here is Why It Can Rain With Frogs and FishesAndrei TapalagaSan Francisco, CA
Related
Daily Californian
Strike for change with UC graduate students
United Auto Workers, a labor union representing workers in the United States and Canada, will be going on a statewide strike beginning Nov. 14 at the 10 UC campuses to protest graduate student wages, workload and overall working conditions. Undergraduates can participate in a number of ways to use their...
Daily Californian
SF Symphony spooks with eerie, eccentric ‘Frankenstein and Psycho’
Under the glow of a waxing crescent, San Francisco Symphony conjured the raucous spirit of Halloween on Oct. 28 for the “Frankenstein and Psycho” concert. The symphony’s quintessential all-black uniform enhanced the delightfully spooky atmosphere as patrons left their formal attire on the hanger to arrive in costumes that ranged from ornate witchy ensembles to shark onesies.
Daily Californian
Ways to find peace when you're overwhelmed
The most shocking thing about coming to UC Berkeley was finding out that “midterm week” was actually a season that starts on week three and never really ends. Projects, tests and group work have piled up, and finals are somehow just around the corner. If you have found...
Daily Californian
Incumbent Jenny Wong reelected as Berkeley city auditor
Incumbent Jenny Wong has won the race for Berkeley city auditor with 10,388 votes as of 10:47 p.m. Tuesday with 100% of precincts accounted for. First elected to the city auditor position in 2018, Wong ran unopposed during the most recent electoral race. Her current platform centers around continuing the work from her previous term while also facilitating audits of houselessness, city government staff retention and Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board. Wong noted that her priority is to increase transparency and accountability within Berkeley political spaces by way of evaluatory measures.
Daily Californian
Mark Humbert leads race for Berkeley City Council District 8 seat
Mark Humbert is in the lead for Berkeley City Council District 8 with 64.05% of the votes as of 5 p.m. Wednesday with 100% of the precincts accounted for. Mari Mendonca is in second place with 23.71% of the votes while Peter Bruce DuMont is in third with 5.29% of the votes. Also running in the election is Mary-Lee Smith, who has received 4.02% of the votes, and Jay Wu with 2.93%.
Daily Californian
Berkeley rent board candidates respond to current vote counts
Vote counts are still ongoing for Berkeley rent board. Currently eight candidates are seeking election to five open seats. Soli Alpert leads the race with 15.99% of the vote, followed by Nathan Mizell, who has 13.86% of the vote as of press time. Stefan Elgstrand is close behind with 13.04% of the vote and Carole Marasovic is in fourth with 12.35% of the vote. Vanessa Danielle Marrero rounds off the top five with 12.31% of the vote. However, Ida Martinac, Wendy Saenz Hood and Negeene Mosaed are close behind with 11.34%, 10.77% and 10.35% of counted votes respectively.
Daily Californian
Berkeley City Council incumbent Rashi Kesarwani in the lead for District 1 seat
Incumbent Rashi Kesarwani is in the lead for Berkeley City Council District 1 with 48.77% of the votes as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday with 100% of the precincts accounted for. Elisa Mikiten is in second place with 43.39% of the votes while Tamar Michai Freeman is in third with 7.83% of the votes.
Daily Californian
2 out of 3 Berkeley city measures pass, Bond Measure L appears to fail
Berkeley residents were given the opportunity to vote on three city measures during the midterm elections Tuesday. Of the three, Measures M and N are looking to pass, while Bond Measure L has seemingly failed to garner enough votes as of press time. While Measures M and N only require...
Daily Californian
Water rights: Drought, water scarcity in Berkeley
In part two of this series, we’ll be bringing it home to Berkeley and the surrounding Alameda County, our home that has quite a history of droughts and differing claims on water resources. As I write, a lovely rainy day has enveloped Berkeley. The sky is gray, making the...
Daily Californian
Back to Pac: Bears seek fourth straight PAC Sevens Championship
Bears can win Triple Crowns too. This weekend, the blue and gold once again have a chance to capture what most racehorses will never do: win a third and final title in one season. The end of this fall’s Rugby Sevens season will take place across the bay in Palo Alto, where Stanford is playing host to the annual PAC Rugby Sevens Championship tournament.
Daily Californian
Cal looks to conclude season with a win at home against No. 5 ranked Cardinal
All things must come to an end and that is true too for the Cal men’s soccer team this weekend as it concludes its season against rival Stanford. The Bears, currently sitting at 3-7-6, will have one last chance to salvage one more win after a tough season. With...
Daily Californian
Bears brawl with Broncos for first round of NCAA tournament
After finishing the Pac-12 season with a bang and tying 1-1 with Bay Area rival and Pac-12 Champion, Stanford, the Bears move on to face old and new opponents in the NCAA Tournament to determine the Division I women’s national champion. With a conference record of 5-3-3, the Bears broke through the top four threshold for the first time since 2015 as Cal finished the season ranked fourth in the Pac-12.
Comments / 0