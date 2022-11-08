Read full article on original website
2 arrested in connection with convenience store robberies: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested two men in connection with several convenience store robberies that happened on June 23. Officers arrested Isaiah Jauregui, 23, and Xavier Jauregui, 21, of Bakersfield on Nov. 9. Both were taken to Kern County Jail on suspicion of firearm and robbery-related charges, according to the police […]
Burglars burn down double amputee veteran’s 100-year-old house
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – For months now – for years really – Bakersfield has been plagued with fires in vacant homes. One of the latest victims is a double-amputee veteran who now has no place to go. Johnnie O’Neal had enough problems already. A double amputee, because of diabetes, retired oilfield worker and 3-year U.S. […]
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Nov. 10, 2022
The U.S. Marshals are asking for help get a wanted gang member and convicted sex offender off the streets. Marshals are looking for Jonathan Garin, 34. He is considered a high-risk sex offender and a member of the Shafter Varrio Westside gang. Garin is on parole for failing to register...
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield Police warns of rising power controller module thefts
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department has received reports of common powertrain controller module thefts from semi-trucks. According to police CPCs are in high demand in the black market due to a global shortage, and without the module, trucks cannot function properly. BPD offered some advice to...
BPD searching for an at-risk missing teen, 17
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding Richard Fitzgerald, 17. According to the department, Fitzgerald was last seen Oct. 31 at about 1:37 p.m. at Pecangrove Drive. Fitzgerald is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, according to BPD. […]
Overdosing inmate revived at Santa Barbara County Main Jail
Custody deputies at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail successfully resuscitated an inmate who was suspected to be overdosing.
kernvalleysun.com
Lake Isabella resident arrested on narcotics charges
On Wednesday, Nov. 2 at approximately 11:50 a.m., deputies from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Kern Valley Substation conducted a probation check at the 6200 block of Mulberry Avenue. While at the residence, deputies contacted Kimberly Tieche, age 60, of Lake Isabella. Tieche was in possession of over 140...
Bakersfield Now
4 clerks at Delano businesses arrested, cited for selling alcohol to minors in operation
DELANO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Four clerks at businesses in the Delano area were arrested, cited and are due to appear in court for selling alcohol to a person under 21, called citation B&P 25658(a), according to the Delano Police Department. On Saturday, Nov. 5, agents from the California Alcohol...
BPD investigating officers’ use of force against teen suspects
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is conducting an investigation into the use of force — including multiple baton strikes — by officers who took two 17-year-old burglary suspects into custody last month. As with all incidents involving use of force by officers, an investigation began immediately after the Oct. 23 incident, which […]
Family of Bakersfield hit-and-run fatality victim wants answers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Department officers responded to a call Friday night at around 10:30 p.m. to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. That pedestrian was 34-year-old Megan Nicole Fanucchi, pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, Fanucchi was crossing westbound lanes of Stockdale Highway outside of a crosswalk […]
GV Wire
Feds Indict 7 Valley Men Accused of Dealing Hundreds of Pounds of Meth, Fentanyl
A federal grand jury returned a 24-count drug indictment today against seven Valley men, charging them with drug trafficking offenses. According to court documents, between October 2021 and October 2022, the defendants distributed over 130 pounds of methamphetamine to a DEA confidential source. In October, agents uncovered an active methamphetamine...
DA: Felon convicted in Tulare County shooting
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A previously convicted felon has been found guilty of firing shots into a car and injuring a passenger last year, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. On October 1, officials said a jury convicted 32-year-old Frankie Julian Ponce for assault with a firearm and being a felon in […]
Eagle Mountain Casino looking to add hundreds of employees for new location
The new location of the Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville is nearing a grand opening date. The focus has been on hiring 500 additional staff members.
Suspect in fatal Tulare County hit-and-run turns herself in to California Highway Patrol
A woman wanted in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in Tulare County over the weekend is now in custody.
Family remembers man killed in suspected hit-and-run in Tulare County
31-year-old Jimmy Slate Jr. was hit and killed while walking and pushing his bicycle on Avenue 144, South of Avenue 313.
Man pleads not guilty to Chester Avenue shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to three felonies filed in connection with a shooting that wounded a man on Chester Avenue. Yarrico Sanchez, 26, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, assault with a gun and battery with serious bodily injury, according to court records. He’s held on $500,000 bail and […]
KGET 17
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Wible Road collision
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision on Wible Road Monday night, according to the corner’s office. Jessica Segura, 19, of Bakersfield was driving the motorcycle when she hit a curb and was ejected from her motor bike...
sjvsun.com
Bakersfield doc Bains cruising over Perez for newly-vacant Bakersfield Assembly seat
An intra-party battle between two Democrats in Kern County has put a sitting Kern County Supervisor on the outs in her quest for state office. Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez has only picked up 41.1 percent of the vote for Assembly District 35. Her opponent, Bakersfield doctor Jasmeet Bains, is...
BPD investigating after video of officers using force during arrest goes viral
A video of the arrest taken from a neighbor's Ring camera has been viewed nearly 40,000 times on TikTok.
Multiple suspects arrested after 80,000 Fentanyl pills found during search
Six people were arrested on Monday after police found 2-1/2 pounds of powder Fentanyl and 80,000 pills during a narcotics investigation.
