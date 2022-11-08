ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taft, CA

KGET

2 arrested in connection with convenience store robberies: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested two men in connection with several convenience store robberies that happened on June 23. Officers arrested Isaiah Jauregui, 23, and Xavier Jauregui, 21, of Bakersfield on Nov. 9. Both were taken to Kern County Jail on suspicion of firearm and robbery-related charges, according to the police […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Burglars burn down double amputee veteran’s 100-year-old house

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – For months now – for years really – Bakersfield has been plagued with fires in vacant homes. One of the latest victims is a double-amputee veteran who now has no place to go. Johnnie O’Neal had enough problems already. A double amputee, because of diabetes, retired oilfield worker and 3-year U.S. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Nov. 10, 2022

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help get a wanted gang member and convicted sex offender off the streets. Marshals are looking for Jonathan Garin, 34. He is considered a high-risk sex offender and a member of the Shafter Varrio Westside gang. Garin is on parole for failing to register...
SHAFTER, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield Police warns of rising power controller module thefts

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department has received reports of common powertrain controller module thefts from semi-trucks. According to police CPCs are in high demand in the black market due to a global shortage, and without the module, trucks cannot function properly. BPD offered some advice to...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searching for an at-risk missing teen, 17

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding Richard Fitzgerald, 17. According to the department, Fitzgerald was last seen Oct. 31 at about 1:37 p.m. at Pecangrove Drive. Fitzgerald is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, according to BPD. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
kernvalleysun.com

Lake Isabella resident arrested on narcotics charges

On Wednesday, Nov. 2 at approximately 11:50 a.m., deputies from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Kern Valley Substation conducted a probation check at the 6200 block of Mulberry Avenue. While at the residence, deputies contacted Kimberly Tieche, age 60, of Lake Isabella. Tieche was in possession of over 140...
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
KGET

BPD investigating officers’ use of force against teen suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is conducting an investigation into the use of force — including multiple baton strikes — by officers who took two 17-year-old burglary suspects into custody last month. As with all incidents involving use of force by officers, an investigation began immediately after the Oct. 23 incident, which […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Family of Bakersfield hit-and-run fatality victim wants answers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Department officers responded to a call Friday night at around 10:30 p.m. to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. That pedestrian was 34-year-old Megan Nicole Fanucchi, pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, Fanucchi was crossing westbound lanes of Stockdale Highway outside of a crosswalk […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Felon convicted in Tulare County shooting

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A previously convicted felon has been found guilty of firing shots into a car and injuring a passenger last year, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. On October 1, officials said a jury convicted 32-year-old Frankie Julian Ponce for assault with a firearm and being a felon in […]
KGET

Man pleads not guilty to Chester Avenue shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to three felonies filed in connection with a shooting that wounded a man on Chester Avenue. Yarrico Sanchez, 26, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, assault with a gun and battery with serious bodily injury, according to court records. He’s held on $500,000 bail and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Wible Road collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision on Wible Road Monday night, according to the corner’s office. Jessica Segura, 19, of Bakersfield was driving the motorcycle when she hit a curb and was ejected from her motor bike...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

