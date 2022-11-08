Read full article on original website
Garfield Avenue Entrance To Blatnik Bridge Weekend Closure
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – There will be no southbound access to the Blatnik Bridge starting Friday night through early Monday morning. The closure of a portion of Garfield Avenue will allow for the removal of I-535 ramps that pass over the road. Southbound Garfield at Goodwill Industries will close...
Playground Construction Set To Begin In Duluth’s Lincoln Park
Great news for families near Lincoln Park in Duluth as another improvement to the area is about to get underway. The City of Duluth Parks and Recreation division announced this week that construction will begin on Monday, November 14 on the Lincoln Park Improvement Project, starting with removal of the current playground equipment to make way for new and improved recreation facilities to be added starting in spring 2023.
Downtown Duluth Seeks Trolley Riders For Christmas City Of The North Parade
It's perhaps the biggest event of the holiday season in the Northland. Since 1958, the Christmas City of the North Parade has ushered in the holiday season in the Twin Ports - with it's festive route through downtown Duluth. The 64th annual Christmas City of the North Parade will happen...
Large waves in Duluth's Canal Park this evening
As Duluth is also under a gale warning this evening, large waves can be seen rolling in on Duluth's Canal Cam. Video below:
Duluth’s Natural Surface Trails Closed During Annual Freeze/Thaw Cycle
After an unseasonably warm start to last week, this week ended with a return to reality with freezing rain and snow. It's a reminder that winter is indeed coming and that transition also means outdoor enthusiasts will have to temporarily refrain from using some of Duluth's trails. The City of...
Black Woods In Duluth Announces The Return Of Bruce The Mascot
He's back! But he's not the same man he was a month ago. Black Woods Grill and Bar on the Lake has announced the return of Bruce - the beloved mascot who had stood guard at the front entry way of the restaurant on London Road since it first opened up. The popular restaurant took to their Facebook page to make the announcement that the mascot had returned from his "vacation".
TODAY Names Duluth One Of The Best Christmas Towns
Duluth is finally getting the credit we deserve! While winters may be long and cold here, we still have a lot to offer and that was put on national display with a new study that came out on Thursday (November 10th). Other areas nearby have gotten some recognition lately, including...
Fall Farmer’s Market Headed To Lincoln Park Thanksgiving
Miss the markets of summer? You're in luck because a fall farmer's market is headed to the Duluth area just before Thanksgiving. This is one of many fun fall events coming to the Northland (or should we say fall / winter). One great example of this is the annual 5K that takes place on Thanksgiving. The Gobble Gallop takes place in downtown Duluth once the holiday rolls around every year.
Body recovered from Aitkin County lake
McGREGOR, Minn. – Authorities believe that a body recovered from Rat Lake in northern Minnesota’s Aitkin County is a missing Carlton, Minn. man. Sheriff’s deputies said Lucas Dudden, 38, hasn’t been heard from since Oct. 25 and his vehicle and belongings were located in McGregor. The...
MNDOT Plans I-35 Bridge Replacements South Of Duluth In Hinckley
A series of four separate but geographically-connected I-35 bridge projects will impact traffic south of Duluth near Hinckley for a three year stretch, starting next summer. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is working to get the details out ahead of time to minimize unplanned disruptions. The work will occur on...
Minnesota Power's plan to sunset coal plants by 2035 approved by regulator
Duluth utility Minnesota Power will close its coal plant by 2035 at the latest, as it ramps up its investment in renewable energy. On Thursday, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) approved Minnesota Power's Integrated Resource Plan, which sets out the utility's long-term plans for energy generation. Minnesota Power is...
Duluth Hiker Comes Across Buck Chasing Doe In Rut And Things Get Scary
I saw this video posted from last weekend where a man has a close call with an 8-point buck. According to his description, he was hiking near Enger Tower in Duluth when a doe came running by him just feet away. That's when a buck came up and started acting aggressively.
Looking ahead: Colder with snow
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 12, 2022. Temps this upcoming week will be on a downward trend, with area-wide high temps reaching the teens by Friday. In addition to the below-normal temps, snow showers will be occurring on and off for the first half of the workweek. Make sure to bundle up when heading outside over the next week!
Annual Duluth Thanksgiving Buffet Brings Back On-Site Dining, But Turkey Shortage Forces Menu Change
The College of St. Scholastica and the DECC in Duluth are excited to announce that the annual Thanksgiving Day Buffet will once again be served at the DECC on Thursday, November 24 in the DECC Ballroom. Unlike the past two years when it was pick up or meal delivery only, individuals will be able to eat at the DECC like in years past.
3 Furniture Stores Celebrate Being Under One Roof With Ribbon Cutting
DULUTH, Minn. — A ribbon cutting was held on Wednesday to celebrate 3 furniture stores all being under one roof. Furniture Mart, Ashley Furniture, and Ashley Outlet all took over the former Shopko near the Miller Hill Mall in Duluth. Customers are able to walk through each store in...
Vote Now And Help Duluth’s Bentleyville Earn National Holiday Lights Honor
The Bentleyville "Tour Of Lights" will open for the 2022 season on Saturday, November 19, when Santa himself skydives into the popular attraction at 4:55 p.m. It's a great Northland holiday tradition and one that has earned national recognition. Even though they're not yet open to the public, USA TODAY...
Curved Earth Home Hits The Market In Maple, Wisconsin
Here's another unique home for sale! A curved earth home is for sale in Maple, Wisconsin, situated on sixteen acres of land so you can really be one with nature if you want to. There have been many interesting homes on the market lately. Last month, a LEGO-themed home went...
National Weather Service Duluth Shares Photos From Ship Facing 9-10 Foot Waves
To say the weather across the Northland was nasty today would be an understatement. Strong winds and, at times, even stronger winds dominated our day. While conditions were stormy on shore, imagine being on Lake Superior facing the conditions we had Thursday afternoon. There were those who were out there, including the crew aboard the Joyce L. VanEnkevort Galen Witham. Not only where they out there, but they shared their experience with the National Weather Service in Duluth.
New Holiday Movie Filmed in Minnesota Coming to Hulu this Month
New holiday movies are starting to hit streaming services. As you're probably aware, there are a few holiday movies that have been filmed in Minnesota over the years (like Jingle All the Way) and there's a new one coming this month! The movie was filmed in Duluth this year and will be released on Hulu soon.
Body found in Aitkin County lake believed to be missing man
The body of missing Lucas Dudden is believed to have been found in an Aitkin County lake. The Carlton County Sheriff's Office says it believes that the body found in the waters of Rat Lake is that of Dudden. It followed an "extensive land and water search" for the 38-year-old...
