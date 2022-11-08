ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

kdal610.com

Garfield Avenue Entrance To Blatnik Bridge Weekend Closure

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – There will be no southbound access to the Blatnik Bridge starting Friday night through early Monday morning. The closure of a portion of Garfield Avenue will allow for the removal of I-535 ramps that pass over the road. Southbound Garfield at Goodwill Industries will close...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Playground Construction Set To Begin In Duluth’s Lincoln Park

Great news for families near Lincoln Park in Duluth as another improvement to the area is about to get underway. The City of Duluth Parks and Recreation division announced this week that construction will begin on Monday, November 14 on the Lincoln Park Improvement Project, starting with removal of the current playground equipment to make way for new and improved recreation facilities to be added starting in spring 2023.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Black Woods In Duluth Announces The Return Of Bruce The Mascot

He's back! But he's not the same man he was a month ago. Black Woods Grill and Bar on the Lake has announced the return of Bruce - the beloved mascot who had stood guard at the front entry way of the restaurant on London Road since it first opened up. The popular restaurant took to their Facebook page to make the announcement that the mascot had returned from his "vacation".
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

TODAY Names Duluth One Of The Best Christmas Towns

Duluth is finally getting the credit we deserve! While winters may be long and cold here, we still have a lot to offer and that was put on national display with a new study that came out on Thursday (November 10th). Other areas nearby have gotten some recognition lately, including...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Fall Farmer’s Market Headed To Lincoln Park Thanksgiving

Miss the markets of summer? You're in luck because a fall farmer's market is headed to the Duluth area just before Thanksgiving. This is one of many fun fall events coming to the Northland (or should we say fall / winter). One great example of this is the annual 5K that takes place on Thanksgiving. The Gobble Gallop takes place in downtown Duluth once the holiday rolls around every year.
DULUTH, MN
kfgo.com

Body recovered from Aitkin County lake

McGREGOR, Minn. – Authorities believe that a body recovered from Rat Lake in northern Minnesota’s Aitkin County is a missing Carlton, Minn. man. Sheriff’s deputies said Lucas Dudden, 38, hasn’t been heard from since Oct. 25 and his vehicle and belongings were located in McGregor. The...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
MIX 108

MNDOT Plans I-35 Bridge Replacements South Of Duluth In Hinckley

A series of four separate but geographically-connected I-35 bridge projects will impact traffic south of Duluth near Hinckley for a three year stretch, starting next summer. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is working to get the details out ahead of time to minimize unplanned disruptions. The work will occur on...
HINCKLEY, MN
boreal.org

Looking ahead: Colder with snow

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 12, 2022. Temps this upcoming week will be on a downward trend, with area-wide high temps reaching the teens by Friday. In addition to the below-normal temps, snow showers will be occurring on and off for the first half of the workweek. Make sure to bundle up when heading outside over the next week!
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

3 Furniture Stores Celebrate Being Under One Roof With Ribbon Cutting

DULUTH, Minn. — A ribbon cutting was held on Wednesday to celebrate 3 furniture stores all being under one roof. Furniture Mart, Ashley Furniture, and Ashley Outlet all took over the former Shopko near the Miller Hill Mall in Duluth. Customers are able to walk through each store in...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Curved Earth Home Hits The Market In Maple, Wisconsin

Here's another unique home for sale! A curved earth home is for sale in Maple, Wisconsin, situated on sixteen acres of land so you can really be one with nature if you want to. There have been many interesting homes on the market lately. Last month, a LEGO-themed home went...
MAPLE, WI
B105

National Weather Service Duluth Shares Photos From Ship Facing 9-10 Foot Waves

To say the weather across the Northland was nasty today would be an understatement. Strong winds and, at times, even stronger winds dominated our day. While conditions were stormy on shore, imagine being on Lake Superior facing the conditions we had Thursday afternoon. There were those who were out there, including the crew aboard the Joyce L. VanEnkevort Galen Witham. Not only where they out there, but they shared their experience with the National Weather Service in Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
KFIL Radio

New Holiday Movie Filmed in Minnesota Coming to Hulu this Month

New holiday movies are starting to hit streaming services. As you're probably aware, there are a few holiday movies that have been filmed in Minnesota over the years (like Jingle All the Way) and there's a new one coming this month! The movie was filmed in Duluth this year and will be released on Hulu soon.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

MIX 108

