Manchester United 4-2 Aston Villa: Carabao Cup third round – as it happened
The substitute Alejandro Garnacho made two goals as United came from behind to beat Villa in a pulsating second half
SB Nation
Manchester City v Chelsea FC: 4 Questions with Dávid Pásztor of We Ain’t Got No History
Manchester City are set to host Chelsea FC tomorrow at the Etihad. It is the first appearance for each club in this season’s Carabao Cup, and for one of them, it will be their last. I was able to get some time with Dávid Pásztor of our sister site...
lastwordonsports.com
Manchester United Suffer Blow as ‘Unbelievable’ Defender Ruled Out for Barcelona Clash
Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez will not be available to play in the first leg of their Europa League playoff clash against Barcelona in February. This is due to him being suspended for the game after picking up a booking in his side’s final group stage game, the 1-0 win over Real Sociedad.
SkySports
Man Utd 4-2 Aston Villa: Scott McTominay puts seal on comeback victory in crazy Carabao Cup tie
Manchester United came from behind twice to beat Aston Villa 4-2 in a crazy second half at Old Trafford to progress to the last 16 of the Carabao Cup, where they will host Burnley. All six goals came after the interval with Erik ten Hag's side falling behind twice before...
SB Nation
Liverpool's Kelleher on Penalty Heroics and Importance of League Cup
On Wednesday, Caoimhín Kelleher set a new standard amongst Liverpool goalkeepers by winning his fourth penalty shootout. He did it in just his 18th senior appearance for the Reds. Afterwards, the 23-year-old Republic of Ireland international reflected on the win and the role he has played in Liverpool's successes...
SB Nation
Do you fancy Sunderland’s chances of bouncing back with a win at St Andrews on Friday?
Andrew Parrington says... I think Birmingham are going to be a tougher test than Cardiff. They have exceeded their pre-season expectations and their confidence seems to be high. Judging by our victory at Huddersfield and the weekend defeat to Cardiff, it does feel like we’re trying to limp towards the World Cup break.
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland is unlikely hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man...
SB Nation
Quick Match League Cup Recap: Manchester City Win 2-0 vs Chelsea
Manchester City 2, Julián Álvarez (58’), Riyad Mahrez (53’) Welcome to your quick recap. A really good win on the success of some fantastic players as Jack Grealish and Julian Alvarez had monster games and nailed a good game for City. Also, Ortega was sensational and...
SB Nation
On This Day (9 November 1889) - Sunderland’s “Team of All the Talents” beat the Brummy Dragons!
The foundation of the professional Football League in the late 1880s was centred around two “heartland” areas - Lancashire and the Midlands. The north east of England had been relatively late to the round-ball game, but ten years after James Allan had brought a football down from Scotland for the boys at Hendon Board School, Sunderland had been transformed from a Rugby town to a hotbed of the association rules.
SB Nation
SB Nation
Thursday November 10th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
BBC
'I am a centre-back and that is what I came here for' - Akanji
Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji says his "best position is centre-back" despite often being deployed by manager Pep Guardiola as a right-back. The 27-year-old, who joined from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, played 90 minutes at right-back against both Southampton and Brighton. "I am a centre-back and that is what...
England fans question selection of 'injury prone' Newcastle striker Callum Wilson over Brentford 'penalty specialist' Ivan Toney in the Three Lions' 26-man World Cup squad
A vocal section of England fans have questioned why Newcastle striker Callum Wilson has been picked over Brentford's Ivan Toney to head off to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Southgate has officially announced his 26-man squad ahead of the upcoming tournament in Qatar, which begins for them against Iran on November 21.
SB Nation
BREAKING: 5 City Players Named in England World Cup Squad
England manager has named 5 Manchester City players in the England squad heading for World Cup 2022 in Qatar this month. Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, John Stones, Kyle Walker, and Kalvin Phillips will all be joining up with the Three Lions as they compete for the most sought-after prize in football.
Yardbarker
Erik ten Hag admits Man United need to show they learned from Aston Villa defeat
Manchester United have the chance to avenge their defeat at Villa Park this week, with Aston Villa making the trip to Old Trafford to complete a set of back-to-back games between the two sides. Unai Emery enjoyed a dream start to life in Birmingham, comfortably dispatching Erik ten Hag’s men...
SB Nation
Everton at Bournemouth: Carabao Cup Analysis | Will the Blues Progress?
Coming off a dispiriting setback at the weekend, in which Everton were beaten handily by Leicester, Frank Lampard’s charges are handed the chance to quickly rid themselves of that memory, with an EFL Cup tie versus Bournemouth on Tuesday night. The match will be the first of two battles with the Cherries within less than four day, as the south coast side will be the Merseysiders’ final league game before the break for the bizarrely-timed World Cup in Qatar later this month.
Yardbarker
Manchester United vs Aston Villa team news – Erik ten Hag gives one player his debut
Manchester United face Aston Villa in both clubs’ penultimate game before the World Cup break. With the majority of World Cup squad’s already selected, the players involved this week will be desperate to come out of it injury-free. After suffering a defeat to Villa last weekend, Manchester United...
BBC
Wednesday's gossip: Bellingham, Endrick, Carrasco, Lloris, Shaw, Zaha, Mudryk, Jorginho, Isaksen
Manchester City are favourites to secure the signature of Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham, having held initial talks over a move for the 19-year-old. (Mail) Chelsea have had several meetings with Palmeiras' 16-year-old Brazilian striker Endrick but face competition from Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain. (Evening Standard) Newcastle have...
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Tuesday, November 8
Good morning — It appears that Richarlison’s World Cup dream has come true!. Our beloved pigeon had quite the scare last month when he got injured, but thankfully it turned out to be less severe than initially thought. And on Monday he got the call-up to be on...
SB Nation
Manchester City v Brentford - The Opposition
Manchester City host mid-table Brentford in the final match before the Word Cup in Qatar. The blues have had a solid start to the season, which will now break until 28th December, when City travel across the Pennines to face Leeds United at Elland Road. It is also a chance...
